CAD Systems in Mechanical and Production Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780434908707, 9781483135755

CAD Systems in Mechanical and Production Engineering

1st Edition

Authors: Peter Ingham
eBook ISBN: 9781483135755
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 188
Description

CAD Systems in Mechanical and Production Engineering explains the many components that make up the CAD function and how these fit and interact with other elements of the computer integrated system, especially in relation to production.
The book reviews the role that computers play in engineering and production design including integration of computer systems and the incorporation of artificial intelligence in the user interface. The computer unit includes the mouse, keyboard, displays, and the whole unit uses the American Standard Code for Information Interchange (ASCII) which represents typewriter characters by a pattern of bits. The book also describes the Raster-Scan displays, plasma panels, LCDs, LEDs, and 3Ds. CAD system uses calligraphic type or raster type plotters, pen plotters, character printers for hard copies or for crude pixelated copies. The book describes the organization of CAD processors and the use of networking. The text also explains the many kinds of software and the elements of computer graphics such as rotation, two-dimensional transformations, and image realism. Management issues that can arise during the transition from a manual to a computerized system include personnel adaptation rates and appointment of CAD personnel. The text also provides some CAD standards used in Manufacturing Automation Protocol or in Technical Office Protocol.
The book is suitable for computer programmers, engineers, designers of industrial processes, and researchers involved in electrical, computer, or mechanical engineering.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

1 Introduction

'Easy as ABC

System Development

Departmentalization

Enter the Computer!

Integration

Problems

2 Hardware

Introduction

'What do You Mean, "It's Driven by a

The Elements of a CAD System

Communication Between Devices

Output Devices

Monochrome Displays

Color Displays

Other Types of Display

Plotters

Character Printers

Input Devices

General Principles

The Keyboard

The Graphics Tablet

The Light Pen

Drawing Scanning Devices

Other Devices

Storage

General Principles

Internal Storage

External Storage

Processors

Mainframe, Mini and Micro

Organization of CAD Processors

Use of Networks in CAD

Engineering Workstations

Problems

3 Software

Introduction

'Caught in the Draught'

The Design Process

Computer-Aided Design

Draughting Systems

General Principles

The User Interface

Elementary Draughting Operations

Advanced Drawing Facilities

Non-Drawing Facilities

Three-Dimensional Modellers

Introduction

Wire-Frame Modeling

Surface Modeling

Solid Modeling

Finite Element Analysis

Database Management Systems

'Plugging Away'

What is Required of a Management Information System?

Problems

4 Elements of Computer Graphics

Introduction

Elementary Operations

Scan Conversion

Block Fill

Clip and Cover

Curves

Transformations

Introduction

Two-Dimensional Transformations

Three-Dimensional Transformations

Achieving Realism

Problems

5 Management Issues

Introduction

'Counting the Cost'

'The Empire-Builder Strikes Back'

System Ease of Use

Selecting the Right System

Installing and Running A System

The Equipment

The Staff

Problems

6 CAD Standards

Drawing Transfer

'Pressing Matters'

Methods of Transfer

Drawing Information

A Neutral Format - IGES

MAP and TOP

'Press On Regardless'

Why MAP and TOP?

How MAP and TOP Work

The Graphical Kernel System

Introduction

Features of GKS

Problems

Postscript: an Open Letter from Ned Ludd

Problem

Index


About the Author

Peter Ingham

