This popular text covers the ratio and proportion, formula, and dimensional analysis methods offering a step-by-step approach to the calculation and administration of drug dosages. With over 2,000 practice problems, Gray Morris focuses on enhancing the learning experience of nursing students at all curricular levels by making content clinically applicable. Calculate with Confidence, 6th Edition addresses the increasing responsibility of the nurse in medication administration, prioritizes client safety, and reflects the current scope of practice.