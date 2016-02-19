Calcium and Phosphate Transport Across Biomembranes
1st Edition
Calcium and Phosphate Transport Across Biomembranes is a collection of papers presented at the 1981 Calcium and Phosphate Transport Across Biomembranes international workshop held in Vienna, Austria. Contributors from a wide range of disciplines explore the intracellular role of calcium and phosphate and their transport into and out of the body through the intestine and the kidney. In particular, they describe calcium movement in the cell and across the plasma membrane, along with phosphate transport into the cell, particularly, at the brush border. Organized into 10 sections encompassing 53 chapters, this collection begins with an overview of the mechanisms underlying the net movements of calcium in the cell and plasma membrane. The discussion then shifts to the crystal structure of calmodulin, the phosphate transport in the mitochondria, the mechanisms for calcium extrusion, the calcium uptake by brush border membranes, and the possible role of the mitochondria in intracellular calcium regulation. The book also introduces the discussion on mitochondrial calcium transport protein, polypeptide and amine hormone regulation of calcium fluxes, mechanism of secretion by cultured pituitary cells, and regulation of the tubular transport of phosphate. A chapter that assesses the effects of vitamin D and insulin on phosphate transport in the differentiating chick small intestine concludes the book. This collection of papers will be of interest to scientists, neurochemists, physiologists, pharmacologists, biochemists, gastroenterologists, nutritionists, and pathophysiologists.
I. Calcium Transport—Generalized Cell and Plasma Membrane
Mechanisms Underlying the Net Movements of Calcium in Nerve
Ca2+ Pumping Systems in the Plasma Membrane
Calcium Transport Mechanisms in Cardiac Sarcolemmal Vesicles
The Ca2+ -ATPase of Heart Sarcolemma: Purification and Control Mechanisms
II. Calmodulin
S-100: A Calcium-Trigger Protein
Toward a Determination of the Crystal Structure of Calmodulin
Two Distinct Calmodulins Characterized in Eggs of Arbacia punctulata
Azido- 125I-Calmodulin, a Photoaffinity Probe for the Study of Calmodulin as a Regulator of Plasma Membrane Ca2+ Transport
III. Calcium Transport—Endoplasmic and Sarcoplasmic Reticulum
The Control of Cytoplasmic Free Calcium in Presynaptic Nerve Terminals
Calcium Transport across the Sarcoplasmic Reticulum
Phosphorylation of Sarcoplasmic Reticulum ATPase of Skeletal Muscle from Orthophosphate
IV. Mitochondrial Calcium and Phosphate Transport
Ca2+ Transport by Mitochondria: A Survey
Regulation of Free Ca2+ by Cardiac Mitochondria and Skinned Myocytes
Calcium Transport across the Plasma Membrane and Inner Mitochondrial Membrane in Synaptosomes
Mitochondria Do Not Accumulate Significant Ca Concentrations in Normal Cells
Calciphorin: A Mitochondrial Calcium Ionophore
Inorganic Phosphate Transport across the Inner Mitochondrial Membrane Toward an Analysis of the Catalytic Mechanism with the Purified Transport Protein
V. Calcium and Phosphate Transport —Epithelial Cell Membranes
Calcium and Phosphate Transport across Renal Plasma Membranes: Concepts, Problems, and Future Developments
Calcium and Inorganic Phosphate Fluxes across Membranes Isolated from Proximal Tubular and Small Intestinal Epithelium
The Effect of pH on the Transport of Phosphate by Renal Brush Border Membrane Vesicles
Identification of a Phosphate-Binding Proteolipid in Kidney Brush Border
VI. Intestinal Calcium Transport
Introduction: Calcium and Phosphate Transport by the Intestinal Cell
Intestinal Calcium Absorption
Regulation of Diurnal Periodicity of Active Calcium Transport in Rat Small Intestine
Calcium Absorption in Suckling and Postweaning Rats
Small Intestinal Site, Calcium Transport Kinetics, and Calcium Homeostasis in the Hamster
Imcal: Vitamin D-Dependent Membrane Component of the Intestinal Calcium Transport Mechanism
High Affinity Ca-ATPase in Basolateral Plasma Membranes of Rat Duodenum and Kidney Cortex
Calmodulin-Sensitive, ATP-Dependent Calcium Transport by Plasma Membrane of Small Intestinal Epithelium
Ileal Calcium and Phosphate Absorption in Chronic Renal Failure
VII. Intestinal Phosphate Transport
Phosphate Transport in the Intestine: Cellular Pathways and Hormonal Regulation
Intestinal Phosphate Transport and Alkaline Phosphatase
Effect of E H D P Treatment on the Na-Dependent Phosphate Influx in Rabbit Small Intestine and Nerve
VIII. Renal Calcium Transport
Calcium Transport by Kidney Cells
Calcium Transport across the Cortical Thick Ascending Limb of Henle's Loop
Sodium-Calcium Interaction in Renal Tubular Epithelium
Hyperglycemic Calciuria
IX. Renal Phosphate Transport
Regulation of the Tubular Transport of Phosphate: Relationship between the Whole Kidney, the Proximal Tubule, and Brush Border Membrane Vesicles
Effect of 1,25(OH)2D3 on Renal and Intestinal Transport of Phosphate Anion in Hyp Mouse
Effects of Disturbances of Potassium Balance on Renal Handling of Titratable Acid and Phosphate in the Rat: A Micropuncture Study
Maleate Tubular Dysfunction: Effects of Acetoacetate and 1,25(OH)2D3
X. Hormonal Regulation
Polypeptide and Amine Hormone Regulation of Calcium Fluxes
Effects of Parathyroid Hormone on Cyclic Nucleotide Levels and Efflux of Calcium in Isolated Renal Cortical Tubules
Cellular Mechanisms of Action of Parathyroid Hormone on Phosphate Transport in the Renal Proximal Tubule
Extracellular 3', 5'-Cyclic Adenosine Monophosphate and Renal Handling of Phosphate
Role of Plasma Membrane Phosphatidylinositol Breakdown in the Elevation of Cytosol Ca2+
Due to Hormones
Studies on the Mechanism of Secretion by Cultured Pituitary Cells
Vitamin D-Mediated Intestinal Calcium Transport: Analysis of the Complexity of the Process
Vitamin D-Dependent Rat Intestinal Ca2+ Transport - Ca2+ Uptake by Golgi Membranes and Early Nuclear Events
Hormonal Regulation of Tissue Weight and Responsiveness to Vitamin D in the Embryonic Chick Duodenum in Organ Culture
Calcium-Binding Protein (CaBP) and Other Vitamin D-Responsive Proteins
Immunoperoxidase Localization of the Vitamin D-Induced Calcium-Binding Protein in Chick Kidney
Effects of Vitamin D and Insulin on Phosphate Transport in the Differentiating Chick Small Intestine
Index
- 322
- English
- © Academic Press 1981
- 1st January 1981
- Academic Press
- 9780323155915
Felix Bronner
Department of Oral Biology, University of Connecticut Health Center