Calcium and Chemical Looping Technology for Power Generation and Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Capture
1st Edition
Editors: Paul Fennell Ben Anthony
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857092434
eBook ISBN: 9780857097606
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 20th May 2015
Page Count: 466
Table of Contents
- Related titles
- List of contributors
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Energy
- Preface
- Part One. Introduction to calcium and chemical looping technology
- 1. Calcium and chemical looping technology: an introduction
- 1.1. Introduction
- 2. Energy and exergy pertaining to solid looping cycles
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Energy penalty in capture and conditioning
- 2.3. Energy and exergy pertaining to calcium looping (CaL)
- 2.4. Energy and exergy pertaining to chemical looping combustion (CLC)
- 2.5. Future trends
- 2.6. Conclusions
- 3. Economics of chemical and calcium looping
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Economics of calcium looping
- 3.3. Costs of chemical looping
- 3.4. Conclusions
- 1. Calcium and chemical looping technology: an introduction
- Part Two. Fundamentals of calcium looping technology
- 4. Synthetic calcium oxide-based carbon dioxide sorbents for calcium looping processes
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Unsupported CaO
- 4.3. Supported CaO
- 4.4. Approaches to manipulate the porosity of CaO-based CO2 sorbents
- 4.5. Outlook and conclusions
- 5. Enhancement of natural limestone sorbents for calcium looping processes
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Reactivation by hydration
- 5.3. Reactivation by extended carbonation
- 5.4. Reactivation by grinding and repelletization
- 5.5. Doping pretreatment
- 5.6. Thermal pretreatment
- 5.7. Conclusions
- 6. Calcium looping reactor design for fluidized-bed systems
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Main reactors and solid residence-time-distribution curves
- 6.3. Basic modelling of the carbonator reactor
- 6.4. Basic design of a calciner reactor in fluidized-bed calcium looping systems
- 6.5. Other reactor designs in postcombustion calcium looping
- 6.6. Conclusions
- 7. Calcium looping technologies for gasification and reforming
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Combined shift and carbonation reactions
- 7.3. Sorption-enhanced reforming
- 7.4. Gasification of solid fuels
- 7.5. ZEC process
- 7.6. CaL by pressure-swing and the Endex concept
- 7.7. CaL coupled with CLC
- 7.8. Conclusions and observations
- 8. End use of lime-based sorbents from calcium looping systems
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. The scale of spent sorbent production
- 8.3. The use of sorbent for cement manufacture
- 8.4. Alternative uses of spent sorbent
- 8.5. Concluding remarks
- 9. Pilot plant experience with calcium looping
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Calcium looping facilities around the world
- 9.3. Plant operating experiences
- 9.4. Parametric studies in pilot plants
- 9.5. Summary
- 4. Synthetic calcium oxide-based carbon dioxide sorbents for calcium looping processes
- Part Three. Fundamentals of chemical looping combustion technology
- 10. Fundamentals of chemical looping combustion and introduction to CLC reactor design
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Fundamentals of chemical looping combustion
- 10.3. Chemical looping reactor systems
- 10.4. Specific design aspects of chemical looping combustion systems
- 10.5. Modelling options for chemical looping combustion systems
- 10.6. Industrial application and future trends in chemical looping combustion
- 11. Oxygen carriers for chemical-looping combustion
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Range of oxygen-carrier materials
- 11.3. Manufactured oxygen carriers
- 11.4. Ores and waste materials
- 11.5. Concluding remarks
- 11.6. Future trends
- 11.7. Sources of further Information and advice
- 12. Chemical looping combustion of gaseous fuels
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Oxygen carriers suitable for gaseous fuels
- 12.3. Pilot testing for gaseous fuels
- 12.4. Process modelling and reactor design
- 12.5. Future trends
- 13. Chemical looping combustion of liquid fuels
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. The range of liquid fuels for chemical looping combustion
- 13.3. Reactor design for chemical looping combustion of liquid fuels
- 13.4. Oxygen carrier selection for liquid fuels
- 13.5. Future trends
- 14. Chemical-looping combustion of solid fuels
- 14.1. Introduction
- 14.2. Choice of fuel
- 14.3. Oxygen carriers for solid fuels
- 14.4. Operational experience
- 14.5. Reactor design and modeling fuel conversion
- 14.6. Cost and energy penalty
- 14.7. Conclusions and outlook
- 15. Chemical looping for hydrogen production
- 15.1. Introduction
- 15.2. Steam reforming integrated with chemical looping combustion (SR-CLC)
- 15.3. Auto-thermal chemical looping reforming
- 15.4. Chemical looping gasification
- 15.5. Chemical looping with water splitting
- 15.6. Future trends
- 15.7. Concluding remarks
- 10. Fundamentals of chemical looping combustion and introduction to CLC reactor design
- Part Four. Advanced concepts and developments in calcium and chemical looping
- 16. High-pressure systems and processes for calcium looping
- 16.1. Introduction
- 16.2. Effects of pressure on calcium looping systems
- 16.3. Pressure swing capture of carbon dioxide
- 16.4. Outlook for pressurization or pressure swing with calcium looping
- 16.5. Conclusions
- 17. Low-temperature solid carbon dioxide carriers
- 17.1. Introduction
- 17.2. Na carbonate and bicarbonate cycles
- 17.3. K carbonate and bicarbonate cycles
- 17.4. Potential applications and future trends
- 17.5. Sources of further information
- 17.6. Advice for Na/K carbonate and bicarbonate cycles
- 16. High-pressure systems and processes for calcium looping
- Index
Description
Calcium and Chemical Looping Technology for Power Generation and Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Capture reviews the fundamental principles, systems, oxygen carriers, and carbon dioxide carriers relevant to chemical looping and combustion.
Chapters review the market development, economics, and deployment of these systems, also providing detailed information on the variety of materials and processes that will help to shape the future of CO2 capture ready power plants.
Key Features
- Reviews the fundamental principles, systems, oxygen carriers, and carbon dioxide carriers relevant to calcium and chemical looping
- Provides a lucid explanation of advanced concepts and developments in calcium and chemical looping, high pressure systems, and alternative CO2 carriers
- Presents information on the market development, economics, and deployment of these systems
Readership
Researchers from post-graduate level onwards interested in power generation using fossil fuels and R&D professionals in the power generation industry working with fossil fuels
Details
- No. of pages:
- 466
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 20th May 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857092434
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857097606
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Paul Fennell Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Imperial College, London, UK
Ben Anthony Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Cranfield University, Oxford, UK
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.