Business Mathematics deals with the concepts and problem-solving techniques used in business mathematics. Learning objectives are included at the beginning of each chapter to give the student an overview of the skills they can expect to master after completing the chapter, along with worked-out examples and practice exercises; drill problems and word problems; and post-tests that let students measure their problem-solving skills.

Topics covered in this book include operations with whole numbers, decimals, fractions, and percent; sales and inventory; finance; business and personal expenses; borrowing and investing; and data analysis. Starting with the fourth chapter, a case study is included at the end of each chapter for an in-depth analysis and discussion of a hypothetical business-related situation. Optional subsections in each chapter deal with mental arithmetic skills. Step-by-step problem-solving procedures are translated into written formulas, located in easy-to-find boxes for quick reference. A chapter glossary includes definitions for all key terms introduced in the chapter. The answer key at the end of the text includes all the answers for the pretests and post-tests, plus the answers to odd-numbered exercises.

This monograph is intended for instructors of business mathematics and for their students who want to understand the concepts and master the problem-solving techniques of business mathematics.