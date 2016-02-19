Buku Ajar Anatomi Sobotta
1st Edition
Description
Berbeda dari buku-buku anatomi lainnya, buku ini fokus pada relevansi pengetahuan dan untuk pemeriksaan, dan menawarkan gabungan yang optimal dari teks pembelajaran yang jelas terstruktur, dilengkapi dengan gambar ilustrasi yang menarik dan diagram yang jelas.
• Setiap bab dimulai dengan kasus klinis yang menarik dari relevansi praktis untuk di klinik nanti.
• Sesuai dengan Kompetensi Nasional Kedokteran Umum dan Kedokteran Gigi.
Table of Contents
I. ANATOMI DAN EMBRIOLOGI UMUM
1 Anatomi Umum
2 Embriologi Umum
II. MUSKULO SKELETAL
3 Tubuh
4 Ekstremitas Atas
5 Ekstremitas Bawah
III. ORGAN INTERNA
6 Viscera Thorax
7 Viscera Perut
8 Viscera Pelvis
IV. KEPALA DAN LEHER
9 Kepala
10 Leher
V. NEUROANATOMI
11 Neuroanatomi Umum
Details
- No. of pages:
- 716
- Language:
- Indonesian
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9789814570428
- eBook ISBN:
- 9789814666183
About the Authors
Jens Waschke
Tobias M. Böckers
Friedrich Paulsen
About the Editors
Santoso Gunardi
Isabella Liem
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.