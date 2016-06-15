Calculate with Confidence, Canadian Edition
1st Edition
Description
This Canadian text covers the ratio and proportion, formula, and dimensional analysis methods offering a step-by-step approach to the calculation and administration of drug dosages. With over 2,000 practice problems, Gray Morris focuses on enhancing the learning experience of nursing students at all curricular levels by making content clinically applicable. Calculate with Confidence, First Canadian Edition addresses the increasing responsibility of the nurse in medication administration, prioritizes patient safety, and reflects the current scope of practice.
Key Features
- Tips for Clinical Practice boxes call attention to information critical to math calculation and patient safety.
- Safety Alert boxes highlight issues that may lead to mediation errors and empower you to identify actions that must be taken to avoid calculation errors
- Chapter review problems test all major topics presented in the chapter.
- Basic math post-test allows you to assess and evaluate your understanding of basic math material covered in Unit 1, directing you to review chapters if you miss any of these test questions.
- Basic math pre-test review helps you assess your basic math skills and identify areas of strength and weakness in competency of basic math.
- Comprehensive Test at the end of text offers complete coverage of dosage calculations and conversions, using real-life drug label and situations.
Table of Contents
Unit One: Math Review
Pre-Test
1. Fractions
2. Decimals
3. Ratio and Proportion
4. Percentages
Post-Test
Unit Two: Systems of Measurement
5. Metric, Apothecary, Household and Other Systems
6. Converting Within and Between Systems
7. Additional Conversions Useful in the Health Care Setting
Unit Three: Methods of Administration and Calculation
8. Medication Administration
9. Understanding and Interpreting Medication Orders
10. Medication Administration Records and Drug Distribution Systems
11. Reading Medication Labels
12. Dosage Calculation Using the Ratio and Proportion Method
13. Dosage Calculation Using the Formula Method
14. Dosage Calculation Using the Dimensional Analysis Method
Unit Four: Oral and Parenteral Dosage Forms and Insulin Calculations
15. Oral Medications
16. Parenteral Medications
17. Reconstitution of Solutions
18. Insulin
Unit Five: Intravenous, Heparin, and Critical Care Calculations and Pediatric Dosage Calculations
19. Intravenous Solutions and Equipment
20. Intravenous Calculations
21. Heparin Calculations
22. Pediatric and Adult Dosage Calculation Based on Weight
23. Critical Care Calculations
Comprehensive Post-Test
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 744
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 15th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781771720656
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781927406601
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781927406625
About the Author
Deborah Gray Morris
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nursing, Department of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences, Bronx Community College, Bronx, NY