Business Mathematics
1st Edition
Description
Business Mathematics deals with the concepts and problem-solving techniques used in business mathematics. Learning objectives are included at the beginning of each chapter to give the student an overview of the skills they can expect to master after completing the chapter, along with worked-out examples and practice exercises; drill problems and word problems; and post-tests that let students measure their problem-solving skills.
Topics covered in this book include operations with whole numbers, decimals, fractions, and percent; sales and inventory; finance; business and personal expenses; borrowing and investing; and data analysis. Starting with the fourth chapter, a case study is included at the end of each chapter for an in-depth analysis and discussion of a hypothetical business-related situation. Optional subsections in each chapter deal with mental arithmetic skills. Step-by-step problem-solving procedures are translated into written formulas, located in easy-to-find boxes for quick reference. A chapter glossary includes definitions for all key terms introduced in the chapter. The answer key at the end of the text includes all the answers for the pretests and post-tests, plus the answers to odd-numbered exercises.
This monograph is intended for instructors of business mathematics and for their students who want to understand the concepts and master the problem-solving techniques of business mathematics.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part 1 Arithmetic: Basic Operations and Bank Statements
Pretest 1
Chapter 1 Operations with Whole Numbers and Decimals
1.1 Hindu-Arabic Numeration
1.2 Rounding Whole Numbers and Decimals
1.3 Addition Involving Whole Numbers and Decimals
1.4 Subtraction Involving Whole Numbers and Decimals
1.5 Multiplication Involving Whole Numbers and Decimals
1.6 Division Involving Whole Numbers and Decimals
1.7 Order of Operations
1.8 Record Keeping for Checking Accounts
Glossary
Posttest 1-A
Posttest 1-B
Posttest 1-C
Pretest 2
Chapter 2 Operations with Fractions
2.1 An Introduction to Fractions
2.2 Adding and Subtracting Fractions
2.3 Multiplying and Dividing Fractions
2.4 Converting Fractions to Decimals and Decimals to Fractions
Glossary
Posttest 2-A
Posttest 2-B
Posttest 2-C
Pretest 3
Chapter 3 Percents
3.1 An Introduction to Percents
3.2 Percentage = Base × Rate: Finding the Percentage
3.3 Percentage = Base × Rate: Finding the Rate
3.4 Percentage = Base × Rate: Finding the Base
3.5 Percentage = Base × Rate: Miscellaneous Problems
3.6 Rate of Increase or Decrease
Glossary
Posttest 3-A
Posttest 3-B
Posttest 3-C
Part 2 Sales and Inventory
Chapter 4 Pricing: Manufacturers and Wholesalers
4.1 The Invoice
4.2 Trade Discounts
4.3 Payment Terms, Cash Discounts, and Shipping Charges
Case Study
Glossary
Posttest 4-A
Posttest 4-B
Posttest 4-C
Chapter 5 Pricing: Retailers
5.1 Markup Based on Cost
5.2 Markup Based on the Sales Price
5.3 Markdowns
5.4 Sales Tax
Case Study
Glossary
Posttest 5-A
Posttest 5-B
Posttest 5-C
Chapter 6 Inventory
6.1 Inventory: Quantity on Hand
6.2 Cost of Goods Sold and Inventory Valuation
6.3 Estimating Inventory Values
6.4 Inventory Turnover Ratio
Case Study
Glossary
Posttest 6-A
Posttest 6-B
Posttest 6-C
Part 3 Business and Personal Expenses
Chapter 7 Depreciation
7.1 Depreciation: An Introduction
7.2 Depreciation: Straight-Line Method
7.3 Depreciation: Units-of-Production Method
7.4 Depreciation: Declining-Balance Method
7.5 Depreciation: Sum-of-the-Years'-Digits Method
7.6 Depreciation: Accelerated Cost Recovery System
Case Study
Glossary
Posttest 7-A
Posttest 7-B
Posttest 7-C
Chapter 8 Payroll
8.1 Gross Earnings: Salaried Employees
8.2 Gross Earnings: Base Salary Plus Commission
8.3 Gross Earnings: Hourly Wages
8.4 Gross Earnings: Piece Rate
8.5 Payroll Deductions: FICA and Federal Withholding Tax
8.6 Payroll Register and Other Deductions
8.7 Personal Income Tax
Case Study
Glossary
Posttest 8-A
Posttest 8-B
Posttest 8-C
Chapter 9 Insurance
9.1 Insurance: An Introduction
9.2 Fire Insurance: Building and Contents
9.3 Motor Vehicle Insurance
9.4 Life Insurance
Case Study
Glossary
Posttest 9-A
Posttest 9-B
Posttest 9-C
Part 4 The Mathematics of Finance
Chapter 10 Simple Interest
10.1 Interest and Maturity Value
10.2 Finding the Principal, Rate, or Time
10.3 Promissory Notes
10.4 Discounting: Simple Discount Notes
10.5 Discounting a Promissory Note Before Maturity
Case Study
Glossary
Posttest 10-A
Posttest 10-B
Posttest 10-C
Chapter 11 Compound Interest
11.1 Finding the Compound Amount
11.2 Daily Compounding
11.3 Effective Interest Rate
11.4 Finding the Present Value
11.5 Finding the Annual Rate
11.6 Finding the Time
Case Study
Glossary
Posttest 11-A
Posttest 11-B
Posttest 11-C
Chapter 12 Annuitites
12.1 Finding the Amount of an Annuity
12.2 Finding the Present Value of an Annuity
12.3 Perpetuities
Case Study
Glossary
Posttest 12-A
Posttest 12-B
Posttest 12-C
Part 5 Borrowing and Investing
Chapter 13 Business and Consumer Finance
13.1 Sinking Funds
13.2 Personal Loans: Credit Cards
13.3 Personal Loans: Installment Plan and the True Annual Rate
13.4 Amoritization of Loans
13.5 Early Payoff of Loans
Case Study
Glossary
Posttest 13-A
Posttest 13-B
Posttest 13-C
Chapter 14 Stocks, Bonds, and Real Estate
14.1 Purchasing Corporate Stock
14.2 Dividends
14.3 Purchasing Bonds
14.4 Real Estate and Property Tax
Case Study
Glossary
Posttest 14-A
Posttest 14-B
Posttest 14-C
Part 6 Analysis of Data
Chapter 15 Analysis of Financial Statements
15.1 Introduction
15.2 The Balance Sheet
15.3 The Income Statement
Case Study
Glossary
Posttest 15-A
Posttest 15-B
Posttest 15-C
Chapter 16 Descriptive Statistics
16.1 Frequency Distributions
16.2 Statistical Graphs
16.3 Measures of Central Tendency: Mean, Median, and Mode
Case Study
Glossary
Posttest 16-A
Posttest 16-B
Posttest 16-C
Answers to Selected Exercises
Index
