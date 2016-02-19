CACGP Symposium on Tropospheric Chemistry with Emphasis on Sulphur and Nitrogen Cycles and the Chemistry of Clouds and Precipitation

CACGP Symposium on Tropospheric Chemistry contains papers presented at the Symposium on ""Tropospheric Chemistry with Emphasis on Sulphur and Nitrogen Cycles and the Chemistry of Clouds and Precipitation"". Organized into 24 chapters, this book begins with a discussion on the trace gas and aerosol measurements at a remote site in the northeast U.S.; satellite measurements of aerosol mass and transport; and measurements of reactive nitrogen compounds in the free troposphere. Subsequent chapters explore kinetic study of reactions of some organic sulfur compounds with OH radicals; analysis of precipitation collected on a sequential basis; and measurements of the chemical composition of stratiform clouds. The book also discusses sulfur isotope ratio studies in a geothermal region; the oxidation of isoprene in the troposphere; a 2-D model of global aerosol transport; and theoretical studies of intermediates in sulfur oxidation cycle.

Table of Contents



Trace Gas and Aerosol Measurements at a Remote Site in the Northeast U.S.

Satellite Measurements of Aerosol Mass and Transport

Measurements of Reactive Nitrogen Compounds in the Free Troposphere

The Flux of S and N Eastward from North America

Discussion of a Lagrangian Trajectory Model Describing Long-Range Transport of Oxides of Nitrogen, the Incorporation of PAN in the Chemical Mechanism, and Supporting Measurements of PAN and Nitrate Species at Rural Sites in Ontario, Canada

Kinetic Study of Reactions of Some Organic Sulfur Compounds with OH Radicals

An Evaluation of Sulfate in European Precipitation 1955-1982

Long-Term Trends in Precipitation Chemistry at Hubbard Brook, New Hampshire

The Composition of Precipitation on Amsterdam Island, Indian Ocean

The Wet Deposition of Trace Metals to the Western Atlantic Ocean at the Mid-Atlantic Coast and on Bermuda

Analysis of Precipitation Collected on a Sequential Basis

Measurements of the Chemical Composition of Stratiform Clouds

Cloud Scavenging of Aerosol Sulfur: Two Case Studies

Atmospheric Measurements of Peroxyacetylnitrate (PAN) in Rural, South-East England: Seasonal Variations in Winter Photochemistry and Long-Range Transport

Sulphur Isotope Ratio Studies in a Geothermal

Ocean as a Source of Atmospheric Iodine

The Oxidation Rate and Residence Time of Sulphur Dioxide in the Arctic Atmosphere

The Oxidation of Isoprene in the Troposphere: Mechanism and Model Calculations

A 2-D Model of Global Aerosol Transport

Modeling Study of the Potential Importance of Heterogeneous Surface Reactions for NOx Transformations in Plumes

Oxidation Rates of SO2 in Sea-Water and Sea-Salt Aerosols

Theoretical Studies of Intermediates in Sulfur Oxidation Cycle

A Meteorological Analysis of the Precipitation Chemistry Event Samples at Hubbard Brook (N.H.)

Comparative Studies of NO3- Concentrations in Some Tropical Rains

