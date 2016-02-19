By Bread Alone
1st Edition
Description
By Bread Alone is an interdisciplinary analysis of the global food situation and food production prospects. It examines the problems posed by the new international order, as well as the policy alternatives open to mankind. It also discusses the role of the United States, the world's breadbasket, in addressing the food crisis, particularly in shaping the "rules of the game" for access to raw materials, for expanding production, and for establishing global reserves.
Comprised of 17 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the changing face of food shortage, together with the history and geography of malnutrition. The evolution of agriculture and famine in human history are considered, along with the impact of population growth and rising affluence on food supply. Subsequent chapters explore how the world's food systems are being undermined by ecological events such as climate change, deforestation, and eutrophication of lakes and streams; the growing problem of food insecurity; and the global politics of food scarcity. The next section deals with four basic resources relevant to food supply: land, water, energy, and fertilizer. Finally, policy recommendations aimed at addressing the global food problem are given.
This monograph will be of interest to politicians and policymakers.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Acknowledgments
1. Overview: The Changing Face of Food Scarcity
Part One. Dimensions of the Problem
2. History and Geography of Malnutrition
The Evolution of Agriculture
What Man Eats
Famine in Human History
Nutritional Needs
Effects of Malnutrition
Nutrition Today
3. Population and Affluence
Impact of Population Growth
Impact of Rising Affluence
Affluence and Livestock Products
Global Demand Trends
4. Ecological Undermining of Food Systems
The Advancing Sahara
Deforestation, Flooding, and Silting
Eutrophication of Lakes and Streams
Environmentally Induced Illnesses
Endangered Species
Inadvertent Climate Modification
Counting the Costs
5. Growing Global Food Insecurity
Index of World Food Security
Dependence on the North American Breadbasket
Redefining Famine
Declining Food Assistance
Climatic Vulnerability
Global Politics of Food Scarcity
Part Two. Four Basic Resources
6. Land for Food
The Area-to-Yield Transition
Expanding the Cultivated Area
Raising Output per Acre
Loss of Arable Land
Multiple Cropping and Fallowing
7. Water and Bread
Development of Irrigation
Irrigation Today
Irrigation and the Green Revolution
More Ambitious Interventions
Water from the Seas?
Future Prospects
8. Energy and Agriculture
Energy Intensity of Food Systems
Energy and Land Productivity
Energy and Labor Productivity
Conserving Energy in Food Systems
Establishing Global Energy Priorities
9. The Role of Fertilizer
Fertilizer and World Food Output
Boom and Bust Cycles
Fertilizer Production and Raw Materials
The Distribution Question
Future Prospects
Part Three. Areas of Concern and Hope
10. The Green Revolution: Opportunity Lost?
The New Seeds
Across National Boundaries
Impact of the New Seeds
New Potentials for Multiple Cropping
Distributing the Benefits
Assessment and Prospects
11. Deep Trouble in Oceanic Fisheries
Fish in the World Food Economy
Trends in World Fish Catch
Competition Among Countries
The Northwest Atlantic Fishery
The Peruvian Anchovy Fishery
Fish Farming: Status and Prospects
Pollution of Oceanic Fisheries
Cooperative Management of Oceanic Fisheries
12. Non-Conventional Food Sources
High-Protein Cereals
Breeding New Crops
Designing New Foods
Panaceas of the Past
Food Fortification
Single-Cell Protein
Feeding Fertilizer to Cattle
Part Four. Responses
13. Putting on the Demographic Brakes
Understanding the Problem
Family-Planning Services
Meeting Social Needs
Economic and Social Policies
A Proposed Stabilization Timetable
14. Simplifying Diets
Economy, Ecology, and Health
Vegetable Oils for Animals Fats
Vegetable Protein for Animal Protein
Eliminating Waste
15. Hunger and Employment: Mutual Solutions?
Unemployment: Trends and Causes
Unrealized Agronomic Potential
A People-oriented Development Strategy
Appropriate Technologies
Agrarian Reform
Rural Public Works
Summary
16. Alleviating Insecurity: Special Measures
A Food Reserve
Assured Access to Food Supplies
Critical Foods Needs
Concessional Food Sales?
Food for Development
Agricultural Research Needs
Part Five. Toward Century’s End
17. Complexity, Change, Leadership
Future Food Prospects
“Fourth World” Focus
Reordering Priorities
The Moral Dimension
The Challenge to Leadership
Selected Readings
Index
