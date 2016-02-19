Business Mathematics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126366600, 9781483260198

Business Mathematics

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Sentlowitz
eBook ISBN: 9781483260198
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1986
Page Count: 584
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
48.44
70.95
60.31
93.95
79.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Business Mathematics deals with the concepts and problem-solving techniques used in business mathematics. Learning objectives are included at the beginning of each chapter to give the student an overview of the skills they can expect to master after completing the chapter, along with worked-out examples and practice exercises; drill problems and word problems; and post-tests that let students measure their problem-solving skills.

Topics covered in this book include operations with whole numbers, decimals, fractions, and percent; sales and inventory; finance; business and personal expenses; borrowing and investing; and data analysis. Starting with the fourth chapter, a case study is included at the end of each chapter for an in-depth analysis and discussion of a hypothetical business-related situation. Optional subsections in each chapter deal with mental arithmetic skills. Step-by-step problem-solving procedures are translated into written formulas, located in easy-to-find boxes for quick reference. A chapter glossary includes definitions for all key terms introduced in the chapter. The answer key at the end of the text includes all the answers for the pretests and post-tests, plus the answers to odd-numbered exercises.

This monograph is intended for instructors of business mathematics and for their students who want to understand the concepts and master the problem-solving techniques of business mathematics.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part 1 Arithmetic: Basic Operations and Bank Statements

Pretest 1

Chapter 1 Operations with Whole Numbers and Decimals

1.1 Hindu-Arabic Numeration

1.2 Rounding Whole Numbers and Decimals

1.3 Addition Involving Whole Numbers and Decimals

1.4 Subtraction Involving Whole Numbers and Decimals

1.5 Multiplication Involving Whole Numbers and Decimals

1.6 Division Involving Whole Numbers and Decimals

1.7 Order of Operations

1.8 Record Keeping for Checking Accounts

Glossary

Posttest 1-A

Posttest 1-B

Posttest 1-C

Pretest 2

Chapter 2 Operations with Fractions

2.1 An Introduction to Fractions

2.2 Adding and Subtracting Fractions

2.3 Multiplying and Dividing Fractions

2.4 Converting Fractions to Decimals and Decimals to Fractions

Glossary

Posttest 2-A

Posttest 2-B

Posttest 2-C

Pretest 3

Chapter 3 Percents

3.1 An Introduction to Percents

3.2 Percentage = Base × Rate: Finding the Percentage

3.3 Percentage = Base × Rate: Finding the Rate

3.4 Percentage = Base × Rate: Finding the Base

3.5 Percentage = Base × Rate: Miscellaneous Problems

3.6 Rate of Increase or Decrease

Glossary

Posttest 3-A

Posttest 3-B

Posttest 3-C

Part 2 Sales and Inventory

Chapter 4 Pricing: Manufacturers and Wholesalers

4.1 The Invoice

4.2 Trade Discounts

4.3 Payment Terms, Cash Discounts, and Shipping Charges

Case Study

Glossary

Posttest 4-A

Posttest 4-B

Posttest 4-C

Chapter 5 Pricing: Retailers

5.1 Markup Based on Cost

5.2 Markup Based on the Sales Price

5.3 Markdowns

5.4 Sales Tax

Case Study

Glossary

Posttest 5-A

Posttest 5-B

Posttest 5-C

Chapter 6 Inventory

6.1 Inventory: Quantity on Hand

6.2 Cost of Goods Sold and Inventory Valuation

6.3 Estimating Inventory Values

6.4 Inventory Turnover Ratio

Case Study

Glossary

Posttest 6-A

Posttest 6-B

Posttest 6-C

Part 3 Business and Personal Expenses

Chapter 7 Depreciation

7.1 Depreciation: An Introduction

7.2 Depreciation: Straight-Line Method

7.3 Depreciation: Units-of-Production Method

7.4 Depreciation: Declining-Balance Method

7.5 Depreciation: Sum-of-the-Years'-Digits Method

7.6 Depreciation: Accelerated Cost Recovery System

Case Study

Glossary

Posttest 7-A

Posttest 7-B

Posttest 7-C

Chapter 8 Payroll

8.1 Gross Earnings: Salaried Employees

8.2 Gross Earnings: Base Salary Plus Commission

8.3 Gross Earnings: Hourly Wages

8.4 Gross Earnings: Piece Rate

8.5 Payroll Deductions: FICA and Federal Withholding Tax

8.6 Payroll Register and Other Deductions

8.7 Personal Income Tax

Case Study

Glossary

Posttest 8-A

Posttest 8-B

Posttest 8-C

Chapter 9 Insurance

9.1 Insurance: An Introduction

9.2 Fire Insurance: Building and Contents

9.3 Motor Vehicle Insurance

9.4 Life Insurance

Case Study

Glossary

Posttest 9-A

Posttest 9-B

Posttest 9-C

Part 4 The Mathematics of Finance

Chapter 10 Simple Interest

10.1 Interest and Maturity Value

10.2 Finding the Principal, Rate, or Time

10.3 Promissory Notes

10.4 Discounting: Simple Discount Notes

10.5 Discounting a Promissory Note Before Maturity

Case Study

Glossary

Posttest 10-A

Posttest 10-B

Posttest 10-C

Chapter 11 Compound Interest

11.1 Finding the Compound Amount

11.2 Daily Compounding

11.3 Effective Interest Rate

11.4 Finding the Present Value

11.5 Finding the Annual Rate

11.6 Finding the Time

Case Study

Glossary

Posttest 11-A

Posttest 11-B

Posttest 11-C

Chapter 12 Annuitites

12.1 Finding the Amount of an Annuity

12.2 Finding the Present Value of an Annuity

12.3 Perpetuities

Case Study

Glossary

Posttest 12-A

Posttest 12-B

Posttest 12-C

Part 5 Borrowing and Investing

Chapter 13 Business and Consumer Finance

13.1 Sinking Funds

13.2 Personal Loans: Credit Cards

13.3 Personal Loans: Installment Plan and the True Annual Rate

13.4 Amoritization of Loans

13.5 Early Payoff of Loans

Case Study

Glossary

Posttest 13-A

Posttest 13-B

Posttest 13-C

Chapter 14 Stocks, Bonds, and Real Estate

14.1 Purchasing Corporate Stock

14.2 Dividends

14.3 Purchasing Bonds

14.4 Real Estate and Property Tax

Case Study

Glossary

Posttest 14-A

Posttest 14-B

Posttest 14-C

Part 6 Analysis of Data

Chapter 15 Analysis of Financial Statements

15.1 Introduction

15.2 The Balance Sheet

15.3 The Income Statement

Case Study

Glossary

Posttest 15-A

Posttest 15-B

Posttest 15-C

Chapter 16 Descriptive Statistics

16.1 Frequency Distributions

16.2 Statistical Graphs

16.3 Measures of Central Tendency: Mean, Median, and Mode

Case Study

Glossary

Posttest 16-A

Posttest 16-B

Posttest 16-C

Answers to Selected Exercises

Index

Details

No. of pages:
584
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483260198

About the Author

Michael Sentlowitz

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.