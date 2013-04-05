Business Continuity
2nd Edition
Playbook
Description
The Business Continuity playbook provides the background and tools to create, manage, and execute all facets of an organization’s business continuity program (BCP). Business continuity planning is an activity performed daily by organizations of all types and sizes to ensure that critical business functions are available before, during, and after a crisis.
This playbook guides the security leader through the development, implementation, and maintenance of a successful BCP. The text begins with a detailed description of the concept and value of business continuity planning, transitioning into a step-by-step guide to building or enhancing a BCP. Its 14 appendices, which include sample forms, templates, and definitions, make it an invaluable resource for business continuity planning.
The Business Continuity playbook is a part of Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio, a collection of real world solutions and "how-to" guidelines that equip executives, practitioners, and educators with proven information for successful security and risk management programs.
Key Features
- Answers the unavoidable question, "What is the business value of a business continuity program?"
- Breaks down a business continuity program into four major elements for better understanding and easier implementation
- Includes 14 appendices that provide sample forms, templates, and definitions for immediate adaptation in any business setting
Readership
Security and business executives planning to implement or enhance a business continuity program; managers creating a business continuity program; and educators who need to provide their students current, relevant background information on business continuity planning
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
What is a Playbook?
Foreword
What Is Business Continuity Planning, and Why Do I Need It?
The Value of a Business Continuity Program and its Services
Program Characteristics and Data
How Does a Business Continuity Program Help My Business, and How Is It Managed?
BCP Purpose, Principles, and Objective
Management of the BCP
How Do I Implement the Four Pillars of a Business Continuity Program?
Pillar I: Assessment
Pillar II: Preparedness
Pillar III: Response
Pillar IV: Recovery
How Do I Maintain a Business Continuity Program in the Long Term?
BCP Support and Annual Strategic Planning
Appendix 1. Specific Job Descriptions and Salary Ranges
A. Manager, Emergency Preparedness/Disaster Recovery
B. Senior Emergency Preparedness Specialist IV
C. Emergency Preparedness Specialist III
Appendix 2. Advisory Committee Members
Appendix 3. Corporate Contingency Planning Umbrella
Appendix 4. Threat Risk Matrix and Heat Map
Ratings Legend
Appendix 5. Business Impact Analysis Template
Appendix 6. CMT/IMT/LRT Member List
Appendix 7. CMT, IMT, and LRT Member Roles and Responsibilities
CMT Lead
IMT Lead
LRT Lead
CMT, IMT, and LRT Member
Subject-Matter Expert
Specific IMT Member Roles and Responsibilities
Human Resources
Security
Internal and External Communications
Business Continuity
Specific LRT Member Roles and Responsibilities
Appendix 8. Crisis Management Meeting Locations and Contacts
Appendix 9. CMT/IMT Meeting Agenda
Meeting Ground Rules
Meeting Agenda Part I
Meeting Agenda Part II
LRT Meeting Agenda
Operations
Human Resources
Security
Supply Chain
Facilities
Media/Marketing
Communications
Appendix 10. Critical Incident Decision Matrix
Appendix 11. Critical Incident Individual Decision Matrix
Appendix 12. Facility Property Assessment Checklist
Appendix 13. Incident Report
Appendix 14. Government Contacts
References
About Contributing Editor Dean Correia
About the Authors
About Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio
Industry Applicability Validation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 98
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 5th April 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124116481
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124165649
About the Author
Bob Hayes
Bob Hayes has more than 25 years of experience developing security programs and providing security services for corporations, including eight years as the CSO at Georgia Pacific and nine years as security operations manager at 3M. His security experience spans the manufacturing, distribution, research and development, and consumer products industries as well as national critical infrastructure organizations.
Additionally, he has more than 10 years of successful law enforcement and training experience in Florida and Michigan. Bob is a recognized innovator in the security field and was named as one of the “25 Most Influential People in the Security Industry” in 2007 by Security magazine. He is a frequent speaker at key industry events. He is a leading expert on security issues and has been quoted by such major media outlets as the Wall Street Journal and Forbes. Bob is currently the managing director of the Security Executive Council.
Affiliations and Expertise
Managing Director, Security Executive Council; former CSO, Georgia-Pacific
Kathleen Kotwica
Kathleen Kotwica has a PhD in experimental psychology from DePaul University and has had a career as a researcher and knowledge strategist. Her experience includes positions as information architecture consultant at a New England consulting firm, director of online research at CXO Media (IDG), and research associate at Children's Hospital in Boston.
She has authored and edited security industry trade and business articles and has spoken at security-related conferences including CSO Perspectives, SecureWorld Expo, ASIS, and CSCMP. In her current role as EVP and chief knowledge strategist at the Security Executive Council she leads the development and production of Council tools, solutions, and publications. She additionally conducts industry research and analysis to improve security and risk management practices.
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive vice president and chief knowledge strategist, Security Executive Council and Security Leadership Research Institute
About the Editor
Dean Correia
Dean Correia has had a career in operations and loss prevention in Canada spanning more than 20 years, holding senior leadership roles with global brands GAP, Starbucks Coffee, and Walmart. Dean is skilled at influencing stakeholders to embed an enduring legacy through process improvements and the creation of sustainable programs that contribute profit and add value through the protection of people and securing of assets.
Dean is a Certified Protection Professional and licensed private investigator whose other certifications include handwriting content analysis, interview/interrogation and executive protection. An experienced workshop facilitator and passionate public speaker globally, Dean is an emeritus faculty member of the Security Executive Council, the leading strategy, insight, and resource provider for risk mitigation decision makers.
Dean served a three-year term on the board of the US-based National Food Safety Security Council and has been an engaged member of the Retail Council of Canada for more than a decade, having led the national loss prevention conferences for both of these organizations in 2006 and 2008, respectively.
Some of Dean’s career highlights include successfully leading Walmart Canada’s security event planning for the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and the G8/G20 summit. Dean spearheaded the creation of business continuity and crisis management plans for Walmart Canada and Walmart Canada Bank. At both Walmart Canada and Starbucks Coffee, he played a key role in the creation, development, and implementation of auditing and investigative programs that delivered millions of dollars to the bottom line.
Dean’s publications include the February 2007 and September/October 2008 editions of Canadian Retailer magazine. In 2001, Dean was awarded the Spirit of Starbucks for his impact on the business in the United States and Canada.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Faculty, Security Executive Council; former Director, Corporate Security, Walmart, Canada