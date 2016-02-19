Calcium Physiology
1st Edition
An Advanced Treatise
Mineral Metabolism, Volume III: Calcium Physiology focuses on the processes, reactions, and approaches involved in calcium metabolism and study of bones.
The selection first underscores the measurements and models of skeletal metabolism and advances in the physical biology of bone and other hard tissues, including measurements and concepts, composition and structure of bone minerals, and dynamic studies of bone minerals. The text then takes a look at calcium and striated muscle and renal excretion of alkaline earths. Topics include physicochemical state of alkaline earth cations in plasma and urine, effects of drugs, renal diseases, calcium and contractile proteins, resting potential and action potential, calcium and muscle contraction, and coupling of excitation and energy synthesis.
The book examines the aspects of intestinal absorption of calcium, with special reference to vitamin D, as well as the physiological mechanism of the intestinal absorption of calcium; effect of other nutritional and physiological factors on calcium absorption; and structure of the intestinal epithelial cell.
The selection is a dependable source material for physiologists and readers interested to pursue research on calcium physiology.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Chapter 1 Measurements and Models of Skeletal Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Measurements and Concepts
III. Some Related Topics
IV. Models and Mechanisms
V. Summary
Appendix I
Appendix II
Glossary of Terms and Symbols in Order of Appearance
References
Chapter 2 Recent Advances in the Physical Biology of Bone and Other Hard Tissues
I. Introduction
II. Composition and Structure of Bone Mineral
III. Dynamic Studies of Bone Mineral
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 3 Calcium and Striated Muscle
I. Introduction
II. Structure of Striated Muscle
III. Cellular Calcium Components
IV. The Intracellular Calcium Accumulating System
V. Calcium and Contractile Proteins
VI. Homeostasis of Intracellular Calcium
VII. Resting Potential and Action Potential
VIII. Calcium and Muscle Contraction
IX. The Coupling of Excitation and Energy Synthesis
X. Summary
References
Chapter 4 Renal Excretion of Alkaline Earths
I. Introduction
II. Physiochemical State of Alkaline Earth Cations in Plasma and Urine
III. Physiological Variations in Renal Excretion
IV. Mechanism of Renal Transport
V. Hormonal Effects
VI. Effect of Drugs
VII. Renal Diseases
References
Chapter 5 Some Aspects of the Intestinal Absorption of Calcium, with Special Reference to Vitamin D
I. Introduction
II. A Brief Consideration of Pertinent Transport Reactions
III. Structure of the Intestinal Epithelial Cell
IV. Physiological Mechanism of the Intestinal Absorption of Calcium
V. Sites of Calcium Absorption
VI. Vitamin D
VII. Effect of Other Nutritional and Physiological Factors on Calcium Absorption
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 6 Calcium and Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Calcium Transport
III. Calcium Metabolism in Isolated Cells
IV. Calcium Regulation of Membrane Properties
V. Calcium-Membrane Interactions
References
Chapter 7 Parathormone, Calcitonin, and Calcium Homeostasis
I. Introduction
II. Bone
III. Other Nonendocrine Factors
IV. Parathormone—Parathyroid
V. Calcitonin (Thyrocalcitonin)—Ultimobranchial
VI. Summary—Calcium Homeostasis
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 564
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483259826
C. L. Comar
Felix Bronner
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Oral Biology, University of Connecticut Health Center