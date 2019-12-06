Burns' Pediatric Primary Care
7th Edition
Description
Get a comprehensive foundation in children’s primary care! Burns' Pediatric Primary Care, 7th Edition covers the full spectrum of health conditions seen in primary care pediatrics, emphasizing both prevention and management. This in-depth, evidence-based textbook is the only one on the market written from the unique perspective of the Nurse Practitioner. It easily guides you through assessing, managing, and preventing health problems in children from infancy through adolescence. Key topics include developmental theory, issues of daily living, the health status of children today, and diversity and cultural considerations. Updated content throughout reflects the latest research evidence, national and international protocols and standardized guidelines. Additionally, this 7th edition been reorganized to better reflect contemporary clinical practice and includes nine new chapters, revised units on health promotion, health protection, disease management, and much, much more!
Key Features
- Four-part organization includes 1) an introductory unit on the foundations of global pediatric health, child and family health assessment, and cultural perspectives for pediatric primary care; 2) a unit on managing child development; 3) a unit on health promotion and management; and 4) a unit on disease management.
- UNIQUE! Reorganized Unit - Health Supervision: Health Promotion and Health Protection - includes health promotion and health protection for developmentally normal pediatric problems of daily living and provides the foundations for health problem management.
- UNIQUE! Reorganized Unit - Common Childhood Diseases/Disorders has been expanded to sharpen the focus on management of diseases and disorders in children.
- Comprehensive content provides a complete foundation in the primary care of children from the unique perspective of the Nurse Practitioner and covers the full spectrum of health conditions seen in the primary care of children, emphasizing both prevention and management.
- In-depth guidance on assessing and managing pediatric health problems covers patients from infancy through adolescence.
- UNIQUE! Practice Alerts highlight situations that may require urgent action, consultation, or referral for additional treatment outside the primary care setting.
- Content devoted to issues of daily living covers issues that are a part of every child's growth — such as nutrition and toilet training — that could lead to health problems unless appropriate education and guidance are given.
- Algorithms are used throughout the book to provide a concise overview of the evaluation and management of common disorders.
- Resources for providers and families are also included throughout the text for further information.
- Expert editor team is well-versed in the scope of practice and knowledge base of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners (PNPs) and Family Nurse Practitioners (FNPs).
Table of Contents
Unit I: Influences on Child Health and Child Health Assessment
1. Health Status of Children: Global and National Perspectives
2. Unique Issues in Pediatrics
3. Genetics and Child Health
4. Environmental Issues
5. Child and Family Health Assessment
6. Cultural Considerations for Pediatric Primary Care
7. Children with Special Health Care Needs
Unit II: Child Development
8. Developmental Management in Pediatric Primary Care
9. Developmental Management of Newborns
10. Developmental Management of Infants
11. Developmental Management of Early Childhood
12. Developmental Management of Middle Childhood
13. Developmental Management of Adolescents/Young Adults
Unit III: Child Health Supervision: Health Promotion and Health Protection
14. Introduction to Health Promotion and Health Protection for Children and Families
Section A. Behavioral-Mental Health Wellness
15. Behavioral and Mental Health Promotion
Section B. Biophysical Health Management
16. Breastfeeding
17. Nutrition
18. Elimination
19. Physical Activity and Sports
20. Sleep
21. Sexuality
Section C. Health Protection–Focused Care
22. Immunizations
23. Dental Health and Oral Disorders
24. Intentional and Unintentional Injuries: Injury Prevention and Child Maltreatment
Unit IV: Common Childhood Conditions and Disorders
Section A. Introduction to Child Disease Management
25. Acute/Chronic Disease Management and Principles of Diagnostic Testing
26. Prescribing Medications in Pediatrics
27. Complementary and Integrative Health in Pediatrics
28. Pediatric Pain and Fever Management
Section B. Disease Management
29. Perinatal Disorders
30. Mental Health Disorders
31. Infectious Diseases
32. Common Genetic Disorders
33. Atopic, Rheumatic, and Immunodeficiency Disorders
34. Dermatologic Disorders
35. Eye and Vision Disorders
36. Ear and Hearing Disorders
37. Respiratory Disorders
38. Cardiovascular Disorders
39. Hematologic Disorders
40. Gastrointestinal Disorders
41. Genitourinary Disorders
42. Gynecologic Disorders
43. Musculoskeletal Disorders
44. Injuries and Toxic Exposures
45. Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders
46. Neurologic Disorders
Appendix
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 6th December 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323581967
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323677004
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323597166
About the Author
Dawn Garzon Maaks
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, Washington State University, Vancouver, Washington
Nancy Starr
Affiliations and Expertise
Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Advanced Pediatric Associates, Aurora, Colorado
Margaret Brady
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Nursing, California State University Long Beach, Long Beach, California; Co-Director, PNP Program, School of Nursing, Azusa Pacific University, Azusa, California
Catherine Blosser
Affiliations and Expertise
Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Albertina Kerr Health Services, Portland, Oregon
Nan Gaylord
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, College of Nursing, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee
Martha Driessnack
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, School of Nursing, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, Oregon
Karen Duderstadt
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, Department of Family Health Care Nursing, University of California - San Francisco; Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Children's Health Center, San Francisco General Hospital, San Francisco, California