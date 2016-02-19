Calcium and Cell Function
1st Edition
Description
Molecular Biology: Calcium and Cell Function, Volume VI deals with several topics relating to calcium and cell function.
This book consists of nine chapters. Chapter 1 describes the various peptides that recognize calmodulin in a calcium-dependent fashion. Chapter 2 updates the molecular and regulatory properties of calmodulin-dependent phosphodiesterase, while Chapter 3 reviews a calmodulin-dependent protein phosphatase. The studies on the biophysical characterization of calmodulin are summarized in Chapter 4. In Chapter 5, the studies on a calcium-dependent protease from human erythrocytes are presented. The problem of an uncontrolled level of calcium that often precipitates toxic consequences is considered in Chapter 6. The role of calcium in meiosis is elaborated in Chapter 7, followed by a discussion on calcium ion involved with the secretory process, emphasizing the secretion of insulin in Chapter 8. The last chapter deliberates the role of photosynthesis, a process that captures the solar energy and sustains all living systems.
This publication is a good reference for biologists, medical practitioners, and students researching on the relation of calcium to the physiology and biochemistry of organisms and cells.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Chapter 1 Peptides Recognizing Calmodulin
I. Introduction
II. Methods for the Determination of Peptide-Calmodulin Interaction In Vitro
III. Overview of Calmodulin-Binding Peptides
IV. Competitive Relationships and Stoichiometry
V. Peptide Binding by Proteolytic Fragments of Calmodulin
VI. Peptide Associations with Proteins Related to Calmodulin
VII. Do Calmodulin and the cAMP-Dependent Protein Kinase Act on Similar Recognition Sequences?
VIII. Peptides as Structural and Spectroscopic Probes of Calmodulin
IX. Peptides as Useful Calmodulin Antagonists
X. Summary
References
Chapter 2 Molecular and Regulatory Properties of Calmodulin-Dependent Phosphodiesterase from Brain
I. Introduction
II. Enzymatic and Physical Properties of Phosphodiesterase
III. Use of Calmodulin Derivatives to Probe the Mechanism of Calmodulin Activation
IV. Future Directions
References
Chapter 3 Calmodulin-Dependent Protein Phosphatase
I. Introduction
II. Historical Background
III. Assay
IV. Distribution
V. Purification
VI. Molecular Properties
VII. Identification of the Catalytic Subunit
VIII. Stimulation by Calcium and Calmodulin
IX. Stimulation by Limited Trypsinization
X. Regulation by Divalent Cations
XI. Deactivation by Calcium and Calmodulin
XII. Substrate Specificity
XIII. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 4 Biophysical Studies of Calmodulin
I. Introduction
II. Proteolytic and Chemical Modification of CaM
III. Calcium-Binding Studies
IV. Thermochemical Studies
V. Stopped-Flow Kinetic Studies of CaM and Its Proteolytic Fragments
VI. NMR and ESR Studies
VII. Fluorescence and Luminescence Studies
VIII. Localization of Interaction Sites on Calmodulin
IX. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 5 Regulation of Ca2+-Dependent Proteinase of Human Erythrocytes
I. Introduction
II. The Proteolytic Enzymes of Human Erythrocytes
III. Physical Properties
IV. Effect of High Concentrations of Calcium Ions on the Activity of Calpain
V. Effect of Substrate on the Conversion of Procalpain to Active Calpain at Micromolar Ca2+ Concentrations
VI. The Molecular Basis of the Conversion of Procalpain to Active Calpain
VII. Mechanism of Procalpain Activation
VIII. Specificity and Selectivity of Proteolytic Digestion by Calpain
IX. Regulation of Human Erythrocyte Calpain
X. Physiological Function of Calpain in Human Erythrocytes
References
Chapter 6 Toxicological Implications of Perturbation of Ca2+ Homeostasis in Hepatocytes
I. Introduction
II. Calcium and Tissue Toxicity
III. Calcium Compartmentation in the Hepatocyte
IV. Methods Used to Study Calcium Compartmentation in Hepatocytes
V. Perturbation of Calcium Homeostasis During Oxidative Cell Injury
VI. Relationship Between Perturbation of Calcium Homeostasis and Alterations in Surface Morphology (Hepatocyte Blebbing)
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 7 The Role of Calcium in Meiosis
I. Introduction
II. Oocytes and Eggs from Various Species as Model Systems
III. Biochemical and Biophysical Events During Vertebrate Meiotic Divisions
IV. Exogenous Calcium and Magnesium Requirements During Meiosis
V. Calcium Redistribution Associated with the Resumption of Meiosis
VI. Calcium Redistribution Associated with Nuclear Breakdown and Arrest at Metaphase II
VII. Calcium Redistribution following Fertilization
VIII. Summary
Addendum
References
Chapter 8 Calcium and the Control of Insulin Secretion
I. Introduction
II. Insulin Release and Extracellular Calcium
III. Insulin Release and Intracellular Calcium
IV. Insulin Release and Binding of Calcium to the β-Cell Surface
V. Calcium Content of the β-Cell
VI. Calcium Transport Across the Plasma Membrane
VII. Intracellular Calcium Stores
VIII. Factors Affecting the Movements and Actions of Calcium
IX. Participation of Calcium in the Process of Exocytosis
X. Mechanisms of Action of Principal Initiators of Insulin Release
XI. Calcium and the Insulin Secretory Defect in Human Diabetes
References
Chapter 9 Roles of Calcium in Photosynthesis
I. Introduction
II. Ca2+ Content and Compartmentation in Photosynthetic Tissues
III. Ca2+ Flux by Isolated Whole Chloroplasts and by Naked Thylakoids
IV. Ca2+-Binding and Ca2+-Sensitive Proteins in Chloroplasts
V. Other Ca2+-Sensitive Proteins and Processes in the Chloroplast
VI. Calcium and Prokaryotic Photosynthesis
VII. Model to Explain the Role of Ca2+ in Photosystem II of Cyanobacteria
VIII. Calcium and Photosystem II of Chloroplasts
IX. Conclusions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 2nd April 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483281971