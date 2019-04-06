Caffeinated and Cocoa Based Beverages
1st Edition
Volume 8. The Science of Beverages
Description
Caffeinated and Cocoa Based Beverages, Volume Eight in The Science of Beverages series, covers one of the hottest topics in the current beverage industry. This practical reference takes a broad and multidisciplinary approach on the production, processing, and engineering approaches to caffeinated drinks, highlighting their biological impact and health-related interference. The book presents evidence-based examples of the benefits of caffeinated and cocoa-based beverages and analyzes the latest trends in the industry that are essential for researchers in various fields of food and beverage development, including coverage of pharmaceuticals and the biomedical fields.
Key Features
- Presents both functional and medicinal perspectives in beverage production
- Provides potential solutions for sustainable coffee and cocoa industry
- Includes novel research applications to foster research and product development
Readership
Food scientists, food chemists, food microbiologists, food engineers in the beverages sector(R&D, Gov. and academia)
Table of Contents
- Functional and Medicinal Properties of Caffeine-Based Common Beverages
2. Quality and Safety Issues Related With the Presence of Biogenic Amines in Coffee, Tea, and Cocoa-Based Beverages
3. Exploiting Genetic and Phenotypic Diversity of Robusta Coffee (Coffea canephora L.) Landraces to Mitigate the Effects of Climate Change
4. Industrial Processing of CTC Black Tea
5. Caffeinated Beverages, Behavior, and Brain Structure
6. The Ability of Green Tea With Lowered Caffeine to Reduce Stress and Improve Sleep
7. Caffeine and Kidney Diseases
8. Caffeine in Beverages: Cardiovascular Effects
9. Analytical Approaches in Coffee Quality Control
10. Spray-Freeze-Drying of Coffee
11. Nutrients in Caffeinated Beverages - An Overview
12. Effects of Coffee on Intestinal Microbiota, Immunity, and Disease
13. The Microbiology of Cocoa Fermentation
14. Genetic Engineering in Coffee
15. Cocoa Industry - From Plant Cultivation to Cocoa Drinks Production
Details
- No. of pages:
- 543
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 6th April 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128158654
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128158647
About the Editor
Alexandru Grumezescu
Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu is a lecturer in the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, at the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania. He is an experienced researcher and published editor in the field of nano and biostructures. He is the editor-in-chief of two international open access journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience. Dr. Grumezescu has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers, authored nine books, and has served as an editor for more than 50 scholarly books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania
Alina-Maria Holban
Alina-Maria Holban is a lecturer in Microbiology and Immunology, at the Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest; and associate researcher at the University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania. Her primary area of research is the development of bionanomaterials with antimicrobial applications. Dr. Holban has published 75 papers in peer-reviewed journals, 42 conference/symposia proceedings, and has edited more than 21 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Botany and Microbiology Department, Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest, Romania