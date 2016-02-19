Calcium Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483227436, 9781483259826

Calcium Physiology

1st Edition

An Advanced Treatise

Editors: C. L. Comar Felix Bronner
eBook ISBN: 9781483259826
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 564
Description

Mineral Metabolism, Volume III: Calcium Physiology focuses on the processes, reactions, and approaches involved in calcium metabolism and study of bones.

The selection first underscores the measurements and models of skeletal metabolism and advances in the physical biology of bone and other hard tissues, including measurements and concepts, composition and structure of bone minerals, and dynamic studies of bone minerals. The text then takes a look at calcium and striated muscle and renal excretion of alkaline earths. Topics include physicochemical state of alkaline earth cations in plasma and urine, effects of drugs, renal diseases, calcium and contractile proteins, resting potential and action potential, calcium and muscle contraction, and coupling of excitation and energy synthesis.

The book examines the aspects of intestinal absorption of calcium, with special reference to vitamin D, as well as the physiological mechanism of the intestinal absorption of calcium; effect of other nutritional and physiological factors on calcium absorption; and structure of the intestinal epithelial cell.

The selection is a dependable source material for physiologists and readers interested to pursue research on calcium physiology.

Table of Contents


﻿Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Chapter 1 Measurements and Models of Skeletal Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Measurements and Concepts

III. Some Related Topics

IV. Models and Mechanisms

V. Summary

Appendix I

Appendix II

Glossary of Terms and Symbols in Order of Appearance

References

Chapter 2 Recent Advances in the Physical Biology of Bone and Other Hard Tissues

I. Introduction

II. Composition and Structure of Bone Mineral

III. Dynamic Studies of Bone Mineral

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 3 Calcium and Striated Muscle

I. Introduction

II. Structure of Striated Muscle

III. Cellular Calcium Components

IV. The Intracellular Calcium Accumulating System

V. Calcium and Contractile Proteins

VI. Homeostasis of Intracellular Calcium

VII. Resting Potential and Action Potential

VIII. Calcium and Muscle Contraction

IX. The Coupling of Excitation and Energy Synthesis

X. Summary

References

Chapter 4 Renal Excretion of Alkaline Earths

I. Introduction

II. Physiochemical State of Alkaline Earth Cations in Plasma and Urine

III. Physiological Variations in Renal Excretion

IV. Mechanism of Renal Transport

V. Hormonal Effects

VI. Effect of Drugs

VII. Renal Diseases

References

Chapter 5 Some Aspects of the Intestinal Absorption of Calcium, with Special Reference to Vitamin D

I. Introduction

II. A Brief Consideration of Pertinent Transport Reactions

III. Structure of the Intestinal Epithelial Cell

IV. Physiological Mechanism of the Intestinal Absorption of Calcium

V. Sites of Calcium Absorption

VI. Vitamin D

VII. Effect of Other Nutritional and Physiological Factors on Calcium Absorption

VIII. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 6 Calcium and Membranes

I. Introduction

II. Calcium Transport

III. Calcium Metabolism in Isolated Cells

IV. Calcium Regulation of Membrane Properties

V. Calcium-Membrane Interactions

References

Chapter 7 Parathormone, Calcitonin, and Calcium Homeostasis

I. Introduction

II. Bone

III. Other Nonendocrine Factors

IV. Parathormone—Parathyroid

V. Calcitonin (Thyrocalcitonin)—Ultimobranchial

VI. Summary—Calcium Homeostasis

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
564
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483259826

About the Editor

C. L. Comar

Felix Bronner

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Oral Biology, University of Connecticut Health Center

