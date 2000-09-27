Cable Engineering for Local Area Networks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855734883, 9781855738898

Cable Engineering for Local Area Networks

1st Edition

Authors: B J Elliott
eBook ISBN: 9781855738898
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855734883
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 27th September 2000
Page Count: 320
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
210.00
178.50
205.00
174.25
155.00
131.75
125.00
106.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
200.00
170.00
125.00
106.25
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Basic applied mathematics; Basic physics – electrical; Basic physics – optical; Communications theory; Local area networking and associated cabling; Copper cable technology – cable; Copper cable technology – components; Copper cable technology – transmission characteristics; Copper cable technology – testing; Optical cable technology – optical fibre; Optical cable technology – cable; Optical cable technology – components; Optical cable technology – testing; Cable system design and international standards.

Description

This book provides a complete guide to the design, procurement, installation and testing procedures for local area networks (LANs) using both copper and optical fibre cable technology. International, European and American LAN and premises cabling standards are explained and compared including the latest Category 5, Category 6 and Category 7 proposals. The latest standards in testing, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) compliance and fire safety are also covered in detail.

By describing the theory as well as the practical issues involved, this book is an unrivalled source of information for those who need to understand, at a time of very rapid change, the complexities of today's office-based LANs.

British courses such as City and Guilds course 3466, Copper and Optical Communications
C & G courses in Telecommunications and Electronics Engineering 2720, 2760 and 3478
NVQ and SNVQ courses on copper and fibre communications technology, levels one to five
Future qualifications to be developed by the European Institute of Telecommunications Engineering and the European Intelligent buildings group
American Certified Electronics Technician, Certified Fiber Optics Installer, Certified Network Systems Technician and Telecommunications Electronics Technician courses
BICSI courses such as RCDD where the book's coverage of European and international standards is very useful
BTEC and BSc courses on electronic and communications engineering

In addition it is a valuable resource for IT managers, consultants, cable installation engineers and system designers who need to understand the technology and physics behind the subject and the huge range of standards that apply to cable engineering

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781855738898
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855734883

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

B J Elliott Author

Barry Elliott is a Chartered Electrical Engineer with 20 years' experience in cable engineering and communications system design. He has worked for the Civil Aviation Authority and Ferranti Computer Systems. He is a BICSI Registered Communications Distribution Designer and holds an MBA from Henley Management College. He is currently Technical Marketing Manager at Brand-Rex Ltd.

Affiliations and Expertise

Brand-Rex Ltd, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.