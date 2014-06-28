Business Finance - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750618991, 9780080938219

Business Finance

1st Edition

A Pictorial Guide for Managers

Authors: Paul Burns Peter Morris
eBook ISBN: 9780080938219
Paperback ISBN: 9780750618991
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 28th June 2014
Page Count: 90
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
59.95
50.96
35.99
30.59
64.54
54.86
44.95
38.21
5100.00
4335.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
5100.00
4335.00
35.99
30.59
59.95
50.96
44.95
38.21
56.95
48.41
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Using the successful pictorial style, which made 'The Marketing Plan' and 'Selling Services and Products' so original, Paul Burns and Peter Morris have now developed a humorous and easy-to-understand guide to the world of business finance. Follow the adventures of small-time entrepreneur Jack Plank and his Finance Director cousin Vivienne as she helps him turn his business from a potential casualty of the 'Death Valley Curve' into an efficient, profit-making success story.

Balance sheets, profit and loss statements, cash flow, working capital, depreciation, cash flow forecasting, budgeting, and gearing are all explained, making this the book to guide readers safely through the jargon jungle of financial management.

Reluctant or inexperienced students of accountancy and finance will find this a delightfully refreshing, non-threatening way to get to grips with the subject, and it will be an invaluable guide for those already running or planning to set up their own business. Easy-to-understand guide to the financial world. Uses the successful pictorial style, which made 'The Marketing Plan' and 'Selling Services and Products'.

Follow the adventures of small-time entrepreneur Jack Plank and his Finance Director cousin Vivienne as she helps him turn his business from a potential casualty of the 'Death Valley Curve' into an efficient, profit-making success story.

Balance sheets, profit and loss statements, cash flow, working capital, depreciation, cash flow forecasting, budgeting, and gearing are all explained, making this the book to guide readers safely through the jargon jungle of financial management.

Reluctant or inexperienced students of accountancy and finance will find this a delightfully refreshing, non-threatening way to get to grips with the subject, and it will be an invaluable guide for those already running or planning to set up their own business.

Key Features

  • Easy-to-understand guide to the financial world
  • Uses the successful pictorial style, which made 'The Marketing Plan' and 'Selling Services and Products'

Readership

Students of accountancy and finance; entrepreneurs planning to set up their own business

Table of Contents

How money works in business
Profit and loss and balance sheet
Controlling cash flow
Forecasting performance
Interpreting financial information
Planning for success
Getting away from it all
Glossary of accounting terms
Answer page

Details

No. of pages:
90
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080938219
Paperback ISBN:
9780750618991

About the Author

Paul Burns

Peter Morris

NDD, ATD, is an illustrator and designer of educational and training materials, head of design and manager of the Media Service Unit, University of Sussex, co-founder and studio manager of Business Training and producer of corporate videos. Peter is co-author of Finance for Small Businesses, Total Quality Management, Selling Products and Services (all published by Butterworth-Heinemann).

Affiliations and Expertise

Illustrator and designer of educational and training material

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.