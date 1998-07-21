Calcium Regulation of Cellular Function - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120361304, 9780080552736

Calcium Regulation of Cellular Function, Volume 30

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Paul Greengard Angus Nairn Shirish Shenolikar
Serial Volume Editors: Anthony Means
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120361304
eBook ISBN: 9780080552736
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st July 1998
Page Count: 416
Description

Volume 30 examines the prominent role of calcium as an intracellular second messenger. Leading investigators review a wide variety of studies on how calcium enters and moves through cells, how it interacts with its many binding proteins, and how calcium and its intracellular receptor, calmodulin, control vital cellular processes. Coverage includes a detailed analysis of the mechanisms by which calcium bound to calmodulin regulates contractile proteins in smooth muscle cells. Close attention is given to the roles of calcium and calmodulin-dependent protein kinases and phosphatases in synaptic signal transduction, protein synthesis, gene expression, programmed cell death, activation of T-lymphocytes, and control of cell division cycles. Other chapters discuss studies using genetically manipulable nonmammalian organisms to further proble the functions of calcium and calmodulin.

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120361304
eBook ISBN:
9780080552736

About the Serial Editors

Paul Greengard Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratory of Molecular and Cellular Neuroscience, The Rockefeller University

Angus Nairn Serial Editor

Angus C. Nairn is currently Associate Professor at The Rockefeller University. He has published a large number of papers concerned with the structure and regulation of protein kinases and phosphatases involved in signal transduction, particularly with respect to signalling by calcium.

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratory of Molecular and Cellular Neuroscience, Rockefeller University, New York, U.S.A.

Shirish Shenolikar Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Durham, North Carolina, U.S.A.

About the Serial Volume Editors

Anthony Means Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, U.S.A.

