Buku Ajar Anatomi Sobotta - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9789814570428, 9789814666183

Buku Ajar Anatomi Sobotta

1st Edition

Authors: Jens Waschke Tobias M. Böckers Friedrich Paulsen
Editors: Santoso Gunardi Isabella Liem
Paperback ISBN: 9789814570428
eBook ISBN: 9789814666183
Imprint: Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd
Page Count: 716
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Berbeda dari buku-buku anatomi lainnya, buku ini fokus pada relevansi pengetahuan dan untuk pemeriksaan, dan menawarkan gabungan yang optimal dari teks pembelajaran yang jelas terstruktur, dilengkapi dengan gambar ilustrasi yang menarik dan diagram yang jelas.
• Setiap bab dimulai dengan kasus klinis yang menarik dari relevansi praktis untuk di klinik nanti.
• Sesuai dengan Kompetensi Nasional Kedokteran Umum dan Kedokteran Gigi.

Table of Contents

I. ANATOMI DAN EMBRIOLOGI UMUM
1 Anatomi Umum
2 Embriologi Umum
II. MUSKULO SKELETAL
3 Tubuh
4 Ekstremitas Atas
5 Ekstremitas Bawah
III. ORGAN INTERNA
6 Viscera Thorax
7 Viscera Perut
8 Viscera Pelvis
IV. KEPALA DAN LEHER
9 Kepala
10 Leher
V. NEUROANATOMI
11 Neuroanatomi Umum

Details

No. of pages:
716
Language:
Indonesian
Copyright:
© Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd 2017
Imprint:
Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd
Paperback ISBN:
9789814570428
eBook ISBN:
9789814666183

About the Authors

Jens Waschke

Tobias M. Böckers

Friedrich Paulsen

About the Editors

Santoso Gunardi

Isabella Liem

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.