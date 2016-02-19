Calculated Electronic Properties of Metals
1st Edition
Calculated Electronic Properties of Metals covers the significant advances in understanding of condensed systems containing many atoms.
This book is divided into five chapters that specifically present electronic property calculations based on three fundamental approximations, namely, the local density treatment of electronic exchange and correlation, the "muffin-tin" approximation, and the neglect of relativistic effects. These approximations limit the range of systems for which these calculations can be expected to be accurate to metals comprised of atoms possessing fewer that approximately 50 protons. A chapter focuses on the calculation of electron and state densities of numerous metals. The concluding chapter describes the results of spin-polarized energy-band calculations for iron, cobalt, and nickel.
This book will prove useful to chemists, researchers, and students.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter I Introduction
1. Treatment of Exchange and Correlation
2. Density Functional Theory
Chapter II Calculations
1. Self-consistent Solid Calculations
2. Free Atom Calculation
3. Total Energy
4. Density of States
5. Susceptibility Enhancement
Chapter III Trends
Chapter IV Electron and State Densities
1. Hydrogen
2. Lithium
3. Beryllium
4. Sodium
5. Magnesium
6. Aluminum
7. Potassium
8. Calcium
9. Scandium
10. Titanium
11. Vanadium
12. Chromium
13. Manganese
14. Iron
15. Cobalt
16. Nickel
17. Copper
18. Zinc
19. Gallium
20. Rubidium
21. Strontium
22. Yttrium
23. Zirconium
24. Niobium
25. Molybdenum
26. Technetium
27. Ruthenium
28. Rhodium
29. Palladium
30. Silver
31. Cadmium
32. Indium
Chapter V Effects of Spin Polarization
1. Spin-polarized Calculations
2. General Description of Results and Trends
3. Detailed Calculations
Iron
Cobalt
Nickel
References
