Cadmium Toxicity and Tolerance in Plants
1st Edition
From Physiology to Remediation
Description
Cadmium Toxicity and Tolerance in Plants: From Physiology to Remediation presents a single research resource on the latest in cadmium toxicity and tolerance in plants. The book covers many important areas, including means of Cd reduction, from plant adaptation, including antioxidant defense, active excretion and chelation, to phytoextraction, rhizo filtration, phytodegradation, and much more. In addition, it explores important insights into the physiological and molecular mechanisms of Cd uptake and transport and presents options for improving resistance to Cd stresses. It will be ideal for both researchers and students working on cadmium pollution, plant responses and related fields of environmental contamination and toxicology.
Key Features
- Includes all aspects of cadmium toxicity and tolerance in plants
- Provides a comprehensive overview of advances in cadmium toxicity, tolerance and adaptation in plants
- Elaborates on the advancement of eco-friendly techniques for cadmium remediation from soil and water
- Provides real-world, application focused techniques
Readership
Graduate (M.S. and PhD) Students, faculty and researchers in the field of Plant Science, Agriculture, Agronomy, Soil Science, Agricultural Chemistry, Biochemistry, Molecular Biology and Environmental Science
Table of Contents
1. Cadmium toxicity and tolerance in plants – An Overview
2. Cadmium toxicity and tolerance in vascular plants - Micro- and phytobiome approach
3. Morphological and physiological responses of plants to cadmium toxicity
4. Adaptive and tolerance mechanisms in herbaceous plants exposed to cadmium
5. Cadmium-induced anatomical abnormalities in plants
6. Cadmium contamination in water and soil
7. Environmental hazards of cadmium: Past, present and future
8. Role of phytochelatins in cadmium stress tolerance
9. Cadmium-induced oxidative stress in plants
10. Cadmium-induced oxidative and nitrosative stress in plants
11. Damage and protection of the photosynthetic apparatus under cadmium stress
12. Cadmium-induced imbalance in nutrient and water uptake in plants
13. The effect of Cd stress in mineral nutrient and water uptake
14. Role of Salicylic acid in mitigating cadmium toxicity in plants
15. Mitigating cadmium toxicity in plants by phytohormones
16. Use of fungi in mitigating cadmium toxicity in plants
17. Microbe-mediated mitigation of cadmium toxicity in plants
18. Use of Solanum nigrum as a potential hyper-accumulator to remediate cadmium contaminated soils
19. Phytoremediation of cadmium contaminated soils by using Sulla coronaria inoculated by efficient and cadmium resistant plant growth promoting bacteria
20. Phytoremediation of cadmium polluted water/sediment by aquatic macrophytes; role of plant-induced pH changes
21. Phytoremediation of cadmium contaminated soils and water
22. Aquatic macrophytes for the remediation of cadmium contaminated sites
Details
- No. of pages:
- 619
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 5th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128148655
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128148648
About the Editor
Mirza Hasanuzzaman
Dr. Mirza Hasanuzzaman is Professor of Agronomy at Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University in Dhaka. He is a specialist in agronomy, plant stress responses, and crop physiology. His current work is focused on the physiological and molecular mechanisms of environmental stress tolerance (salinity, drought, flood, and heavy metals/metalloids). Dr. Hasanuzzaman has published over 60 articles in peer-reviewed journals. He has edited six books and written 30 book chapters on important aspects of plant physiology, plant stress tolerance, and crop production.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Agronomy, Faculty of Agriculture, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, Dhaka, Bangladesh
M.N.V. Prasad
Dr. Prasad has served the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Government of India in various advisory committees on biodiversity conservation, ecosystem services, pollution control and abatement, environmental information systems and bioremediation of contaminated sites. He is an active visiting scientist in several international universities. He is the editor, co-editor, or author of 17 books published by leading international publishers and 190 journal articles and 118 book chapters/conference proceedings. He has made outstanding contributions to the fields of bioremediation, bioresources, biomass energy sources, bioeconomy and to the broad field of environmental biotechnology, all of which are his main areas of expertise.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad, India
Masayuki Fujita
Prof. Dr. Masayuki Fujita, Laboratory of Plant Stress Responses, Faculty of Agriculture, Kagawa University, Japan – He is expert in Plant Stress Physiology, Plant Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. Published 50 book chapters and more than 80 research articles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory of Plant Stress Responses, Faculty of Agriculture, Kagawa University, Japan