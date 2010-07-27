Calculating Drug Doses Safely - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702031847, 9780702059889

Calculating Drug Doses Safely

2nd Edition

A Handbook For Nurses and Midwives

Authors: George Downie Jean Mackenzie Arthur Williams
eBook ISBN: 9780702059889
eBook ISBN: 9780702049873
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 27th July 2010
Page Count: 216
Description

This book is designed to help nurses make accurate drug calculations and improve patient safety. It is written in an accessible style to make learning as easy as possible. The simple, clear and friendly approach will be a major help to anyone who hates maths. Real examples from prescriptions and medicine labels are used to simulate actual practice and help make the link with the theory. The range of specialties covered makes the content relevant to all areas of nursing practice.

Key Features

  • Real-life examples taken from prescriptions and medicine labels will help nurses to relate the mathematical theory to everyday clinical practice
  • Revision of the underlying arithmetic ensures a solid basis
  • A stepped approach allows readers to proceed at their own pace
  • More advanced material is included to suit a range of abilities

Table of Contents

Preface

Acknowledgements

Introduction: Why this book is needed 

How to use this book

Pre-test

Section 1 What you require to do a drug calculation

1 Prescriptions, labels and SI units

2 Arithmetic

Questions on Section 1

Section 2 How to do a drug calculation

3 Drug calculations explained 

4 Calculating oral and other non-parenteral doses 

5 Calculating parenteral doses: small volume 

6 Calculating parenteral doses: large volume 

Questions on Section 2

Section 3 How to do a drug calculation in special situations

7 Calculating in obstetrics

8 Calculating in paediatrics

9 Calculations in liver disease and renal impairment

Supporting information

A Abbreviations

B Arithmetical signs

C Glossary 

D Answers to section questions

E Answers to calculation exercises

F Post-test

G Answers to post-test

Index 

Details

No. of pages:
216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702059889
eBook ISBN:
9780702049873

About the Author

George Downie

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Pharmacy and Medicines Management, NHS Grampian, Aberdeen, UK

Jean Mackenzie

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Lecturer, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, UK

Arthur Williams

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Chief Administrative Pharmaceutical Officer, Grampian Orkney, Shetland and Tayside Health Boards, Aberdeen, UK

