Buku Ajar Patofisiologi (2-vol set)
6th Edition
Description
Dipenuhi dengan ilustrasi berwarna Edisi ke-6 ini melanjutkan tradisinya dalam memberikan informasi paling akurat tentang perawatan, manifestasi, dan mekanisme penyakit sepanjang usia.
• Memberi Anda dasar-dasar pengetahuan yang dibutuhkan untuk meraih sukses dalam pendidikan dan karir Anda di bidang kedokteran dan keperawatan.
• Konten baru mencakup materi tentang penyakit langka, perubahan pada reproduksi pria dan wanita yang diuraikan dalam bab terpisah, dan perkembangan informasi terkini.
• Lebih dari 1.000 ilustrasi berkualitas tinggi dengan jelas menggambarkan manifestasi klinis dan mekanisme seluler yang mendasari penyakit.
Table of Contents
BAGIAN PERTAMA Konsep Dasar Patofisiologi
Unit 1 Sel
Unit 2 Mekanisme Bela Diri
Unit 3 Proliferasi Seluler: Kanker
BAGIAN KEDUA Sistem Tubuh dan Penyakit
Unit 4 Sistem Neurologik
Unit 5 Sistem Endokrin
Unit 6 Sistem Hematologi
Unit 7 Sistem Kardiovaskular dan Limfatik
Unit 8 Sistem Pernapasan
Unit 9 Sistem Pencernaan
Unit 10 Ginjal dan Sistem Urologis
Unit 11 Sistem Reproduksi
Unit 12 Sistem Muskulokeletal
Unit 13 Sistem Integumen
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1098
- Language:
- Indonesian
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9789814570824
About the Authors
Sue Huether
Sue E. Huether, RN, PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, College of Nursing, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT
Kathryn McCance
Kathryn L. McCance, RN, PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, College of Nursing, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT
About the Editors
Djoko Soeatmadji
Retty Ratnawati
Hidayat Sujuti
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.