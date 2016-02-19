Calcium and Cell Function

This book consists of nine chapters. Chapter 1 describes the various peptides that recognize calmodulin in a calcium-dependent fashion. Chapter 2 updates the molecular and regulatory properties of calmodulin-dependent phosphodiesterase, while Chapter 3 reviews a calmodulin-dependent protein phosphatase. The studies on the biophysical characterization of calmodulin are summarized in Chapter 4. In Chapter 5, the studies on a calcium-dependent protease from human erythrocytes are presented. The problem of an uncontrolled level of calcium that often precipitates toxic consequences is considered in Chapter 6. The role of calcium in meiosis is elaborated in Chapter 7, followed by a discussion on calcium ion involved with the secretory process, emphasizing the secretion of insulin in Chapter 8. The last chapter deliberates the role of photosynthesis, a process that captures the solar energy and sustains all living systems.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Chapter 1 Peptides Recognizing Calmodulin

I. Introduction

II. Methods for the Determination of Peptide-Calmodulin Interaction In Vitro

III. Overview of Calmodulin-Binding Peptides

IV. Competitive Relationships and Stoichiometry

V. Peptide Binding by Proteolytic Fragments of Calmodulin

VI. Peptide Associations with Proteins Related to Calmodulin

VII. Do Calmodulin and the cAMP-Dependent Protein Kinase Act on Similar Recognition Sequences?

VIII. Peptides as Structural and Spectroscopic Probes of Calmodulin

IX. Peptides as Useful Calmodulin Antagonists

X. Summary

References

Chapter 2 Molecular and Regulatory Properties of Calmodulin-Dependent Phosphodiesterase from Brain

I. Introduction

II. Enzymatic and Physical Properties of Phosphodiesterase

III. Use of Calmodulin Derivatives to Probe the Mechanism of Calmodulin Activation

IV. Future Directions

References

Chapter 3 Calmodulin-Dependent Protein Phosphatase

I. Introduction

II. Historical Background

III. Assay

IV. Distribution

V. Purification

VI. Molecular Properties

VII. Identification of the Catalytic Subunit

VIII. Stimulation by Calcium and Calmodulin

IX. Stimulation by Limited Trypsinization

X. Regulation by Divalent Cations

XI. Deactivation by Calcium and Calmodulin

XII. Substrate Specificity

XIII. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 4 Biophysical Studies of Calmodulin

I. Introduction

II. Proteolytic and Chemical Modification of CaM

III. Calcium-Binding Studies

IV. Thermochemical Studies

V. Stopped-Flow Kinetic Studies of CaM and Its Proteolytic Fragments

VI. NMR and ESR Studies

VII. Fluorescence and Luminescence Studies

VIII. Localization of Interaction Sites on Calmodulin

IX. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 5 Regulation of Ca2+-Dependent Proteinase of Human Erythrocytes

I. Introduction

II. The Proteolytic Enzymes of Human Erythrocytes

III. Physical Properties

IV. Effect of High Concentrations of Calcium Ions on the Activity of Calpain

V. Effect of Substrate on the Conversion of Procalpain to Active Calpain at Micromolar Ca2+ Concentrations

VI. The Molecular Basis of the Conversion of Procalpain to Active Calpain

VII. Mechanism of Procalpain Activation

VIII. Specificity and Selectivity of Proteolytic Digestion by Calpain

IX. Regulation of Human Erythrocyte Calpain

X. Physiological Function of Calpain in Human Erythrocytes

References

Chapter 6 Toxicological Implications of Perturbation of Ca2+ Homeostasis in Hepatocytes

I. Introduction

II. Calcium and Tissue Toxicity

III. Calcium Compartmentation in the Hepatocyte

IV. Methods Used to Study Calcium Compartmentation in Hepatocytes

V. Perturbation of Calcium Homeostasis During Oxidative Cell Injury

VI. Relationship Between Perturbation of Calcium Homeostasis and Alterations in Surface Morphology (Hepatocyte Blebbing)

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 7 The Role of Calcium in Meiosis

I. Introduction

II. Oocytes and Eggs from Various Species as Model Systems

III. Biochemical and Biophysical Events During Vertebrate Meiotic Divisions

IV. Exogenous Calcium and Magnesium Requirements During Meiosis

V. Calcium Redistribution Associated with the Resumption of Meiosis

VI. Calcium Redistribution Associated with Nuclear Breakdown and Arrest at Metaphase II

VII. Calcium Redistribution following Fertilization

VIII. Summary

Addendum

References

Chapter 8 Calcium and the Control of Insulin Secretion

I. Introduction

II. Insulin Release and Extracellular Calcium

III. Insulin Release and Intracellular Calcium

IV. Insulin Release and Binding of Calcium to the β-Cell Surface

V. Calcium Content of the β-Cell

VI. Calcium Transport Across the Plasma Membrane

VII. Intracellular Calcium Stores

VIII. Factors Affecting the Movements and Actions of Calcium

IX. Participation of Calcium in the Process of Exocytosis

X. Mechanisms of Action of Principal Initiators of Insulin Release

XI. Calcium and the Insulin Secretory Defect in Human Diabetes

References

Chapter 9 Roles of Calcium in Photosynthesis

I. Introduction

II. Ca2+ Content and Compartmentation in Photosynthetic Tissues

III. Ca2+ Flux by Isolated Whole Chloroplasts and by Naked Thylakoids

IV. Ca2+-Binding and Ca2+-Sensitive Proteins in Chloroplasts

V. Other Ca2+-Sensitive Proteins and Processes in the Chloroplast

VI. Calcium and Prokaryotic Photosynthesis

VII. Model to Explain the Role of Ca2+ in Photosystem II of Cyanobacteria

VIII. Calcium and Photosystem II of Chloroplasts

IX. Conclusions

References

Index