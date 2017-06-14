Burn Care: Rescue, Resuscitation, and Resurfacing, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323531481, 9780323531498

Burn Care: Rescue, Resuscitation, and Resurfacing, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Volume 44-3

1st Edition

Authors: Charles Hultman Michael Neumeister
eBook ISBN: 9780323531498
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323531481
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th June 2017
Description

This issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, guest edited by Drs. Charles Scott Hultman and Michael W. Neumeister, is devoted to Burn Care: Rescue, Resuscitation, Resurfacing. Articles in this comprehensive issue include: Lessons Learned from Major Disasters: From Cocoanut Grove to 9/11; Disaster Preparedness and Response in the 21st Century; Prevention, Advocacy, Legislation; 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teams:Integrating the Workforce; Financial Impact of Burns; Innovations in Burn Wound Assessment and Care; Hemodynamic Monitoring and Resuscitation; Management of Pulmonary Failure: From the VDR to ECMO; Infection Control: Iimmunosuppression and Management of HAIs; Neuro ICU and Perioperative Sedation/Analgesia; Nutrition, Metabolism, Endocrine; Patient Safety in Burn Patients: From the ICU to Rehab; Dermatologic Emergencies and the Role of the Burn Center; Pediatric Burn Care; Timing and Type of Excision:EBM Guidelines; Skin Substitutes and Bioscaffolds: Temporary and Permanent Coverage; Tissue Engineering and Stem Cells: Regeneration of the Skin and its Contents; Chemical, Electrical, and Radiation Injuries; Perineal Burns and Child Abuse; Negative Pressure Wound Therapy; Chronic Burn Wounds: HBO, Growth Factors, Marjolin's; and Acute Management of Hand Burns.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323531498
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323531481

About the Authors

Charles Hultman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

Michael Neumeister Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Southern Illinois University School of Medicine

