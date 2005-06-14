Bulletproof Wireless Security
1st Edition
GSM, UMTS, 802.11, and Ad Hoc Security
Description
Finally--a single volume guide to really effective security for both voice and data wireless networks!
More and more data and voice communications are going via wireless at some point between the sender and intended recipient. As a result, truly "bulletproof" wireless security is now more than a desirable feature--instead, it's a necessity to protect essential personal and business data from hackers and eavesdroppers.
In this handy reference, Praphul Chandra gives you the conceptual and practical tools every RF, wireless, and network engineer needs for high-security wireless applications.
Key Features
- Inside this book you'll find coverage of these essential topics:
+ Cryptographic protocols used in wireless networks.
+ Key-based protocols, including key exchange and authentication techniques
+ Various types of wireless network attacks, including reflection, session hijacks, and Fluhrer-Mantin-Shamir (FMS) attacks.
+ Encryption/decryption standards and methods.
+ Multi-layered security architectures.
+ Secure sockets layer (SSL) and transport layer security (TLS) protocols.
+ Cellular telephone network architectures and their vulnerabilities.
+ Modulation techniques, such as direct-sequence spread spectrum (DSSS) and orthogonal frequency division multiplexing (OFDM)
- And you'll also find coverage on such cutting-edge topics as security techniques for ad hoc networks and protecting Bluetooth networks. If you're serious about wireless security, then this title belongs on your reference bookshelf!
Readership
IT and networking professionals and managers, RF and wireless engineers, computing security professionals. Upper-level and graduate EE students
Table of Contents
- Security and Cryptography
2. Network Security Protocols
3. Security and the Layered Architecture
4. Voice-Oriented Wireless Networks
5. Data-Oriented Wireless Networks
6. Security in Traditional Wireless Networks
7. Security in Wireless Local Area Networks
8. Security in Wireless Ad Hoc Networks
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2005
- Published:
- 14th June 2005
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080476315
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750677462
About the Author
Praphul Chandra
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas Instruments, Germantown, MD, USA
Reviews
"...an excellent introduction to a complex subject...It uses just enough theory to prepare readers but focuses on practical issues and implementations…" –EDN, September 2005