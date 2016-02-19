CAD84
1st Edition
6th International Conference and Exhibition on Computers in Design Engineering
Description
CAD84: 6th International Conference and Exhibition on Computers in Design Engineering is a collection of 64 conference papers that covers a wide range of topics on computer-aided design (CAD) and CADCAM, including CAD process plant designs, techniques, drafting systems, electronics, geometric design, kinematics, mechanical engineering, solid modelling, and structures.
The book starts by describing the progress that has been made in hardware and software. The text continues by presenting papers about interactive system for the design and production of computer programs; an algorithmic language for the definition and manipulation of drawings; and a software tool to enable application dialog input to be developed for new or existing programs with or without problem-oriented language. Papers on the design of a drawing system that consists of a language kernel for tailoring the system to support various styles and practices and on an automated drawing and cost estimation program for platform frame construction named HOUSE24 are also presented. The book also discusses HILO-2, which is a single coherent system for design verification, fault simulation, and test vector generation.
The text will benefit both students and professionals using CAD.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Invited Presentation: CADCAM; Past, Requirements, Trends
A Versatile and Accessible Interface Management System
Drafting Systems
Language for Definition and Manipulation of Parametric Graphic Representation
Idim - An Interactive Data Input Model
On Design of the Drawing System to Support Various Styles and Practices
Automated Drawing and Cost Estimation Program for Platform Frame Construction: House
A Ishigami
Electronics
Hilo-2 - A System to Build on
Time-domain Temperature-dependence Simulation of MOS Electronic Circuits
Cadic: An Efficient Integrated Circuit Design Aid
Structures
Computer-aided Design of Timber Space Frames
Interactive Reliability-based Optimum CAD of Framed Structures
Interactive Synthesis of Engineering Structures
A Comparative Study of Search Techniques for the Optimization of Plane Frames with Bending Moment Constraints
Geomatric Design
Recursively Generated B-spline Surfaces
Non-nodal Interpolation - An Improved Technique for the Uniform B-spline Method
A Design System for Products with Sculptured Surfaces
Surface Fitting Using Boundary Data
Cad in Architecture
The Impact of CAD on Architectural Practice - Challenges, Benefits and Prospects
The Organizational Implications of CAAD
A Computer-aided Architectural Design Technique for the Appraisal of Domestic Activity Spaces
An Alternative to the Daylight Evaluation Chart
Cam Cam
A Hierarchical Machine Design System Himades-1 Based on the Structure Model for Machine
The Linka Interactive Computer Graphics System and its TPVR Program
Development and use of a Cadcam System for Complex Surfaces
Visualization
Winsom - A General Surface Drawing Program
Capitol: A Low Cost 3-D Modeling and Visualization System for Interior Designers and Architects
Solid Modeling
Interrogating Solid Models
RSC: A Calculus of Shapes
A Dimension Based Parametric Design System
Kinematics
An Experiment Package for Geometric Modeling of Mechanisms
Frame Timing Techniques for the Dynamic Description of Kinematically Assembled Mechanisms
Optimum Kinematic Design of Machine Tool Gear Boxes
Design Techniques
An Application of Graph Theory in Plotting Finite Element Mesh
Game: An Interactive Graphic System for Automatic Mesh Generation
Design Optimization-A Modular Interactive Approach
Gdoc: A Tool for Computer-aided Design of Database Applications
Process Plant Design
Effective, Highly Interactive CAD System for Making Isometric Pipingdrawings Programmed for Desk-top Computers
End-user Oriented Design of a Flow Sheeting Computer Aid in Minerals Processing
The Next Generation in Process-plant CAD
Isosteel - An Integrated System for Load-bearing Steelwork Analysis and Design
Flexibility in CAPP Through System Design
Commercial Piping CAD Databases
Cad Cam 2
Accommodating a Turnkey CAD/CAM System to Organizational Needs
AUTOMODL; a 3D Modeller for Welded Steel Structures
A Multi-discipline and Integrated Facility for Management and Evaluation of Engineering Data
Automated Design of Crankcases: The Carter System
Solid Modelling 2
Creating Large Solid Models for NC Toolpath Verification
An Introduction to Relational Topology
A New Method of View Synthesis for Solid Modelling
Synthesis of Volume Modelling and Sculptured Surfaces in Build Gem Jared and £V Varady
Control
The Frequency Response Determination of Hydraulic Drive and Control Systems and Elements by Means of a Computer
Microcomputer-aided Microprogrammed Control-unit Design
A CAD Program for Optimal Digital Control Systems
Expert System 1
An Extended Expert System for Display Management in a CADD System
The Place of Expert Systems in Architecture
Automated Configuration of Backplane-based Micros
New Rules of Thumb from Computer-aided Structural Design: Acquiring Knowledge for Expert Systems
Mechanical Engineering
CAD of Power Shafts for Various Design Theories
Integrated Design System for Induction Motors
Computer Aided Design of Hydraulic Components Bodies
Improving Productivity in Turbine Design
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 620
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1984
- Published:
- 3rd April 1984
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483105413