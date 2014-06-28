Business Finance
1st Edition
A Pictorial Guide for Managers
Description
Using the successful pictorial style, which made 'The Marketing Plan' and 'Selling Services and Products' so original, Paul Burns and Peter Morris have now developed a humorous and easy-to-understand guide to the world of business finance. Follow the adventures of small-time entrepreneur Jack Plank and his Finance Director cousin Vivienne as she helps him turn his business from a potential casualty of the 'Death Valley Curve' into an efficient, profit-making success story.
Balance sheets, profit and loss statements, cash flow, working capital, depreciation, cash flow forecasting, budgeting, and gearing are all explained, making this the book to guide readers safely through the jargon jungle of financial management.
Reluctant or inexperienced students of accountancy and finance will find this a delightfully refreshing, non-threatening way to get to grips with the subject, and it will be an invaluable guide for those already running or planning to set up their own business. Easy-to-understand guide to the financial world. Uses the successful pictorial style, which made 'The Marketing Plan' and 'Selling Services and Products'.
Key Features
- Easy-to-understand guide to the financial world
Readership
Students of accountancy and finance; entrepreneurs planning to set up their own business
Table of Contents
How money works in business
Profit and loss and balance sheet
Controlling cash flow
Forecasting performance
Interpreting financial information
Planning for success
Getting away from it all
Glossary of accounting terms
Answer page
Details
- No. of pages:
- 90
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
- Published:
- 28th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080938219
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750618991
About the Author
Paul Burns
Peter Morris
NDD, ATD, is an illustrator and designer of educational and training materials, head of design and manager of the Media Service Unit, University of Sussex, co-founder and studio manager of Business Training and producer of corporate videos. Peter is co-author of Finance for Small Businesses, Total Quality Management, Selling Products and Services (all published by Butterworth-Heinemann).
Affiliations and Expertise
Illustrator and designer of educational and training material