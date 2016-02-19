Calcium and Phosphate Transport Across Biomembranes is a collection of papers presented at the 1981 Calcium and Phosphate Transport Across Biomembranes international workshop held in Vienna, Austria. Contributors from a wide range of disciplines explore the intracellular role of calcium and phosphate and their transport into and out of the body through the intestine and the kidney. In particular, they describe calcium movement in the cell and across the plasma membrane, along with phosphate transport into the cell, particularly, at the brush border. Organized into 10 sections encompassing 53 chapters, this collection begins with an overview of the mechanisms underlying the net movements of calcium in the cell and plasma membrane. The discussion then shifts to the crystal structure of calmodulin, the phosphate transport in the mitochondria, the mechanisms for calcium extrusion, the calcium uptake by brush border membranes, and the possible role of the mitochondria in intracellular calcium regulation. The book also introduces the discussion on mitochondrial calcium transport protein, polypeptide and amine hormone regulation of calcium fluxes, mechanism of secretion by cultured pituitary cells, and regulation of the tubular transport of phosphate. A chapter that assesses the effects of vitamin D and insulin on phosphate transport in the differentiating chick small intestine concludes the book. This collection of papers will be of interest to scientists, neurochemists, physiologists, pharmacologists, biochemists, gastroenterologists, nutritionists, and pathophysiologists.

I. Calcium Transport—Generalized Cell and Plasma Membrane

Mechanisms Underlying the Net Movements of Calcium in Nerve

Ca2+ Pumping Systems in the Plasma Membrane

Calcium Transport Mechanisms in Cardiac Sarcolemmal Vesicles

The Ca2+ -ATPase of Heart Sarcolemma: Purification and Control Mechanisms

II. Calmodulin

S-100: A Calcium-Trigger Protein

Toward a Determination of the Crystal Structure of Calmodulin

Two Distinct Calmodulins Characterized in Eggs of Arbacia punctulata

Azido- 125I-Calmodulin, a Photoaffinity Probe for the Study of Calmodulin as a Regulator of Plasma Membrane Ca2+ Transport

III. Calcium Transport—Endoplasmic and Sarcoplasmic Reticulum

The Control of Cytoplasmic Free Calcium in Presynaptic Nerve Terminals

Calcium Transport across the Sarcoplasmic Reticulum

Phosphorylation of Sarcoplasmic Reticulum ATPase of Skeletal Muscle from Orthophosphate

IV. Mitochondrial Calcium and Phosphate Transport

Ca2+ Transport by Mitochondria: A Survey

Regulation of Free Ca2+ by Cardiac Mitochondria and Skinned Myocytes

Calcium Transport across the Plasma Membrane and Inner Mitochondrial Membrane in Synaptosomes

Mitochondria Do Not Accumulate Significant Ca Concentrations in Normal Cells

Calciphorin: A Mitochondrial Calcium Ionophore

Inorganic Phosphate Transport across the Inner Mitochondrial Membrane Toward an Analysis of the Catalytic Mechanism with the Purified Transport Protein

V. Calcium and Phosphate Transport —Epithelial Cell Membranes

Calcium and Phosphate Transport across Renal Plasma Membranes: Concepts, Problems, and Future Developments

Calcium and Inorganic Phosphate Fluxes across Membranes Isolated from Proximal Tubular and Small Intestinal Epithelium

The Effect of pH on the Transport of Phosphate by Renal Brush Border Membrane Vesicles

Identification of a Phosphate-Binding Proteolipid in Kidney Brush Border

VI. Intestinal Calcium Transport

Introduction: Calcium and Phosphate Transport by the Intestinal Cell

Intestinal Calcium Absorption

Regulation of Diurnal Periodicity of Active Calcium Transport in Rat Small Intestine

Calcium Absorption in Suckling and Postweaning Rats

Small Intestinal Site, Calcium Transport Kinetics, and Calcium Homeostasis in the Hamster

Imcal: Vitamin D-Dependent Membrane Component of the Intestinal Calcium Transport Mechanism

High Affinity Ca-ATPase in Basolateral Plasma Membranes of Rat Duodenum and Kidney Cortex

Calmodulin-Sensitive, ATP-Dependent Calcium Transport by Plasma Membrane of Small Intestinal Epithelium

Ileal Calcium and Phosphate Absorption in Chronic Renal Failure

VII. Intestinal Phosphate Transport

Phosphate Transport in the Intestine: Cellular Pathways and Hormonal Regulation

Intestinal Phosphate Transport and Alkaline Phosphatase

Effect of E H D P Treatment on the Na-Dependent Phosphate Influx in Rabbit Small Intestine and Nerve

VIII. Renal Calcium Transport

Calcium Transport by Kidney Cells

Calcium Transport across the Cortical Thick Ascending Limb of Henle's Loop

Sodium-Calcium Interaction in Renal Tubular Epithelium

Hyperglycemic Calciuria

IX. Renal Phosphate Transport

Regulation of the Tubular Transport of Phosphate: Relationship between the Whole Kidney, the Proximal Tubule, and Brush Border Membrane Vesicles

Effect of 1,25(OH)2D3 on Renal and Intestinal Transport of Phosphate Anion in Hyp Mouse

Effects of Disturbances of Potassium Balance on Renal Handling of Titratable Acid and Phosphate in the Rat: A Micropuncture Study

Maleate Tubular Dysfunction: Effects of Acetoacetate and 1,25(OH)2D3

X. Hormonal Regulation

Polypeptide and Amine Hormone Regulation of Calcium Fluxes

Effects of Parathyroid Hormone on Cyclic Nucleotide Levels and Efflux of Calcium in Isolated Renal Cortical Tubules

Cellular Mechanisms of Action of Parathyroid Hormone on Phosphate Transport in the Renal Proximal Tubule

Extracellular 3', 5'-Cyclic Adenosine Monophosphate and Renal Handling of Phosphate

Role of Plasma Membrane Phosphatidylinositol Breakdown in the Elevation of Cytosol Ca2+

Due to Hormones

Studies on the Mechanism of Secretion by Cultured Pituitary Cells

Vitamin D-Mediated Intestinal Calcium Transport: Analysis of the Complexity of the Process

Vitamin D-Dependent Rat Intestinal Ca2+ Transport - Ca2+ Uptake by Golgi Membranes and Early Nuclear Events

Hormonal Regulation of Tissue Weight and Responsiveness to Vitamin D in the Embryonic Chick Duodenum in Organ Culture

Calcium-Binding Protein (CaBP) and Other Vitamin D-Responsive Proteins

Immunoperoxidase Localization of the Vitamin D-Induced Calcium-Binding Protein in Chick Kidney

Effects of Vitamin D and Insulin on Phosphate Transport in the Differentiating Chick Small Intestine

