Calcium Homeostasis and Signaling in Aging, Volume 10

This volume of Advances in Cell Aging and Gerontology reviews the mechanisms that regulate cellular calcium homeostasis in various tissues throughout the body and how these systems change during aging. Normal functions of calcium in regulating various physiological processes are considered and the evidence supporting roles for perturbed calcium regulation in the pathogenesis of several prominent age-related disorders are detailed.

The cross-disciplinary approach used to organize this book should provide readers interested in a specific area of calcium regulation with a broader perspective and a framework for which to shape future studies in their laboratories.