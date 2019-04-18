Cadmium Tolerance in Plants
1st Edition
Agronomic, Molecular, Signaling, and Omic Approaches
Description
Cadmium Toxicity and Tolerance in Plants: Agronomic, Genetic, Molecular and Omic Approaches presents research and latest developments on mechanisms of cadmium tolerance covering both lab and field conditions. This book contains important insights and options for minimizing Cd accumulation in plants and mitigating Cd toxicity. Topics covered include using various omics approaches to understanding plant responses to Cd, novel technologies for developing Cd tolerance and integrated breeding approaches to mitigate Cd stress in crops. Cadmium Toxicity and Tolerance in Plants: Agronomic, Genetic, Molecular and Omic Approaches is a valuable resource for both researchers and students working on cadmium pollution and plant responses as well as related fields of environmental contamination and toxicology.
Key Features
- Provides data on mechanisms of cadmium tolerance at the cell, organ and whole plant level
- Covers several major approaches, molecular and agronomic, in addressing cadmium toxicity in plants and soil
- Offers real-world, application focused techniques
Readership
Graduate (M.S. and PhD) Students, faculty and researchers in the field of Plant Science, Agriculture, Agronomy, Soil Science, Agricultural Chemistry, Biochemistry, Molecular Biology and Environmental Science
Table of Contents
- Cadmium uptake, transportation, and hyperaccumulation in plants
2. Molecular mechanisms of the plant cadmium stress response
3. Recent advances in genomic and genetic approaches to enhance Cd tolerance in plants
4. Genetic control of metal uptake and sequestration in hyperaccumulating plants
5. Cadmium phytotoxicity – biomarkers
6. Understanding of Cadmium toxicity and tolerance in higher plants by proteomic approach
7. Biotechnological tools in remediation of cadmium toxicity
8. Novel technologies for developing cadmium tolerance
9. Putting the pieces together: Cadmium-induced oxidative stress and signaling in plants
10. Plant metallothioneins: diversification for cadmium handling
11. Agronomic management for cadmium stress mitigation
12. Inorganic amendments for the remediation of cadmium contaminated soils
13. Organic manures for cadmium tolerance and remediation
14. Cadmium induced toxicity in Sorghum bicolor- Alleviation by zinc and aggravation by phosphate
15. Role of organic acids in mitigating Cadmium toxicity in plants
16. Role of chitin and chitosan in mitigating cadmium toxicity in plants
17. Application of biosolids/biochar for cadmium minimization in crops
Details
- No. of pages:
- 630
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 18th April 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128163719
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128157947
About the Editor
Mirza Hasanuzzaman
Dr. Mirza Hasanuzzaman is Professor of Agronomy at Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University in Dhaka. He is a specialist in agronomy, plant stress responses, and crop physiology. His current work is focused on the physiological and molecular mechanisms of environmental stress tolerance (salinity, drought, flood, and heavy metals/metalloids). Dr. Hasanuzzaman has published over 60 articles in peer-reviewed journals. He has edited six books and written 30 book chapters on important aspects of plant physiology, plant stress tolerance, and crop production.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Agronomy, Faculty of Agriculture, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, Dhaka, Bangladesh
Majeti Prasad
Dr. Prasad has served the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Government of India in various advisory committees on biodiversity conservation, ecosystem services, pollution control and abatement, environmental information systems and bioremediation of contaminated sites. He is an active visiting scientist in several international universities. He is the editor, co-editor, or author of 17 books published by leading international publishers and 190 journal articles and 118 book chapters/conference proceedings. He has made outstanding contributions to the fields of bioremediation, bioresources, biomass energy sources, bioeconomy and to the broad field of environmental biotechnology, all of which are his main areas of expertise.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad, Emeritus Professor, School of Life Science, India
Kamrun Nahar
Dr. Kamrun Nahar, Department of Agricultural Botany, Faculty of Agriculture, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, Dhaka, Bangladesh – She is well expert in the field of Plant Physiology, Ecology, Molecular Biology and Abiotic Stress Tolerance. Published 1o book chapters and more than 30 research articles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Agricultural Botany, Faculty of Agriculture, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, Dhaka, Bangladesh