Business Mathematics - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780123947604, 9781483260570

Business Mathematics

3rd Edition

Authors: Burton S. Kaliski
eBook ISBN: 9781483260570
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 428
Description

Business Mathematics, Third Edition provides the step-by-step explanation of principles, practical aspects, and importance of business mathematics. This edition is organized into six sections encompassing 14 chapters that cover related topics of the metric system, no-fault insurance, individual retirement plans, charge account plans, home mortgages, and NOW accounts.

Section 1 gives a thorough review of the fundamental processes, while Section 2 deals with buying and selling, the first factors considered in calculating a firm's profit or loss. Section 3 discusses the operating expenses that reduce the profit or increase the loss from buying and selling activities, and the actual calculation of net profit or loss. Sections 4 and 5 consider the principles of interest as a form of additional income or expense, as well as the investment in stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and other areas as still another source of income or expense. Section 6 describes the procedures for summarizing and analyzing data. The review part at the end of each section lists the important terms and reinforces the major principles learned in the unit. The summary problems in the Unit Review are intended as self-tests and should serve as effective review for examinations.

This book will be of great value to business mathematicians, economists, and the general public who are interested in investments.

Table of Contents


Preface

Unit 1 Fundamentals of Arithmetic

1 The Basic Skills

Decimal Numbers

The Bank Reconciliation: An Application of the Basics

Fractions

Converting Fractions, Decimals, Percents

Check Your Reading

Exercises

2 Base, Rate, and Percentage

Finding the Percentage

Finding the Base

Finding the Rate

Rounding in Base, Rate, and Percentage Problems

Finding the Rate of Increase or Decrease

Summary

Check your Reading

Exercises

Unit 1 Review

Unit 2 The Mathematics of Trading

3 Buying

Computing the Total List Price of a Purchase

Trade Discounts

Cash Discount

Summary

Check your Reading

Exercises

4 Pricing and Selling

Setting a Price

Interchanging Bases in Markup Problems

Computing Profit

Other Selling Factors

Summary

Check Your Reading

Exercises

Unit 2 Review

Unit 3 The Mathematics of Operating

5 Payroll

Bases for Gross Wages

Payroll Deductions

The Payroll Register

The Employer's Expenses

Check your Reading

Exercises

6 Insurance

Terminology

Fire Insurance

Automobile Insurance

Life Insurance

Other Business Insurance

Summary

Check your Reading

Exercises

7 Depreciation, Other Expenses, and Business Profits

Depreciation

Computing Depreciation

Other Business Expenses

Business Profits

Check your Reading

Exercises

Unit 3 Review

Unit 4 The Mathematics of Finance

8 Simple Interest and Bank Discount

Computing Simple Interest for a Year or More

Computing Simple Interest for Less Than a Year

Summary of Simple Interest Methods

The Promissory Note

Bank Discount

Discounting a Customer's Note

Check your Reading

Exercises

9 Accumulation of Funds

Compound Interest

The Annuity

Present Value of a Future Amount

Present Value of an Annuity

The Sinking Fund

Summary of Interest Tables

The Savings Account

Check your Reading

Exercises

10 Consumer Credit

Terms of Regulation Z

Open-End Credit

Installment Buying

Actuarial Loans and Debt-Reduction Schedules

Finding the True Annual Rate of Interest

Summary

Check your Reading

Exercises

Unit 4 Review

Unit 5 The Mathematics of Ownership and Investment

11 Corporation Stocks

Legal Features of a Corporation

Stock Features and Terms

Distribution of Profits

Purchasing and Selling Stock

Gain or Loss on the Trading of Stock

Summary Problem on Stocks

Check your Reading

Exercises

12 Bonds and Other Investments

Bonds

Mutual Funds

Real Estate as an Investment

Life Insurance as an Investment

Comparing Investment Choices

Unit 5 Review

Unit 6 The Mathematics of Summary and Analysis

13 Summary Techniques

Financial Statements

Basic Statistical Summaries

Check Your Reading

Exercises

14 Analytical Procedures

Analyzing Financial Statements

Index Numbers

Check your Reading

Exercises

Unit 6 Review

Appendix A Operating Electronic Calculators

The Electronic Calculator

Characteristics of the Electronic Calculator

How to Operate the Electronic Printing Calculator

Operating the Ten-Key Desk-Top Calculator Keyboard

Operating the Ten-Key Pocket Calculator Keyboard

Machine Logic

Procedures for Machine Addition and Subtraction

Procedures for Other Basic Machine Operations

Multiplication

Division

Percentages

Appendix B The Metric System

Base 10

Metric Prefixes

Measures of Distance

Test your Ability

Conversion to the English System

Conversion from the English System

Test your Ability

Measures of Weight

Conversion to the English System

Conversion from the English System

Test your Ability

Calculating with Metric Measures

Addition and Subtraction

Multiplication and Division

Test your Ability

Summary

Terms you Should Know

Check your Reading

Exercises

Glossary

Answers to Test your Ability Problems

Index

