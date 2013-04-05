Dean Correia has had a career in operations and loss prevention in Canada spanning more than 20 years, holding senior leadership roles with global brands GAP, Starbucks Coffee, and Walmart. Dean is skilled at influencing stakeholders to embed an enduring legacy through process improvements and the creation of sustainable programs that contribute profit and add value through the protection of people and securing of assets.

Dean is a Certified Protection Professional and licensed private investigator whose other certifications include handwriting content analysis, interview/interrogation and executive protection. An experienced workshop facilitator and passionate public speaker globally, Dean is an emeritus faculty member of the Security Executive Council, the leading strategy, insight, and resource provider for risk mitigation decision makers.

Dean served a three-year term on the board of the US-based National Food Safety Security Council and has been an engaged member of the Retail Council of Canada for more than a decade, having led the national loss prevention conferences for both of these organizations in 2006 and 2008, respectively.

Some of Dean’s career highlights include successfully leading Walmart Canada’s security event planning for the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and the G8/G20 summit. Dean spearheaded the creation of business continuity and crisis management plans for Walmart Canada and Walmart Canada Bank. At both Walmart Canada and Starbucks Coffee, he played a key role in the creation, development, and implementation of auditing and investigative programs that delivered millions of dollars to the bottom line.

Dean’s publications include the February 2007 and September/October 2008 editions of Canadian Retailer magazine. In 2001, Dean was awarded the Spirit of Starbucks for his impact on the business in the United States and Canada.