Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery for InfoSec Managers
1st Edition
Description
Every year, nearly one in five businesses suffers a major disruption to its data or voice networks or communications systems. Since 9/11 it has become increasingly important for companies to implement a plan for disaster recovery. This comprehensive book addresses the operational and day-to-day security management requirements of business stability and disaster recovery planning specifically tailored for the needs and requirements of an Information Security Officer.
This book has been written by battle tested security consultants who have based all the material, processes and problem- solving on real-world planning and recovery events in enterprise environments world wide.
Key Features
· Provides critical strategies for maintaining basic business functions when and if systems are shut down · Establishes up to date methods and techniques for maintaining second site back up and recovery · Gives managers viable and efficient processes that meet new government rules for saving and protecting data in the event of disasters
Readership
Security managers, IT managers
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments Foreword Introduction - Business Security Ch 1 Contingency and Continuity Planning Ch 2 Assessing Ch 3 Mitigation Strategies Ch 4 Preparing for a Possible Emergency Ch 5 Disaster Recovery Ch 6 Business Recovery Phase Ch 7 Testing, Auditing, and Training Ch 8 Maintaining a Business Continuity Plan General References Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 2006
- Published:
- 20th September 2005
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080528335
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781555583392
About the Author
John Rittinghouse, PhD, CISM
John has over 25 years experience in the IT and security sector. He is an often sought management consultant for large enterprise and is currently a member of the Federal Communication Commission's Homeland Security Network Reliabiltiy and Interoperability Council Focus Group on Cybersecurity, working in the Voice over Internet Protocol workgroup.
Affiliations and Expertise
SVP, Professional Security Services at SecureInfo Corporation in San Antonio, TX
James Ransome, PhD, CISM, CISSP
James F. Ransome, Ph.D., CISSP, CISM, has over 30 years experience in security operations and technology assessment as a corporate security executive and positions within the intelligence, DoD, and federal law enforcement communities. He has a Ph.D. in information systems specializing in information security and is a member of Upsilon Pi Epsilon (UPE), the International Honor Society for the Computing and Information Disciplines. He is currently Vice President of Integrated Information Security at CH2M HILL in Denver, CO.
Affiliations and Expertise
James F. Ransome, Ph.D., CISSP, CISM,SVP, Managed Security Services
Reviews
"With the recent release of the Department of Homeland Security's National Infrastructure Protection Plan, this single-source repository for business continuance and disaster recovery planning and deployment could not have been better timed. Drs. Rittinghouse and Ransome have captured the strategic and technical essentials necessary for governmental and business leaders to make informed decisions concerning the survival of their organizations, be it day-to-day or in extraordinary situations. As we all continue to face increased threat activities, this book is a must have for your organization. There is something for everyone in this work, from understanding the process of risk mitigation for the leadership to detailed checklists for the technical implementer. I strongly recommend this book." Harley Rinerson, Chief Information Officer for the Colorado Department of Military & Veterans Affairs