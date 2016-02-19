By Bread Alone - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080197944, 9781483279251

By Bread Alone

1st Edition

Authors: Lester R. Brown Erik P. Eckholm
eBook ISBN: 9781483279251
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 286
Description

By Bread Alone is an interdisciplinary analysis of the global food situation and food production prospects. It examines the problems posed by the new international order, as well as the policy alternatives open to mankind. It also discusses the role of the United States, the world's breadbasket, in addressing the food crisis, particularly in shaping the "rules of the game" for access to raw materials, for expanding production, and for establishing global reserves.

Comprised of 17 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the changing face of food shortage, together with the history and geography of malnutrition. The evolution of agriculture and famine in human history are considered, along with the impact of population growth and rising affluence on food supply. Subsequent chapters explore how the world's food systems are being undermined by ecological events such as climate change, deforestation, and eutrophication of lakes and streams; the growing problem of food insecurity; and the global politics of food scarcity. The next section deals with four basic resources relevant to food supply: land, water, energy, and fertilizer. Finally, policy recommendations aimed at addressing the global food problem are given.

This monograph will be of interest to politicians and policymakers.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Acknowledgments

1. Overview: The Changing Face of Food Scarcity

Part One. Dimensions of the Problem

2. History and Geography of Malnutrition

The Evolution of Agriculture

What Man Eats

Famine in Human History

Nutritional Needs

Effects of Malnutrition

Nutrition Today

3. Population and Affluence

Impact of Population Growth

Impact of Rising Affluence

Affluence and Livestock Products

Global Demand Trends

4. Ecological Undermining of Food Systems

The Advancing Sahara

Deforestation, Flooding, and Silting

Eutrophication of Lakes and Streams

Environmentally Induced Illnesses

Endangered Species

Inadvertent Climate Modification

Counting the Costs

5. Growing Global Food Insecurity

Index of World Food Security

Dependence on the North American Breadbasket

Redefining Famine

Declining Food Assistance

Climatic Vulnerability

Global Politics of Food Scarcity

Part Two. Four Basic Resources

6. Land for Food

The Area-to-Yield Transition

Expanding the Cultivated Area

Raising Output per Acre

Loss of Arable Land

Multiple Cropping and Fallowing

7. Water and Bread

Development of Irrigation

Irrigation Today

Irrigation and the Green Revolution

More Ambitious Interventions

Water from the Seas?

Future Prospects

8. Energy and Agriculture

Energy Intensity of Food Systems

Energy and Land Productivity

Energy and Labor Productivity

Conserving Energy in Food Systems

Establishing Global Energy Priorities

9. The Role of Fertilizer

Fertilizer and World Food Output

Boom and Bust Cycles

Fertilizer Production and Raw Materials

The Distribution Question

Future Prospects

Part Three. Areas of Concern and Hope

10. The Green Revolution: Opportunity Lost?

The New Seeds

Across National Boundaries

Impact of the New Seeds

New Potentials for Multiple Cropping

Distributing the Benefits

Assessment and Prospects

11. Deep Trouble in Oceanic Fisheries

Fish in the World Food Economy

Trends in World Fish Catch

Competition Among Countries

The Northwest Atlantic Fishery

The Peruvian Anchovy Fishery

Fish Farming: Status and Prospects

Pollution of Oceanic Fisheries

Cooperative Management of Oceanic Fisheries

12. Non-Conventional Food Sources

High-Protein Cereals

Breeding New Crops

Designing New Foods

Panaceas of the Past

Food Fortification

Single-Cell Protein

Feeding Fertilizer to Cattle

Part Four. Responses

13. Putting on the Demographic Brakes

Understanding the Problem

Family-Planning Services

Meeting Social Needs

Economic and Social Policies

A Proposed Stabilization Timetable

14. Simplifying Diets

Economy, Ecology, and Health

Vegetable Oils for Animals Fats

Vegetable Protein for Animal Protein

Eliminating Waste

15. Hunger and Employment: Mutual Solutions?

Unemployment: Trends and Causes

Unrealized Agronomic Potential

A People-oriented Development Strategy

Appropriate Technologies

Agrarian Reform

Rural Public Works

Summary

16. Alleviating Insecurity: Special Measures

A Food Reserve

Assured Access to Food Supplies

Critical Foods Needs

Concessional Food Sales?

Food for Development

Agricultural Research Needs

Part Five. Toward Century’s End

17. Complexity, Change, Leadership

Future Food Prospects

“Fourth World” Focus

Reordering Priorities

The Moral Dimension

The Challenge to Leadership

Selected Readings

Index

Details

No. of pages:
286
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483279251

About the Author

Lester R. Brown

Erik P. Eckholm

