Mineral Metabolism, Volume III: Calcium Physiology focuses on the processes, reactions, and approaches involved in calcium metabolism and study of bones.

The selection first underscores the measurements and models of skeletal metabolism and advances in the physical biology of bone and other hard tissues, including measurements and concepts, composition and structure of bone minerals, and dynamic studies of bone minerals. The text then takes a look at calcium and striated muscle and renal excretion of alkaline earths. Topics include physicochemical state of alkaline earth cations in plasma and urine, effects of drugs, renal diseases, calcium and contractile proteins, resting potential and action potential, calcium and muscle contraction, and coupling of excitation and energy synthesis.

The book examines the aspects of intestinal absorption of calcium, with special reference to vitamin D, as well as the physiological mechanism of the intestinal absorption of calcium; effect of other nutritional and physiological factors on calcium absorption; and structure of the intestinal epithelial cell.

The selection is a dependable source material for physiologists and readers interested to pursue research on calcium physiology.