Business Strategy and Corporate Governance in the Chinese Consumer Electronics Sector
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of figures
List of tables
Abbreviations and acronyms
Preface
Chapter 1: Introduction to strategy, corporate governance and corporate reform
Overview
Business strategy and the corporate governance of Chinese firms
Objectives of the book
Research methodology
Structure of the book
Chapter 2: Business strategy and corporate governance: theoretical and empirical perspectives
Introduction
Institutional theory (IT)
Business strategy (BS)
Corporate governance (CG)
Gaps in the literature
Conclusion
Chapter 3: The economic background in China
Introduction
Economic reform in China
The development stages of the Chinese consumer electronics sector
The classification of firms by ownership in China
The shareholding programme in China
Background to the case firms
Conclusion
Chapter 4: Business strategies in the focal companies
Introduction
The development of exploitation and exploration strategies in SOEs
The development of exploitation and exploration strategies in COEs
The development of exploitation and exploration strategies in DPOEs
Results of the business strategies
Conclusion
Chapter 5: Ownership structure and the characteristics of the board in the focal companies
Introduction
The ownership structure of the firms
Characteristics of the boards of firms
Conclusion
Chapter 6: Links between institutions, business strategies and corporate governance
Introduction
The model of institutional factors, business strategies and corporate governance in China’s transition context
Factors influencing the development of firms in China’s transition context
The trend of development of Chinese firms
Contributions
Limitations
Conclusion
Chapter 7: Conclusions
Summary
Research and managerial implications
Avenues for future research
Bibliography
Index
Description
This book analyses how China’s firms in the consumer electronics (CE) sector have developed their business strategy and corporate governance during the reform process. The CE sector is one of China’s most important and dynamic manufacturing sectors. As one of the earliest market-oriented sectors after 1978, its experience illustrates the adoption of the Western model of management in China. This is the first book to analyse the link between business strategy, corporate governance and performance of firms, explicitly comparing state-, collective-, and privately-owned firms. This book argues that the competitive dynamics of the market are central to the survival of firms in contemporary China.
- Focuses on the state, collective and private Chinese firms in the consumer electronics sector
- Provides insights into the interactions among political, economic and corporate factors in the China business environment that influence the strategies and performance of these firms
- Compares the corporate governance of these Chinese firms across different ownership forms
Scholars and practitioners with an interest in Chinese business and management, university undergraduates and graduates in the field of Chinese studies, asian economics and development strategies in emerging economies
- 230
- English
- © Chandos Publishing 2011
- 18th October 2011
- Chandos Publishing
- 9781780633299
- 9781843346562
About the Authors
Hailan Yang Author
Dr. Hailan Yang is a Lecturer in business school of Shandong Jianzhu University, China. Her research focuses on the impact of cultural, social and economic changes on China’s companies. Yang has more than 10 years of research experience in China, Britain and Australia.
Shandong Jianzhu University, China
Stephen Morgan Author
Dr. Stephen Morgan is Research Director of the School of Contemporary Chinese Studies at the University of Nottingham, UK. His research on China spans historical and contemporary economic and business topics.
University of Nottingham, UK