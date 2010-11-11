Calcium in Living Cells - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123748416, 9780080951225

Calcium in Living Cells, Volume 99

2nd Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Michael Whitaker
eBook ISBN: 9780080951225
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123748416
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th November 2010
Page Count: 328
Table of Contents

    1. A Practical Guide to the Preparation of Ca2+ Buffers

      2. Donald M. Bers, Chris W. Patton and Richard Nuccitelli

    2. Photorelease Techniques for Raising or Lowering Intracellular Ca2+

Robert Zucker

3. Making and Using Calcium-Selective Mini- and Microelectrodes

L. Hove-Madsen, S. Baudet and D.M. Bers

4. Construction, Theory and Practical Considerations for using Self-Referencing of Ca2+-Selective Microelectrodes for Monitoring Extracellular Ca2+ Gradients

Mark A. Messerli and Peter J.S. Smith

5. Practical Aspects of Measuring Intracellular Calcium Signals with Fluorescent Indicators

Joseph P. Y. Kao, Gong Li, Darryl A. Auston

6. Genetically-encoded probes for measurement of intracellular calcium

Michael Whitaker

7. Patch clamp methods for studying calcium channels

David L. Armstrong, Christian Erxleben and Jody A. White

8. Nuclear Patch-Clamp Recording from Inositol 1,4,5-Trisphosphate Receptors

Taufiq Rahman, Colin W. Taylor

9. Confocal And Multiphoton Imaging Of Intracellular Ca2+

Godfrey Smith, Martyn Reynolds, Francis Burto1, Ole Johan Kemi

10. The Use of Aequorins to Record and Visualize Ca2+ Dynamics: From Subcellular Microdomains to Whole Organisms.

Sarah E. Webb, Kelly L. Rogers, Eric Karplus, and Andrew L. Miller

Description

Every cell of the body is dependent on calcium to function. Calcium is found in teeth and bones, and calcium signalling is necessary for the movement of muscles and for the action of the heart and the intestines as well as blood coagulation. Calcium in Living Cells will update classic techniques in detecting microscopic levels of calcium ions (Ca2+) in living cells, as well as address new techniques in the field of calcium detection and calcium signaling. Such detection and measurement of intracellular calcium is important to researchers studying the heart, musculoskeletal, gastrointestinal, and immune systems, whose findings will aid in the advancement of drug and genomic therapies to treat heart, gastrointestinal, autoimmune, and infectious diseases.

Key Features

  • Gives researchers much needed information on how to study calcium in live cells, which is becoming increasingly important in heart, musculoskeletal, and immune system research
  • Provides an overview of the latest methods--fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET), for example-- that are new to the field
  • Allows understanding of how calcium plays a role in intracellular function at the cellular level, which has proved important in Alzheimer's research, heart disease, and areas of musculoskeletal research
  • Updated chapters reflect advancements in the classic techniques used'preparing calcium buffers, vibrating the Ca2+ Electrode and confocal imaging

Readership

Researchers in cell, molecular and developmental biology, biochemists

Details

No. of pages:
328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080951225
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123748416

Praise for the first edition:

"This multiauthored book... provides theoretical and applied aspects of different established techniques for the measurement of [Ca2+]i at submicromolar concentration. Each chapter is organized, keeping in view the needs of a person working in the laboratory, by giving the detailed methodology required for the implementation of that particular technique, and all the chapters are well referenced...The book provides a pragmatic approach for the estimation of cytosolic [Ca2+]i and also provides a means for studying the spatial and temporal resolution of [Ca2+]i. The book achieves the stated goal in the preface, 'this material will be very useful to the investigator who wants to apply any of these methods to his or her research." --RAMESH BHALLA, University of Iowa, Iowa City (published in MOLECULAR & CELLULAR NEUROSCIENCES)

About the Serial Volume Editors

Michael Whitaker Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physiological Sciences Medical School, Newcastle upon Tyne, England

