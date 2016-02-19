Business Mathematics
3rd Edition
Description
Business Mathematics, Third Edition provides the step-by-step explanation of principles, practical aspects, and importance of business mathematics. This edition is organized into six sections encompassing 14 chapters that cover related topics of the metric system, no-fault insurance, individual retirement plans, charge account plans, home mortgages, and NOW accounts.
Section 1 gives a thorough review of the fundamental processes, while Section 2 deals with buying and selling, the first factors considered in calculating a firm's profit or loss. Section 3 discusses the operating expenses that reduce the profit or increase the loss from buying and selling activities, and the actual calculation of net profit or loss. Sections 4 and 5 consider the principles of interest as a form of additional income or expense, as well as the investment in stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and other areas as still another source of income or expense. Section 6 describes the procedures for summarizing and analyzing data. The review part at the end of each section lists the important terms and reinforces the major principles learned in the unit. The summary problems in the Unit Review are intended as self-tests and should serve as effective review for examinations.
This book will be of great value to business mathematicians, economists, and the general public who are interested in investments.
Table of Contents
Preface
Unit 1 Fundamentals of Arithmetic
1 The Basic Skills
Decimal Numbers
The Bank Reconciliation: An Application of the Basics
Fractions
Converting Fractions, Decimals, Percents
Check Your Reading
Exercises
2 Base, Rate, and Percentage
Finding the Percentage
Finding the Base
Finding the Rate
Rounding in Base, Rate, and Percentage Problems
Finding the Rate of Increase or Decrease
Summary
Check your Reading
Exercises
Unit 1 Review
Unit 2 The Mathematics of Trading
3 Buying
Computing the Total List Price of a Purchase
Trade Discounts
Cash Discount
Summary
Check your Reading
Exercises
4 Pricing and Selling
Setting a Price
Interchanging Bases in Markup Problems
Computing Profit
Other Selling Factors
Summary
Check Your Reading
Exercises
Unit 2 Review
Unit 3 The Mathematics of Operating
5 Payroll
Bases for Gross Wages
Payroll Deductions
The Payroll Register
The Employer's Expenses
Check your Reading
Exercises
6 Insurance
Terminology
Fire Insurance
Automobile Insurance
Life Insurance
Other Business Insurance
Summary
Check your Reading
Exercises
7 Depreciation, Other Expenses, and Business Profits
Depreciation
Computing Depreciation
Other Business Expenses
Business Profits
Check your Reading
Exercises
Unit 3 Review
Unit 4 The Mathematics of Finance
8 Simple Interest and Bank Discount
Computing Simple Interest for a Year or More
Computing Simple Interest for Less Than a Year
Summary of Simple Interest Methods
The Promissory Note
Bank Discount
Discounting a Customer's Note
Check your Reading
Exercises
9 Accumulation of Funds
Compound Interest
The Annuity
Present Value of a Future Amount
Present Value of an Annuity
The Sinking Fund
Summary of Interest Tables
The Savings Account
Check your Reading
Exercises
10 Consumer Credit
Terms of Regulation Z
Open-End Credit
Installment Buying
Actuarial Loans and Debt-Reduction Schedules
Finding the True Annual Rate of Interest
Summary
Check your Reading
Exercises
Unit 4 Review
Unit 5 The Mathematics of Ownership and Investment
11 Corporation Stocks
Legal Features of a Corporation
Stock Features and Terms
Distribution of Profits
Purchasing and Selling Stock
Gain or Loss on the Trading of Stock
Summary Problem on Stocks
Check your Reading
Exercises
12 Bonds and Other Investments
Bonds
Mutual Funds
Real Estate as an Investment
Life Insurance as an Investment
Comparing Investment Choices
Unit 5 Review
Unit 6 The Mathematics of Summary and Analysis
13 Summary Techniques
Financial Statements
Basic Statistical Summaries
Check Your Reading
Exercises
14 Analytical Procedures
Analyzing Financial Statements
Index Numbers
Check your Reading
Exercises
Unit 6 Review
Appendix A Operating Electronic Calculators
The Electronic Calculator
Characteristics of the Electronic Calculator
How to Operate the Electronic Printing Calculator
Operating the Ten-Key Desk-Top Calculator Keyboard
Operating the Ten-Key Pocket Calculator Keyboard
Machine Logic
Procedures for Machine Addition and Subtraction
Procedures for Other Basic Machine Operations
Multiplication
Division
Percentages
Appendix B The Metric System
Base 10
Metric Prefixes
Measures of Distance
Test your Ability
Conversion to the English System
Conversion from the English System
Test your Ability
Measures of Weight
Conversion to the English System
Conversion from the English System
Test your Ability
Calculating with Metric Measures
Addition and Subtraction
Multiplication and Division
Test your Ability
Summary
Terms you Should Know
Check your Reading
Exercises
Glossary
Answers to Test your Ability Problems
Index
428
- 428
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
1st January 1982
- 1st January 1982
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9781483260570
- 9781483260570