Calculate with Confidence - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323089319, 9780323089326

Calculate with Confidence

6th Edition

Authors: Deborah Gray Morris
eBook ISBN: 9780323089326
eBook ISBN: 9780323293297
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 24th September 2013
Page Count: 752
Description

This popular text covers the ratio and proportion, formula, and dimensional analysis methods offering a step-by-step approach to the calculation and administration of drug dosages. With over 2,000 practice problems, Gray Morris focuses on enhancing the learning experience of nursing students at all curricular levels by making content clinically applicable. Calculate with Confidence, 6th Edition addresses the increasing responsibility of the nurse in medication administration, prioritizes client safety, and reflects the current scope of practice.

Key Features

  • Tips for Clinical Practice boxes call attention to information critical to math calculation and patient safety.
  • Safety Alert boxes highlight issues that may lead to mediation errors and empower you to identify actions that must be taken to avoid calculation errors
  • Chapter review problems test all major topics presented in the chapter.
  • Separate basic math review test allows you to assess and evaluate your understanding of basic math material covered in Unit 1, directing you to review chapters if you miss any of these test questions.
  • Pre-test basic math review tests help you assess your basic math skills and identify areas of strength and weakness in competency of basic math.
  • Comprehensive unit on basic math review offers complete coverage of basic math: roman numerals, fractions, decimals, ratio and proportion, and percentages.

Table of Contents

Unit One: Math Review

Pre-Test

1. Roman Numerals

2. Fractions

3. Decimals

4. Ratio and Proportion

5. Percentages

Post-Test

 

Unit Two: Systems of Measurement

6. Metric System

7. Apothecary and Household Systems

8. Converting Within and Between Systems

9. Additional Conversions Useful in the Health Care Setting

 

Unit Three: Methods of Administration and Calculation

10. Medication Administration

11. Understanding and Interpreting Medication Orders

12. Medication Administration Records and Drug Distribution Systems

13. Reading Medication Labels

14. Dosage Calculation Using the Ratio and Proportion Method

15. Dosage Calculation Using the Formula Method

16. Dosage Calculation Using the Dimensional Analysis Method

 

Unit Four: Oral and Parenteral Dosage Forms, Insulin and Pediatric Dosage Calculations

17. Calculation of Oral Medications

18. Parenteral Medications

19. Reconstitution of Solutions

20. Insulin

 

Unit Five: Intravenous, Heparin, and Critical Care Calculations and Pediatric Dosage Calculations

22. Intravenous Calculations

23. Heparin Calculations

24. Critical Care Calculations

25. Pediatric and Adult Dosage Calculation Based on Weight

 

Comprehensive Post-Test

Answer Key

Bibliography

Index

About the Author

Deborah Gray Morris

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Nursing, Department of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences, Bronx Community College, Bronx, NY

