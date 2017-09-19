Burn Care: Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, and Recovery, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Volume 44-4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Clinics in Plastic Surgery
Burn Care: Rehabilitation, Reconstruction, and Recovery
Preface: Volume 2: Rehabilitation, Reconstruction, and Recovery
Rehabilitation-
Rehabilitation of the Complex Burn Patient with Multiple Injuries or Comorbidities
Current Concepts Burn Rehabilitation, Part I: Care During Hospitalization
Current Concepts Burn Rehabilitation, Part II: Long-Term Recovery
Rehabilitation in the Acute Versus Outpatient Setting
Principles of Burn Pain Management
Reconstruction -
Heterotopic Ossification and Hypertrophic Scars
Laser Modulation of Hypertrophic Scars: Technique and Practice
A Systematic Review of the Effectiveness of Laser Therapy for Hypertrophic Burn Scars
Fat Grafting for Burn, Traumatic, and Surgical Scars
Peripheral Neuropathy and Nerve Compression Syndromes in Burns
The Use of Prefabricated Flaps in Burn Reconstruction
Hand Reconstruction After Burn Injury: Functional Results
Aftercare, Survivorship, and Peer Support Tissue Rearrangements: The Power of the Z-Plasty
Microsurgical Burn Reconstruction
Role of Facial Vascularized Composite Allotransplantation in Burn Patients
Burn Management in the Developing World: International Volunteerism
Recovery -
Head and Neck Reconstruction
Pediatric Burn Reconstruction: Focus on Evidence
Of These, Faith, Hope, and Love: Assessing and Providing for the Psychosocial and Spiritual Needs of Burn Patients
Ethics in the Setting of Burned Patients
Outcome Metrics After Burn Injury: From Patient-Reported Outcome Measures to Value-Based Health Care
Hypertrophic Burn Scar Research: From Quantitative Assessment to Designing Clinical Sequential Multiple Assignment Randomized Trials
Under Pressure: Applying Practice-Based Learning and Improvement to the Treatment of Chronic Neuropathic Pain in Patients with Burns
Systems-based Practice in Burn Care: Prevention, Management, and Economic Impact of Health Care–associated Infections
Wellness and Burnout in Burn Care Providers: Professionalism, the Social Covenant, and the 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teams
Description
This issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, guest edited by Drs. Charles Scott Hultman and Michael W. Neumeister, is devoted to Burn Care: Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, and Recovery. Articles in this issue include: Role of Physiatry in the Management of Chronic Pain; New Concepts in OT, PT, RT: Focus on Functional Cutaneous Units; Rehabilitation in the Acute vs Outpatient Setting; Role of Anesthesia in the Management of Chronic Pain; Pathophysiology and Treatment of Hypertophic Burn Scars; Laser Modulation of Hypertrophic Scars; Fat Grafting for Burn, Traumatic, and Surgical Scars; Peripheral Neuropathy and Nerve Compression Syndromes; New Frontiers in Skin Grafting: The Painless, Scarless Donor Site; Tissue Rearrangements: The Power of the Z-pasty; Prefabricated Flaps for Burn Reconstruction; Microsurgery: Timing and Indications in Burn Patients; Hand Reconstruction: Functional Results; Head and Neck Reconstruction; Vascularized Composite Allotransplantation: Hand and Face; Ethics in the Setting of the Burned Patient; Psychosocial-spiritual Needs of Burn Patients; Aftercare, Survivorship, and Peer Support; Global Health Initiatives, Public Policy, and International Missions;Outcomes: Scar Scales, Physiologic Metrics, Measuring QOL; and Big Data: EBM and Best Practices.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 19th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323546850
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323546843
About the Authors
Charles Hultman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
Michael Neumeister Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Southern Illinois University School of Medicine