Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Planning for IT Professionals
2nd Edition
Description
Powerful Earthquake Triggers Tsunami in Pacific. Hurricane Isaac Makes Landfall in the Gulf Coast. Wildfires Burn Hundreds of Houses and Businesses in Colorado. Tornado Touches Down in Missouri. These headlines not only have caught the attention of people around the world, they have had a significant effect on IT professionals as well. The new 2nd Edition of Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery for IT Professionals gives you the most up-to-date planning and risk management techniques for business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR). With distributed networks, increasing demands for confidentiality, integrity and availability of data, and the widespread risks to the security of personal, confidential and sensitive data, no organization can afford to ignore the need for disaster planning.
Author Susan Snedaker shares her expertise with you, including the most current options for disaster recovery and communication, BCDR for mobile devices, and the latest infrastructure considerations including cloud, virtualization, clustering, and more. Snedaker also provides you with new case studies in several business areas, along with a review of high availability and information security in healthcare IT.
Don’t be caught off guard—Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery for IT Professionals, 2nd Edition , is required reading for anyone in the IT field charged with keeping information secure and systems up and running.
Key Features
- Complete coverage of the 3 categories of disaster: natural hazards, human-caused hazards, and accidental / technical hazards
- Extensive disaster planning and readiness checklists for IT infrastructure, enterprise applications, servers and desktops
- Clear guidance on developing alternate work and computing sites and emergency facilities
- Actionable advice on emergency readiness and response
- Up-to-date information on the legal implications of data loss following a security breach or disaster
Readership
IT professionals at all levels, those implementing procedures and those at a managerial and executive levels making planning decisions.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
About the Authors
Introduction
Chapter 1. Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Overview
Abstract
In this chapter
Introduction
Business continuity and disaster recovery defined
Components of business
The cost of planning versus the cost of failure
Types of disasters to consider
Business continuity and disaster recovery planning basics
Summary
Key concepts
References
Chapter 2. Legal and Regulatory Obligations Regarding Data and Information Security
Abstract
In this chapter
Introduction
Impact of recent history
Current regulatory environment
Information security management
Did you know?
Summary
Key concepts
References
Case Study: Legal Obligations Regarding Data Security
Abstract
In this chapter
Contributor profile
Background
The Sony PlayStation incident
State laws regarding data security
Federal laws regarding data security
Conclusion
References
Chapter 3. Project Initiation
Abstract
In this chapter
Introduction
Elements of project success
Project plan components
Project organization
Project planning
Project implementation
Project tracking
Project close out
Key contributors and responsibilities
Project definition
Business requirements
Functional requirements
Technical requirements
Business continuity and disaster recovery project plan
Summary
References
Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery in Energy/Utilities
Abstract
In this chapter
Introduction
Integrating BC/DR requirements into IT governance
Improving BC/DR recovery and risk mitigation strategies
Improving BC/DR testing
Summary of best practices and key concepts
References
Chapter 4. Risk Assessment
Abstract
In this chapter
Introduction
Risk management basics
People, process, technology, and infrastructure in risk management
IT-Specific risk management
Risk assessment components
Threat assessment methodology
Vulnerability assessment
Summary
References
Chapter 5. Business Impact Analysis
Abstract
In this chapter
Introduction
Business impact analysis overview
Understanding impact criticality
Identifying business functions
Gathering data for the business impact analysis
Determining the impact
Business impact analysis data points
Preparing the business impact analysis report
Summary
References
Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery in Healthcare
Abstract
In this chapter
Introduction to healthcare IT
Regulatory environment
Healthcare IT risk management
Technical needs—Healthcare IT architecture
Healthcare operational needs
Interoperability among disparate systems
Current environment and new technology
Healthcare IT BC/DR best practices
Summary
References
Chapter 6. Risk Mitigation Strategy Development
Abstract
In this chapter
Introduction
Types of risk mitigation strategies
The risk mitigation process
Developing your risk mitigation strategy
People, buildings, and infrastructure
IT risk mitigation
Backup and recovery considerations
Summary
References
Chapter 7. Business Continuity/Disaster Recovery Plan Development
Abstract
In this chapter
Introduction
Implement risk mitigation strategies
Phases of business continuity and disaster
Defining BC/DR teams and key personnel
Defining tasks and assigning resources
Communications plans
Event logs, change control, and appendices
What’s next
Summary
References
Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery in Financial Services
Abstract
In this chapter
Overview
Finance industry regulation overview
Finance industry requirements for business continuity
Industry impact—September 11 attacks
Industry impact—Hurricane Sandy
Industry impact—Cyber threats
Looking forward
Summary
References
Chapter 8. Emergency Response and Recovery
Abstract
In this chapter
Introduction
Emergency management overview
Emergency response plans
Emergency response teams
Crisis management team
Disaster recovery
Business continuity
Summary
References
Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery for Small- and Medium-Sized Businesses
Abstract
In this chapter
Overview of SMB disaster recovery
SMB disaster preparedness: Survey results
On-Premise disaster recovery
Using a Co-location data center for disaster recovery
Disaster recovery in the cloud
Summary
References
Chapter 9. Training, Testing, and Auditing
Abstract
In this chapter
Introduction
Training for disaster recovery and business continuity
Training and testing for your business continuity and disaster recovery plan
Testing the BC/DR plan
Performing IT systems and security audits
IT systems and security audits
Summary
References
Chapter 10. BC/DR Plan Maintenance
Abstract
In this chapter
Introduction
BC/DR plan change management
BC/DR plan audit
Plan maintenance activities
Project close out
Summary
Key concepts
Appendix A. Risk Management Checklist
Risk assessment
Mitigation strategies
Appendix B. Crisis Communications Checklist
Communication checklist
Message content
Appendix C. Emergency Response and Recovery Checklists
High-level checklist
Activation checklists
Emergency response checklists
Recovery checklists
Appendix D. Business Continuity Checklist
Resuming work
Manufacturing, warehouse, production, and operations
Resuming normal operations
Transition to normalized activities
Appendix E. IT Recovery Checklists
IT recovery checklist one: Infrastructure
Recovery checklist three: Office area and end-user recovery
Recovery checklist four: Business process recovery
Recovery checklist five: Manufacturing, production, and operations recovery
Appendix F. Training, Testing, and Auditing Checklists
Training and testing
IT auditing
Appendix G. BC/DR Plain Maintenance Checklist
Change management
Glossary of Terms
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 620
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2014
- Published:
- 24th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124114517
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124105263
About the Author
Susan Snedaker
Susan Snedaker, currently Director of IT and Information Security Officer at a large community hospital in Arizona, which has achieved HIMSS Analytics Stage 7 (EMR) certification and has been voted 100 Most Wired Hospitals two years in a row. Susan has over 20 years’ experience working in IT in both technical and executive positions including with Microsoft, Honeywell, and VirtualTeam Consulting. Her experience in executive roles has honed her extensive strategic and operational experience in managing data centers, core infrastructure, hardware, software and IT projects involving both small and large teams. Susan holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) and a Bachelors degree in Management. She is a Certified Professional in Healthcare Information Management Systems (CPHIMS), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), and was previously certified as a Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE), a Microsoft Certified Trainer (MCT). Susan also holds a certificate in Advanced Project Management from Stanford University and an Executive Certificate in International Management from Thunderbird University’s Garvin School of International Management. She is the author of six books and numerous chapters on a variety of technical and IT subjects.
Affiliations and Expertise
MCSE, MCT Founder, Virtual Team Consulting, Tucson, AZ, USA