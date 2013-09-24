Calculate with Confidence
6th Edition
Description
This popular text covers the ratio and proportion, formula, and dimensional analysis methods offering a step-by-step approach to the calculation and administration of drug dosages. With over 2,000 practice problems, Gray Morris focuses on enhancing the learning experience of nursing students at all curricular levels by making content clinically applicable. Calculate with Confidence, 6th Edition addresses the increasing responsibility of the nurse in medication administration, prioritizes client safety, and reflects the current scope of practice.
Key Features
- Tips for Clinical Practice boxes call attention to information critical to math calculation and patient safety.
- Safety Alert boxes highlight issues that may lead to mediation errors and empower you to identify actions that must be taken to avoid calculation errors
- Chapter review problems test all major topics presented in the chapter.
- Separate basic math review test allows you to assess and evaluate your understanding of basic math material covered in Unit 1, directing you to review chapters if you miss any of these test questions.
- Pre-test basic math review tests help you assess your basic math skills and identify areas of strength and weakness in competency of basic math.
- Comprehensive unit on basic math review offers complete coverage of basic math: roman numerals, fractions, decimals, ratio and proportion, and percentages.
Table of Contents
Unit One: Math Review
Pre-Test
1. Roman Numerals
2. Fractions
3. Decimals
4. Ratio and Proportion
5. Percentages
Post-Test
Unit Two: Systems of Measurement
6. Metric System
7. Apothecary and Household Systems
8. Converting Within and Between Systems
9. Additional Conversions Useful in the Health Care Setting
Unit Three: Methods of Administration and Calculation
10. Medication Administration
11. Understanding and Interpreting Medication Orders
12. Medication Administration Records and Drug Distribution Systems
13. Reading Medication Labels
14. Dosage Calculation Using the Ratio and Proportion Method
15. Dosage Calculation Using the Formula Method
16. Dosage Calculation Using the Dimensional Analysis Method
Unit Four: Oral and Parenteral Dosage Forms, Insulin and Pediatric Dosage Calculations
17. Calculation of Oral Medications
18. Parenteral Medications
19. Reconstitution of Solutions
20. Insulin
Unit Five: Intravenous, Heparin, and Critical Care Calculations and Pediatric Dosage Calculations
22. Intravenous Calculations
23. Heparin Calculations
24. Critical Care Calculations
25. Pediatric and Adult Dosage Calculation Based on Weight
Comprehensive Post-Test
Answer Key
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 752
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2014
- Published:
- 24th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323089326
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323293297
About the Author
Deborah Gray Morris
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nursing, Department of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences, Bronx Community College, Bronx, NY