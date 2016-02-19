Buku Ajar Patofisiologi (2-vol set) - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9789814570824

Buku Ajar Patofisiologi (2-vol set)

6th Edition

Authors: Sue Huether Kathryn McCance
Editors: Djoko Soeatmadji Retty Ratnawati Hidayat Sujuti
Paperback ISBN: 9789814570824
Imprint: Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd
Page Count: 1098
Description

Dipenuhi dengan ilustrasi berwarna Edisi ke-6 ini melanjutkan tradisinya dalam memberikan informasi paling akurat tentang perawatan, manifestasi, dan mekanisme penyakit sepanjang usia.
• Memberi Anda dasar-dasar pengetahuan yang dibutuhkan untuk meraih sukses dalam pendidikan dan karir Anda di bidang kedokteran dan keperawatan.
• Konten baru mencakup materi tentang penyakit langka, perubahan pada reproduksi pria dan wanita yang diuraikan dalam bab terpisah, dan perkembangan informasi terkini.
• Lebih dari 1.000 ilustrasi berkualitas tinggi dengan jelas menggambarkan manifestasi klinis dan mekanisme seluler yang mendasari penyakit.

Table of Contents

BAGIAN PERTAMA Konsep Dasar Patofisiologi
Unit 1 Sel
Unit 2 Mekanisme Bela Diri
Unit 3 Proliferasi Seluler: Kanker
BAGIAN KEDUA Sistem Tubuh dan Penyakit
Unit 4 Sistem Neurologik
Unit 5 Sistem Endokrin
Unit 6 Sistem Hematologi
Unit 7 Sistem Kardiovaskular dan Limfatik
Unit 8 Sistem Pernapasan
Unit 9 Sistem Pencernaan
Unit 10 Ginjal dan Sistem Urologis
Unit 11 Sistem Reproduksi
Unit 12 Sistem Muskulokeletal
Unit 13 Sistem Integumen

Details

No. of pages:
1098
Language:
Indonesian
Copyright:
© Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd 2018
Imprint:
Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd
Paperback ISBN:
9789814570824

About the Authors

Sue Huether

Sue E. Huether, RN, PhD

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, College of Nursing, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Kathryn McCance

Kathryn L. McCance, RN, PhD

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, College of Nursing, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

About the Editors

Djoko Soeatmadji

Retty Ratnawati

Hidayat Sujuti

