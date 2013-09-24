Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Planning for IT Professionals - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780124105263, 9780124114517

Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Planning for IT Professionals

2nd Edition

Authors: Susan Snedaker
eBook ISBN: 9780124114517
Paperback ISBN: 9780124105263
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 24th September 2013
Page Count: 620
Description

Powerful Earthquake Triggers Tsunami in Pacific. Hurricane Isaac Makes Landfall in the Gulf Coast. Wildfires Burn Hundreds of Houses and Businesses in Colorado. Tornado Touches Down in Missouri. These headlines not only have caught the attention of people around the world, they have had a significant effect on IT professionals as well. The new 2nd Edition of Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery for IT Professionals gives you the most up-to-date planning and risk management techniques for business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR). With distributed networks, increasing demands for confidentiality, integrity and availability of data, and the widespread risks to the security of personal, confidential and sensitive data, no organization can afford to ignore the need for disaster planning.

Author Susan Snedaker shares her expertise with you, including the most current options for disaster recovery and communication, BCDR for mobile devices, and the latest infrastructure considerations including cloud, virtualization, clustering, and more. Snedaker also provides you with new case studies in several business areas, along with a review of high availability and information security in healthcare IT.

Don’t be caught off guard—Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery for IT Professionals, 2nd Edition , is required reading for anyone in the IT field charged with keeping information secure and systems up and running.

Key Features

  • Complete coverage of the 3 categories of disaster: natural hazards, human-caused hazards, and accidental / technical hazards
  • Extensive disaster planning and readiness checklists for IT infrastructure, enterprise applications, servers and desktops
  • Clear guidance on developing alternate work and computing sites and emergency facilities
  • Actionable advice on emergency readiness and response
  • Up-to-date information on the legal implications of data loss following a security breach or disaster

Readership

IT professionals at all levels, those implementing procedures and those at a managerial and executive levels making planning decisions.

Table of Contents

Acknowledgments

About the Authors

Introduction

Chapter 1. Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Overview

Abstract

In this chapter

Introduction

Business continuity and disaster recovery defined

Components of business

The cost of planning versus the cost of failure

Types of disasters to consider

Business continuity and disaster recovery planning basics

Summary

Key concepts

References

Chapter 2. Legal and Regulatory Obligations Regarding Data and Information Security

Abstract

In this chapter

Introduction

Impact of recent history

Current regulatory environment

Information security management

Did you know?

Summary

Key concepts

References

Case Study: Legal Obligations Regarding Data Security

Abstract

In this chapter

Contributor profile

Background

The Sony PlayStation incident

State laws regarding data security

Federal laws regarding data security

Conclusion

References

Chapter 3. Project Initiation

Abstract

In this chapter

Introduction

Elements of project success

Project plan components

Project organization

Project planning

Project implementation

Project tracking

Project close out

Key contributors and responsibilities

Project definition

Business requirements

Functional requirements

Technical requirements

Business continuity and disaster recovery project plan

Summary

References

Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery in Energy/Utilities

Abstract

In this chapter

Introduction

Integrating BC/DR requirements into IT governance

Improving BC/DR recovery and risk mitigation strategies

Improving BC/DR testing

Summary of best practices and key concepts

References

Chapter 4. Risk Assessment

Abstract

In this chapter

Introduction

Risk management basics

People, process, technology, and infrastructure in risk management

IT-Specific risk management

Risk assessment components

Threat assessment methodology

Vulnerability assessment

Summary

References

Chapter 5. Business Impact Analysis

Abstract

In this chapter

Introduction

Business impact analysis overview

Understanding impact criticality

Identifying business functions

Gathering data for the business impact analysis

Determining the impact

Business impact analysis data points

Preparing the business impact analysis report

Summary

References

Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery in Healthcare

Abstract

In this chapter

Introduction to healthcare IT

Regulatory environment

Healthcare IT risk management

Technical needs—Healthcare IT architecture

Healthcare operational needs

Interoperability among disparate systems

Current environment and new technology

Healthcare IT BC/DR best practices

Summary

References

Chapter 6. Risk Mitigation Strategy Development

Abstract

In this chapter

Introduction

Types of risk mitigation strategies

The risk mitigation process

Developing your risk mitigation strategy

People, buildings, and infrastructure

IT risk mitigation

Backup and recovery considerations

Summary

References

Chapter 7. Business Continuity/Disaster Recovery Plan Development

Abstract

In this chapter

Introduction

Implement risk mitigation strategies

Phases of business continuity and disaster

Defining BC/DR teams and key personnel

Defining tasks and assigning resources

Communications plans

Event logs, change control, and appendices

What’s next

Summary

References

Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery in Financial Services

Abstract

In this chapter

Overview

Finance industry regulation overview

Finance industry requirements for business continuity

Industry impact—September 11 attacks

Industry impact—Hurricane Sandy

Industry impact—Cyber threats

Looking forward

Summary

References

Chapter 8. Emergency Response and Recovery

Abstract

In this chapter

Introduction

Emergency management overview

Emergency response plans

Emergency response teams

Crisis management team

Disaster recovery

Business continuity

Summary

References

Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery for Small- and Medium-Sized Businesses

Abstract

In this chapter

Overview of SMB disaster recovery

SMB disaster preparedness: Survey results

On-Premise disaster recovery

Using a Co-location data center for disaster recovery

Disaster recovery in the cloud

Summary

References

Chapter 9. Training, Testing, and Auditing

Abstract

In this chapter

Introduction

Training for disaster recovery and business continuity

Training and testing for your business continuity and disaster recovery plan

Testing the BC/DR plan

Performing IT systems and security audits

IT systems and security audits

Summary

References

Chapter 10. BC/DR Plan Maintenance

Abstract

In this chapter

Introduction

BC/DR plan change management

BC/DR plan audit

Plan maintenance activities

Project close out

Summary

Key concepts

Appendix A. Risk Management Checklist

Risk assessment

Mitigation strategies

Appendix B. Crisis Communications Checklist

Communication checklist

Message content

Appendix C. Emergency Response and Recovery Checklists

High-level checklist

Activation checklists

Emergency response checklists

Recovery checklists

Appendix D. Business Continuity Checklist

Resuming work

Manufacturing, warehouse, production, and operations

Resuming normal operations

Transition to normalized activities

Appendix E. IT Recovery Checklists

IT recovery checklist one: Infrastructure

Recovery checklist three: Office area and end-user recovery

Recovery checklist four: Business process recovery

Recovery checklist five: Manufacturing, production, and operations recovery

Appendix F. Training, Testing, and Auditing Checklists

Training and testing

IT auditing

Appendix G. BC/DR Plain Maintenance Checklist

Change management

Glossary of Terms

Index

Details

No. of pages:
620
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780124114517
Paperback ISBN:
9780124105263

About the Author

Susan Snedaker

Susan Snedaker, currently Director of IT and Information Security Officer at a large community hospital in Arizona, which has achieved HIMSS Analytics Stage 7 (EMR) certification and has been voted 100 Most Wired Hospitals two years in a row. Susan has over 20 years’ experience working in IT in both technical and executive positions including with Microsoft, Honeywell, and VirtualTeam Consulting. Her experience in executive roles has honed her extensive strategic and operational experience in managing data centers, core infrastructure, hardware, software and IT projects involving both small and large teams. Susan holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) and a Bachelors degree in Management. She is a Certified Professional in Healthcare Information Management Systems (CPHIMS), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), and was previously certified as a Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE), a Microsoft Certified Trainer (MCT). Susan also holds a certificate in Advanced Project Management from Stanford University and an Executive Certificate in International Management from Thunderbird University’s Garvin School of International Management. She is the author of six books and numerous chapters on a variety of technical and IT subjects.

Affiliations and Expertise

MCSE, MCT Founder, Virtual Team Consulting, Tucson, AZ, USA

Ratings and Reviews

