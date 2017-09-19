Burn Care: Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, and Recovery, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Volume 44-4

Clinics in Plastic Surgery

Burn Care: Rehabilitation, Reconstruction, and Recovery

Preface: Volume 2: Rehabilitation, Reconstruction, and Recovery

Rehabilitation-

Rehabilitation of the Complex Burn Patient with Multiple Injuries or Comorbidities

Current Concepts Burn Rehabilitation, Part I: Care During Hospitalization

Current Concepts Burn Rehabilitation, Part II: Long-Term Recovery

Rehabilitation in the Acute Versus Outpatient Setting

Principles of Burn Pain Management

Reconstruction -

Heterotopic Ossification and Hypertrophic Scars

Laser Modulation of Hypertrophic Scars: Technique and Practice

A Systematic Review of the Effectiveness of Laser Therapy for Hypertrophic Burn Scars

Fat Grafting for Burn, Traumatic, and Surgical Scars

Peripheral Neuropathy and Nerve Compression Syndromes in Burns

The Use of Prefabricated Flaps in Burn Reconstruction

Hand Reconstruction After Burn Injury: Functional Results

Aftercare, Survivorship, and Peer Support Tissue Rearrangements: The Power of the Z-Plasty

Microsurgical Burn Reconstruction

Role of Facial Vascularized Composite Allotransplantation in Burn Patients

Burn Management in the Developing World: International Volunteerism

Recovery -

Head and Neck Reconstruction

Pediatric Burn Reconstruction: Focus on Evidence

Of These, Faith, Hope, and Love: Assessing and Providing for the Psychosocial and Spiritual Needs of Burn Patients

Ethics in the Setting of Burned Patients

Outcome Metrics After Burn Injury: From Patient-Reported Outcome Measures to Value-Based Health Care

Hypertrophic Burn Scar Research: From Quantitative Assessment to Designing Clinical Sequential Multiple Assignment Randomized Trials

Under Pressure: Applying Practice-Based Learning and Improvement to the Treatment of Chronic Neuropathic Pain in Patients with Burns

Systems-based Practice in Burn Care: Prevention, Management, and Economic Impact of Health Care–associated Infections

Wellness and Burnout in Burn Care Providers: Professionalism, the Social Covenant, and the 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teams