Calculate with Confidence, Canadian Edition

Unit One: Math Review

Pre-Test

1. Fractions

2. Decimals

3. Ratio and Proportion

4. Percentages

Post-Test

Unit Two: Systems of Measurement

5. Metric, Apothecary, Household and Other Systems

6. Converting Within and Between Systems

7. Additional Conversions Useful in the Health Care Setting

Unit Three: Methods of Administration and Calculation

8. Medication Administration

9. Understanding and Interpreting Medication Orders

10. Medication Administration Records and Drug Distribution Systems

11. Reading Medication Labels

12. Dosage Calculation Using the Ratio and Proportion Method

13. Dosage Calculation Using the Formula Method

14. Dosage Calculation Using the Dimensional Analysis Method

Unit Four: Oral and Parenteral Dosage Forms and Insulin Calculations

15. Oral Medications

16. Parenteral Medications

17. Reconstitution of Solutions

18. Insulin

Unit Five: Intravenous, Heparin, and Critical Care Calculations and Pediatric Dosage Calculations

19. Intravenous Solutions and Equipment

20. Intravenous Calculations

21. Heparin Calculations

22. Pediatric and Adult Dosage Calculation Based on Weight

23. Critical Care Calculations



Comprehensive Post-Test

References

Index

