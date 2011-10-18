Business Strategy and Corporate Governance in the Chinese Consumer Electronics Sector - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843346562, 9781780633299

Business Strategy and Corporate Governance in the Chinese Consumer Electronics Sector

1st Edition

Authors: Hailan Yang Stephen Morgan
eBook ISBN: 9781780633299
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843346562
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 18th October 2011
Page Count: 230
Table of Contents

List of figures

List of tables

Abbreviations and acronyms

Preface

Chapter 1: Introduction to strategy, corporate governance and corporate reform

Abstract:

Overview

Business strategy and the corporate governance of Chinese firms

Objectives of the book

Research methodology

Structure of the book

Chapter 2: Business strategy and corporate governance: theoretical and empirical perspectives

Abstract:

Introduction

Institutional theory (IT)

Business strategy (BS)

Corporate governance (CG)

Gaps in the literature

Conclusion

Chapter 3: The economic background in China

Abstract:

Introduction

Economic reform in China

The development stages of the Chinese consumer electronics sector

The classification of firms by ownership in China

The shareholding programme in China

Background to the case firms

Conclusion

Chapter 4: Business strategies in the focal companies

Abstract:

Introduction

The development of exploitation and exploration strategies in SOEs

The development of exploitation and exploration strategies in COEs

The development of exploitation and exploration strategies in DPOEs

Results of the business strategies

Conclusion

Chapter 5: Ownership structure and the characteristics of the board in the focal companies

Abstract:

Introduction

The ownership structure of the firms

Characteristics of the boards of firms

Conclusion

Chapter 6: Links between institutions, business strategies and corporate governance

Abstract:

Introduction

The model of institutional factors, business strategies and corporate governance in China’s transition context

Factors influencing the development of firms in China’s transition context

The trend of development of Chinese firms

Contributions

Limitations

Conclusion

Chapter 7: Conclusions

Abstract:

Summary

Research and managerial implications

Avenues for future research

Bibliography

Index

Description

This book analyses how China’s firms in the consumer electronics (CE) sector have developed their business strategy and corporate governance during the reform process. The CE sector is one of China’s most important and dynamic manufacturing sectors. As one of the earliest market-oriented sectors after 1978, its experience illustrates the adoption of the Western model of management in China. This is the first book to analyse the link between business strategy, corporate governance and performance of firms, explicitly comparing state-, collective-, and privately-owned firms. This book argues that the competitive dynamics of the market are central to the survival of firms in contemporary China.

Key Features

  • Focuses on the state, collective and private Chinese firms in the consumer electronics sector
  • Provides insights into the interactions among political, economic and corporate factors in the China business environment that influence the strategies and performance of these firms
  • Compares the corporate governance of these Chinese firms across different ownership forms

Readership

Scholars and practitioners with an interest in Chinese business and management, university undergraduates and graduates in the field of Chinese studies, asian economics and development strategies in emerging economies

Details

No. of pages:
230
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780633299
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843346562

About the Authors

Hailan Yang Author

Dr. Hailan Yang is a Lecturer in business school of Shandong Jianzhu University, China. Her research focuses on the impact of cultural, social and economic changes on China’s companies. Yang has more than 10 years of research experience in China, Britain and Australia.

Affiliations and Expertise

Shandong Jianzhu University, China

Stephen Morgan Author

Dr. Stephen Morgan is Research Director of the School of Contemporary Chinese Studies at the University of Nottingham, UK. His research on China spans historical and contemporary economic and business topics.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Nottingham, UK

