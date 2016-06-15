Calculate with Confidence, Canadian Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781927406625, 9781771720656

Calculate with Confidence, Canadian Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Deborah Gray Morris
eBook ISBN: 9781771720656
eBook ISBN: 9781927406601
Paperback ISBN: 9781927406625
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th June 2016
Page Count: 744
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This Canadian text covers the ratio and proportion, formula, and dimensional analysis methods offering a step-by-step approach to the calculation and administration of drug dosages. With over 2,000 practice problems, Gray Morris focuses on enhancing the learning experience of nursing students at all curricular levels by making content clinically applicable. Calculate with Confidence, First Canadian Edition addresses the increasing responsibility of the nurse in medication administration, prioritizes patient safety, and reflects the current scope of practice.

Key Features

  • Tips for Clinical Practice boxes call attention to information critical to math calculation and patient safety.
  • Safety Alert boxes highlight issues that may lead to mediation errors and empower you to identify actions that must be taken to avoid calculation errors
  • Chapter review problems test all major topics presented in the chapter.
  • Basic math post-test allows you to assess and evaluate your understanding of basic math material covered in Unit 1, directing you to review chapters if you miss any of these test questions.
  • Basic math pre-test review helps you assess your basic math skills and identify areas of strength and weakness in competency of basic math.
  • Comprehensive Test at the end of text offers complete coverage of dosage calculations and conversions, using real-life drug label and situations.

Table of Contents

Unit One: Math Review
Pre-Test
1. Fractions
2. Decimals
3. Ratio and Proportion
4. Percentages
Post-Test

Unit Two: Systems of Measurement
5. Metric, Apothecary, Household and Other Systems
6. Converting Within and Between Systems
7. Additional Conversions Useful in the Health Care Setting

Unit Three: Methods of Administration and Calculation
8. Medication Administration
9. Understanding and Interpreting Medication Orders
10. Medication Administration Records and Drug Distribution Systems
11. Reading Medication Labels
12. Dosage Calculation Using the Ratio and Proportion Method
13. Dosage Calculation Using the Formula Method
14. Dosage Calculation Using the Dimensional Analysis Method

Unit Four: Oral and Parenteral Dosage Forms and Insulin Calculations
15. Oral Medications
16. Parenteral Medications
17. Reconstitution of Solutions
18. Insulin

Unit Five: Intravenous, Heparin, and Critical Care Calculations and Pediatric Dosage Calculations
19. Intravenous Solutions and Equipment
20. Intravenous Calculations
21. Heparin Calculations
22. Pediatric and Adult Dosage Calculation Based on Weight
23. Critical Care Calculations


Comprehensive Post-Test
References
Index

Details

No. of pages:
744
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781771720656
eBook ISBN:
9781927406601
Paperback ISBN:
9781927406625

About the Author

Deborah Gray Morris

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Nursing, Department of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences, Bronx Community College, Bronx, NY

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.