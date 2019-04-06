Caffeinated and Cocoa Based Beverages - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128158647, 9780128158654

Caffeinated and Cocoa Based Beverages

1st Edition

Volume 8. The Science of Beverages

Editors: Alexandru Grumezescu Alina-Maria Holban
eBook ISBN: 9780128158654
Paperback ISBN: 9780128158647
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 6th April 2019
Page Count: 543
Description

Caffeinated and Cocoa Based Beverages, Volume Eight in The Science of Beverages series, covers one of the hottest topics in the current beverage industry. This practical reference takes a broad and multidisciplinary approach on the production, processing, and engineering approaches to caffeinated drinks, highlighting their biological impact and health-related interference. The book presents evidence-based examples of the benefits of caffeinated and cocoa-based beverages and analyzes the latest trends in the industry that are essential for researchers in various fields of food and beverage development, including coverage of pharmaceuticals and the biomedical fields.

Key Features

  • Presents both functional and medicinal perspectives in beverage production
  • Provides potential solutions for sustainable coffee and cocoa industry
  • Includes novel research applications to foster research and product development

Readership

Food scientists, food chemists, food microbiologists, food engineers in the beverages sector(R&D, Gov. and academia)

Table of Contents

  1. Functional and Medicinal Properties of Caffeine-Based Common Beverages
    2. Quality and Safety Issues Related With the Presence of Biogenic Amines in Coffee, Tea, and Cocoa-Based Beverages
    3. Exploiting Genetic and Phenotypic Diversity of Robusta Coffee (Coffea canephora L.) Landraces to Mitigate the Effects of Climate Change
    4. Industrial Processing of CTC Black Tea
    5. Caffeinated Beverages, Behavior, and Brain Structure
    6. The Ability of Green Tea With Lowered Caffeine to Reduce Stress and Improve Sleep
    7. Caffeine and Kidney Diseases
    8. Caffeine in Beverages: Cardiovascular Effects
    9. Analytical Approaches in Coffee Quality Control
    10. Spray-Freeze-Drying of Coffee
    11. Nutrients in Caffeinated Beverages - An Overview
    12. Effects of Coffee on Intestinal Microbiota, Immunity, and Disease
    13. The Microbiology of Cocoa Fermentation
    14. Genetic Engineering in Coffee
    15. Cocoa Industry - From Plant Cultivation to Cocoa Drinks Production

Details

No. of pages:
543
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780128158654
Paperback ISBN:
9780128158647

About the Editor

Alexandru Grumezescu

Alexandru Grumezescu

Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu is a lecturer in the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, at the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania. He is an experienced researcher and published editor in the field of nano and biostructures. He is the editor-in-chief of two international open access journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience. Dr. Grumezescu has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers, authored nine books, and has served as an editor for more than 50 scholarly books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania

Alina-Maria Holban

Alina-Maria Holban is a lecturer in Microbiology and Immunology, at the Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest; and associate researcher at the University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania. Her primary area of research is the development of bionanomaterials with antimicrobial applications. Dr. Holban has published 75 papers in peer-reviewed journals, 42 conference/symposia proceedings, and has edited more than 21 edited books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Botany and Microbiology Department, Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest, Romania

