CAD Systems in Mechanical and Production Engineering
1st Edition
Description
CAD Systems in Mechanical and Production Engineering explains the many components that make up the CAD function and how these fit and interact with other elements of the computer integrated system, especially in relation to production.
The book reviews the role that computers play in engineering and production design including integration of computer systems and the incorporation of artificial intelligence in the user interface. The computer unit includes the mouse, keyboard, displays, and the whole unit uses the American Standard Code for Information Interchange (ASCII) which represents typewriter characters by a pattern of bits. The book also describes the Raster-Scan displays, plasma panels, LCDs, LEDs, and 3Ds. CAD system uses calligraphic type or raster type plotters, pen plotters, character printers for hard copies or for crude pixelated copies. The book describes the organization of CAD processors and the use of networking. The text also explains the many kinds of software and the elements of computer graphics such as rotation, two-dimensional transformations, and image realism. Management issues that can arise during the transition from a manual to a computerized system include personnel adaptation rates and appointment of CAD personnel. The text also provides some CAD standards used in Manufacturing Automation Protocol or in Technical Office Protocol.
The book is suitable for computer programmers, engineers, designers of industrial processes, and researchers involved in electrical, computer, or mechanical engineering.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
1 Introduction
'Easy as ABC
System Development
Departmentalization
Enter the Computer!
Integration
Problems
2 Hardware
Introduction
'What do You Mean, "It's Driven by a
The Elements of a CAD System
Communication Between Devices
Output Devices
Monochrome Displays
Color Displays
Other Types of Display
Plotters
Character Printers
Input Devices
General Principles
The Keyboard
The Graphics Tablet
The Light Pen
Drawing Scanning Devices
Other Devices
Storage
General Principles
Internal Storage
External Storage
Processors
Mainframe, Mini and Micro
Organization of CAD Processors
Use of Networks in CAD
Engineering Workstations
Problems
3 Software
Introduction
'Caught in the Draught'
The Design Process
Computer-Aided Design
Draughting Systems
General Principles
The User Interface
Elementary Draughting Operations
Advanced Drawing Facilities
Non-Drawing Facilities
Three-Dimensional Modellers
Introduction
Wire-Frame Modeling
Surface Modeling
Solid Modeling
Finite Element Analysis
Database Management Systems
'Plugging Away'
What is Required of a Management Information System?
Problems
4 Elements of Computer Graphics
Introduction
Elementary Operations
Scan Conversion
Block Fill
Clip and Cover
Curves
Transformations
Introduction
Two-Dimensional Transformations
Three-Dimensional Transformations
Achieving Realism
Problems
5 Management Issues
Introduction
'Counting the Cost'
'The Empire-Builder Strikes Back'
System Ease of Use
Selecting the Right System
Installing and Running A System
The Equipment
The Staff
Problems
6 CAD Standards
Drawing Transfer
'Pressing Matters'
Methods of Transfer
Drawing Information
A Neutral Format - IGES
MAP and TOP
'Press On Regardless'
Why MAP and TOP?
How MAP and TOP Work
The Graphical Kernel System
Introduction
Features of GKS
Problems
Postscript: an Open Letter from Ned Ludd
Problem
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 188
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1989
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483135755