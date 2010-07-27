Calculating Drug Doses Safely
2nd Edition
A Handbook For Nurses and Midwives
Description
This book is designed to help nurses make accurate drug calculations and improve patient safety. It is written in an accessible style to make learning as easy as possible. The simple, clear and friendly approach will be a major help to anyone who hates maths. Real examples from prescriptions and medicine labels are used to simulate actual practice and help make the link with the theory. The range of specialties covered makes the content relevant to all areas of nursing practice.
Key Features
- Real-life examples taken from prescriptions and medicine labels will help nurses to relate the mathematical theory to everyday clinical practice
- Revision of the underlying arithmetic ensures a solid basis
- A stepped approach allows readers to proceed at their own pace
- More advanced material is included to suit a range of abilities
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
Introduction: Why this book is needed
How to use this book
Pre-test
Section 1 What you require to do a drug calculation
1 Prescriptions, labels and SI units
2 Arithmetic
Questions on Section 1
Section 2 How to do a drug calculation
3 Drug calculations explained
4 Calculating oral and other non-parenteral doses
5 Calculating parenteral doses: small volume
6 Calculating parenteral doses: large volume
Questions on Section 2
Section 3 How to do a drug calculation in special situations
7 Calculating in obstetrics
8 Calculating in paediatrics
9 Calculations in liver disease and renal impairment
Supporting information
A Abbreviations
B Arithmetical signs
C Glossary
D Answers to section questions
E Answers to calculation exercises
F Post-test
G Answers to post-test
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2011
- Published:
- 27th July 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702059889
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702049873
About the Author
George Downie
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Pharmacy and Medicines Management, NHS Grampian, Aberdeen, UK
Jean Mackenzie
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Lecturer, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, UK
Arthur Williams
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Chief Administrative Pharmaceutical Officer, Grampian Orkney, Shetland and Tayside Health Boards, Aberdeen, UK