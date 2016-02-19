Calcium and Cell Function
1st Edition
Volume 7
Editors: Wai Yiu Cheung
eBook ISBN: 9781483217499
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th July 1987
Page Count: 222
Description
Calcium and Cell Function, Volume 7 covers the signal transduction across the cell membrane. The book discusses phosphoinositides and calcium signaling; calmodulin-stimulated adenylate cyclases; and calcium/calmodulin-dependent protein kinases. The text also describes the regulation of gene expression by calcium; the dynamics of intracellular calcium concentration during mitosis; and the methods for the measurement of intracellular ionized calcium in mammalian cells. Pharmacologists, physiologists, and people involved in the study of calcium and cell function will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Chapter 1 Phosphoinositides and Calcium Signaling
I. Introduction
II. The Phosphoinositide Effect
III. Phosphoinositides and Calcium Mobilization
IV. Diacylglycerol as an Intracellular Messenger
V. Receptor Coupling to Cellular Responses
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 2 Calmodulin-Stimulated Adenylate Cyclases
I. Mammalian Adenylate Cyclases
II. Calmodulin-Stimulated Bacterial Adenylate Cyclases
References
Chapter 3 Calcium/Calmodulin-Dependent Protein Kinases
I. Classes of Calmodulin Kinases: Molecular Characteristics
II. Tissue, Cellular, and Subcellular Distribution
III. Regulation of CaM Kinases by Phosphorylation
IV. Conclusion
References
Chapter 4 Regulation of Gene Expression by Calcium
I. Introduction
II. Ca2+ Regulation of Prolactin Gene Expression
IIΙ. Ca2+ Regulation of Genes Encoding for Glucose-Regulated Proteins, GRP 78 and GRP 94
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 5 The Dynamics of [Ca2+]i during Mitosis
I. Introduction
II. Quantitative Measurements of [Ca2+]i Using Fluorescent Indicators
III. Changes of [Ca2+]i through Mitosis and Cell Division
IV. Conclusions
References
Chapter 6 Methods for the Measurement of Intracellular Ionized Calcium in Mammalian Cells: Comparison of Four Classes of Ca2+ Indicators
I. Introduction
II. Matching the Ca2+ Indicator with the Physiological Problem under Investigation
III. Characteristics of a Ca2+ Indicator
IV. Fluorescent Indicators
V. Metallochromic Indicators
VI. Bioluminescent Indicators
VII. Ca2+-Selective Microelectrodes
VIII. Comparison of Ca2+ Indicators
References
Index
About the Editor
Wai Yiu Cheung
