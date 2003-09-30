Buyer's Guide to Sourcing Castings From India - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855737198

Buyer's Guide to Sourcing Castings From India

1st Edition

Paperback ISBN: 9781855737198
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 30th September 2003
Page Count: 738
Description

This market survey provides a detailed and independent analysis of 184 Indian foundries offering specialised casting and foundry facilities. It is an invaluable source of information for buyers with responsibility for sourcing components in the most cost-effective way. Its comprehensive tabular information allows an effective comparison to be made between candidate suppliers and so aids the choice of the right partner for the production of a very wide range of industrial products. The report devotes particular attention to the technologies that already exist in India starting from pattern making to moulding, metal preparation, and inspection and testing practices. It gives a complete picture of each foundry along with their relevant contact details. It also examines organizational details of foundries and key performance indicators as well as covering their installed and spare capacities along with the weight range of castings handled. It includes valuable information on current indicative prices for a wide range of foundry goods and has a useful section on the logistics of procurement in India. Commercial aspects prevailing in the industry are also examined. The report also contains important information on the Indian economy including the business climate, economic policies, regulatory environment, taxation as well as the strengths of the Indian castings industry. The guide will be an essential resource for specialist buyers, importers, and consulting companies wanting to locate prospective partners for outsourcing their casting requirements from India.

Key Features

  • Important new market report on the Indian castings industry
  • Provides detailed profiles of 184 companies with a comprehensive description of the capacities of each
  • An invaluable guide in making the best and most cost-effective choice of Indian partner for sourcing a wide range of castings

Readership

Specialist buyers, importers, and consulting companies wanting to locate prospective partners for outsourcing their casting requirements from India

Table of Contents

Preface; Executive summary; About KPL; How to use the buyer's guide; Section A: India an overview. Section B: Why source castings from India? Overview of castings industry in India; Technology status in Indian foundries; Indicative prices of castings; Logistics; Guidelines for sourcing castings from India. Section C: Location and contacts; Organizational details; Key performance indicators; Installed and spare capacities; Commercial aspects. Section D: Doing business in India. Section E: Detailed profiles.

Details

No. of pages:
738
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9781855737198

