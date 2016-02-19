CACGP Symposium on Tropospheric Chemistry with Emphasis on Sulphur and Nitrogen Cycles and the Chemistry of Clouds and Precipitation
CACGP Symposium on Tropospheric Chemistry contains papers presented at the Symposium on ""Tropospheric Chemistry with Emphasis on Sulphur and Nitrogen Cycles and the Chemistry of Clouds and Precipitation"".
Organized into 24 chapters, this book begins with a discussion on the trace gas and aerosol measurements at a remote site in the northeast U.S.; satellite measurements of aerosol mass and transport; and measurements of reactive nitrogen compounds in the free troposphere. Subsequent chapters explore kinetic study of reactions of some organic sulfur compounds with OH radicals; analysis of precipitation collected on a sequential basis; and measurements of the chemical composition of stratiform clouds.
The book also discusses sulfur isotope ratio studies in a geothermal region; the oxidation of isoprene in the troposphere; a 2-D model of global aerosol transport; and theoretical studies of intermediates in sulfur oxidation cycle.
Trace Gas and Aerosol Measurements at a Remote Site in the Northeast U.S.
Satellite Measurements of Aerosol Mass and Transport
Measurements of Reactive Nitrogen Compounds in the Free Troposphere
The Flux of S and N Eastward from North America
Discussion of a Lagrangian Trajectory Model Describing Long-Range Transport of Oxides of Nitrogen, the Incorporation of PAN in the Chemical Mechanism, and Supporting Measurements of PAN and Nitrate Species at Rural Sites in Ontario, Canada
Kinetic Study of Reactions of Some Organic Sulfur Compounds with OH Radicals
An Evaluation of Sulfate in European Precipitation 1955-1982
Long-Term Trends in Precipitation Chemistry at Hubbard Brook, New Hampshire
The Composition of Precipitation on Amsterdam Island, Indian Ocean
The Wet Deposition of Trace Metals to the Western Atlantic Ocean at the Mid-Atlantic Coast and on Bermuda
Analysis of Precipitation Collected on a Sequential Basis
Measurements of the Chemical Composition of Stratiform Clouds
Cloud Scavenging of Aerosol Sulfur: Two Case Studies
Atmospheric Measurements of Peroxyacetylnitrate (PAN) in Rural, South-East England: Seasonal Variations in Winter Photochemistry and Long-Range Transport
Sulphur Isotope Ratio Studies in a Geothermal
Ocean as a Source of Atmospheric Iodine
The Oxidation Rate and Residence Time of Sulphur Dioxide in the Arctic Atmosphere
The Oxidation of Isoprene in the Troposphere: Mechanism and Model Calculations
A 2-D Model of Global Aerosol Transport
Modeling Study of the Potential Importance of Heterogeneous Surface Reactions for NOx Transformations in Plumes
Oxidation Rates of SO2 in Sea-Water and Sea-Salt Aerosols
Theoretical Studies of Intermediates in Sulfur Oxidation Cycle
A Meteorological Analysis of the Precipitation Chemistry Event Samples at Hubbard Brook (N.H.)
Comparative Studies of NO3- Concentrations in Some Tropical Rains
