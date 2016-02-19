CAD84: 6th International Conference and Exhibition on Computers in Design Engineering is a collection of 64 conference papers that covers a wide range of topics on computer-aided design (CAD) and CADCAM, including CAD process plant designs, techniques, drafting systems, electronics, geometric design, kinematics, mechanical engineering, solid modelling, and structures. The book starts by describing the progress that has been made in hardware and software. The text continues by presenting papers about interactive system for the design and production of computer programs; an algorithmic language for the definition and manipulation of drawings; and a software tool to enable application dialog input to be developed for new or existing programs with or without problem-oriented language. Papers on the design of a drawing system that consists of a language kernel for tailoring the system to support various styles and practices and on an automated drawing and cost estimation program for platform frame construction named HOUSE24 are also presented. The book also discusses HILO-2, which is a single coherent system for design verification, fault simulation, and test vector generation. The text will benefit both students and professionals using CAD.

Foreword

Invited Presentation: CADCAM; Past, Requirements, Trends

A Versatile and Accessible Interface Management System

Drafting Systems

Language for Definition and Manipulation of Parametric Graphic Representation

Idim - An Interactive Data Input Model

On Design of the Drawing System to Support Various Styles and Practices

Automated Drawing and Cost Estimation Program for Platform Frame Construction: House

A Ishigami

Electronics

Hilo-2 - A System to Build on

Time-domain Temperature-dependence Simulation of MOS Electronic Circuits

Cadic: An Efficient Integrated Circuit Design Aid

Structures

Computer-aided Design of Timber Space Frames

Interactive Reliability-based Optimum CAD of Framed Structures

Interactive Synthesis of Engineering Structures

A Comparative Study of Search Techniques for the Optimization of Plane Frames with Bending Moment Constraints

Geomatric Design

Recursively Generated B-spline Surfaces

Non-nodal Interpolation - An Improved Technique for the Uniform B-spline Method

A Design System for Products with Sculptured Surfaces

Surface Fitting Using Boundary Data

Cad in Architecture

The Impact of CAD on Architectural Practice - Challenges, Benefits and Prospects

The Organizational Implications of CAAD

A Computer-aided Architectural Design Technique for the Appraisal of Domestic Activity Spaces

An Alternative to the Daylight Evaluation Chart

Cam Cam

A Hierarchical Machine Design System Himades-1 Based on the Structure Model for Machine

The Linka Interactive Computer Graphics System and its TPVR Program

Development and use of a Cadcam System for Complex Surfaces

Visualization

Winsom - A General Surface Drawing Program

Capitol: A Low Cost 3-D Modeling and Visualization System for Interior Designers and Architects

Solid Modeling

Interrogating Solid Models

RSC: A Calculus of Shapes

A Dimension Based Parametric Design System

Kinematics

An Experiment Package for Geometric Modeling of Mechanisms

Frame Timing Techniques for the Dynamic Description of Kinematically Assembled Mechanisms

Optimum Kinematic Design of Machine Tool Gear Boxes

Design Techniques

An Application of Graph Theory in Plotting Finite Element Mesh

Game: An Interactive Graphic System for Automatic Mesh Generation

Design Optimization-A Modular Interactive Approach

Gdoc: A Tool for Computer-aided Design of Database Applications

Process Plant Design

Effective, Highly Interactive CAD System for Making Isometric Pipingdrawings Programmed for Desk-top Computers

End-user Oriented Design of a Flow Sheeting Computer Aid in Minerals Processing

The Next Generation in Process-plant CAD

Isosteel - An Integrated System for Load-bearing Steelwork Analysis and Design

Flexibility in CAPP Through System Design

Commercial Piping CAD Databases

Cad Cam 2

Accommodating a Turnkey CAD/CAM System to Organizational Needs

AUTOMODL; a 3D Modeller for Welded Steel Structures

A Multi-discipline and Integrated Facility for Management and Evaluation of Engineering Data

Automated Design of Crankcases: The Carter System

Solid Modelling 2

Creating Large Solid Models for NC Toolpath Verification

An Introduction to Relational Topology

A New Method of View Synthesis for Solid Modelling

Synthesis of Volume Modelling and Sculptured Surfaces in Build Gem Jared and £V Varady

Control

The Frequency Response Determination of Hydraulic Drive and Control Systems and Elements by Means of a Computer

Microcomputer-aided Microprogrammed Control-unit Design

A CAD Program for Optimal Digital Control Systems

Expert System 1

An Extended Expert System for Display Management in a CADD System

The Place of Expert Systems in Architecture

Automated Configuration of Backplane-based Micros

New Rules of Thumb from Computer-aided Structural Design: Acquiring Knowledge for Expert Systems

Mechanical Engineering

CAD of Power Shafts for Various Design Theories

Integrated Design System for Induction Motors

Computer Aided Design of Hydraulic Components Bodies

Improving Productivity in Turbine Design

