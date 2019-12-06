Burns' Pediatric Primary Care

Unit I: Influences on Child Health and Child Health Assessment

1. Health Status of Children: Global and National Perspectives

2. Unique Issues in Pediatrics

3. Genetics and Child Health

4. Environmental Issues

5. Child and Family Health Assessment

6. Cultural Considerations for Pediatric Primary Care

7. Children with Special Health Care Needs

Unit II: Child Development

8. Developmental Management in Pediatric Primary Care

9. Developmental Management of Newborns

10. Developmental Management of Infants

11. Developmental Management of Early Childhood

12. Developmental Management of Middle Childhood

13. Developmental Management of Adolescents/Young Adults

Unit III: Child Health Supervision: Health Promotion and Health Protection

14. Introduction to Health Promotion and Health Protection for Children and Families

Section A. Behavioral-Mental Health Wellness

15. Behavioral and Mental Health Promotion

Section B. Biophysical Health Management

16. Breastfeeding

17. Nutrition

18. Elimination

19. Physical Activity and Sports

20. Sleep

21. Sexuality

Section C. Health Protection–Focused Care

22. Immunizations

23. Dental Health and Oral Disorders

24. Intentional and Unintentional Injuries: Injury Prevention and Child Maltreatment

Unit IV: Common Childhood Conditions and Disorders

Section A. Introduction to Child Disease Management

25. Acute/Chronic Disease Management and Principles of Diagnostic Testing

26. Prescribing Medications in Pediatrics

27. Complementary and Integrative Health in Pediatrics

28. Pediatric Pain and Fever Management

Section B. Disease Management

29. Perinatal Disorders

30. Mental Health Disorders

31. Infectious Diseases

32. Common Genetic Disorders

33. Atopic, Rheumatic, and Immunodeficiency Disorders

34. Dermatologic Disorders

35. Eye and Vision Disorders

36. Ear and Hearing Disorders

37. Respiratory Disorders

38. Cardiovascular Disorders

39. Hematologic Disorders

40. Gastrointestinal Disorders

41. Genitourinary Disorders

42. Gynecologic Disorders

43. Musculoskeletal Disorders

44. Injuries and Toxic Exposures

45. Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders

46. Neurologic Disorders

Appendix

