Cable Engineering for Local Area Networks
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Basic applied mathematics; Basic physics – electrical; Basic physics – optical; Communications theory; Local area networking and associated cabling; Copper cable technology – cable; Copper cable technology – components; Copper cable technology – transmission characteristics; Copper cable technology – testing; Optical cable technology – optical fibre; Optical cable technology – cable; Optical cable technology – components; Optical cable technology – testing; Cable system design and international standards.
Description
This book provides a complete guide to the design, procurement, installation and testing procedures for local area networks (LANs) using both copper and optical fibre cable technology. International, European and American LAN and premises cabling standards are explained and compared including the latest Category 5, Category 6 and Category 7 proposals. The latest standards in testing, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) compliance and fire safety are also covered in detail.
By describing the theory as well as the practical issues involved, this book is an unrivalled source of information for those who need to understand, at a time of very rapid change, the complexities of today's office-based LANs.
British courses such as City and Guilds course 3466, Copper and Optical Communications
C & G courses in Telecommunications and Electronics Engineering 2720, 2760 and 3478
NVQ and SNVQ courses on copper and fibre communications technology, levels one to five
Future qualifications to be developed by the European Institute of Telecommunications Engineering and the European Intelligent buildings group
American Certified Electronics Technician, Certified Fiber Optics Installer, Certified Network Systems Technician and Telecommunications Electronics Technician courses
BICSI courses such as RCDD where the book's coverage of European and international standards is very useful
BTEC and BSc courses on electronic and communications engineering
In addition it is a valuable resource for IT managers, consultants, cable installation engineers and system designers who need to understand the technology and physics behind the subject and the huge range of standards that apply to cable engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2000
- Published:
- 27th September 2000
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855738898
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855734883
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
B J Elliott Author
Barry Elliott is a Chartered Electrical Engineer with 20 years' experience in cable engineering and communications system design. He has worked for the Civil Aviation Authority and Ferranti Computer Systems. He is a BICSI Registered Communications Distribution Designer and holds an MBA from Henley Management College. He is currently Technical Marketing Manager at Brand-Rex Ltd.
Affiliations and Expertise
Brand-Rex Ltd, UK