Calcium and Cell Function, Volume 7 covers the signal transduction across the cell membrane. The book discusses phosphoinositides and calcium signaling; calmodulin-stimulated adenylate cyclases; and calcium/calmodulin-dependent protein kinases. The text also describes the regulation of gene expression by calcium; the dynamics of intracellular calcium concentration during mitosis; and the methods for the measurement of intracellular ionized calcium in mammalian cells. Pharmacologists, physiologists, and people involved in the study of calcium and cell function will find the book invaluable.

Chapter 1 Phosphoinositides and Calcium Signaling

I. Introduction

II. The Phosphoinositide Effect

III. Phosphoinositides and Calcium Mobilization

IV. Diacylglycerol as an Intracellular Messenger

V. Receptor Coupling to Cellular Responses

VI. Concluding Remarks

Chapter 2 Calmodulin-Stimulated Adenylate Cyclases

I. Mammalian Adenylate Cyclases

II. Calmodulin-Stimulated Bacterial Adenylate Cyclases

Chapter 3 Calcium/Calmodulin-Dependent Protein Kinases

I. Classes of Calmodulin Kinases: Molecular Characteristics

II. Tissue, Cellular, and Subcellular Distribution

III. Regulation of CaM Kinases by Phosphorylation

IV. Conclusion

Chapter 4 Regulation of Gene Expression by Calcium

I. Introduction

II. Ca2+ Regulation of Prolactin Gene Expression

IIΙ. Ca2+ Regulation of Genes Encoding for Glucose-Regulated Proteins, GRP 78 and GRP 94

V. Conclusions

Chapter 5 The Dynamics of [Ca2+]i during Mitosis

I. Introduction

II. Quantitative Measurements of [Ca2+]i Using Fluorescent Indicators

III. Changes of [Ca2+]i through Mitosis and Cell Division

IV. Conclusions

Chapter 6 Methods for the Measurement of Intracellular Ionized Calcium in Mammalian Cells: Comparison of Four Classes of Ca2+ Indicators

I. Introduction

II. Matching the Ca2+ Indicator with the Physiological Problem under Investigation

III. Characteristics of a Ca2+ Indicator

IV. Fluorescent Indicators

V. Metallochromic Indicators

VI. Bioluminescent Indicators

VII. Ca2+-Selective Microelectrodes

VIII. Comparison of Ca2+ Indicators

