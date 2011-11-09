Building Your Library Career with Web 2.0

List of figures and tables

Preface

Acknowledgements

About the author

Chapter 1: Web 2.0 and your library career

Abstract:

Technology and the core business of libraries

Our technological past and future

What is Web 2.0?

Why should LIS professionals be interested in Web 2.0?

What are the key features of Web 2.0 that make it useful in careers?

What are the risks and pitfalls of Web 2.0?

Web 2.0 and the workplace generally

Cornerstones of career development

Conclusion

Chapter 2: Social networking sites and your library career

Abstract:

Social networking overview

What is social networking software?

What is social media?

The rise and rise of social networking

Drivers of social networking growth

What is so revolutionary about social networking software?

Why should librarians be interested in social networking?

What are the main issues or problems with social networking?

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Getting started on the social networking checklist

Conclusion

Chapter 3: Using Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter for your career

Abstract:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Chapter 4: Personal marketing for your career

Abstract:

What is marketing and why do you need to know about it?

How do you apply marketing principles to your career?

How do you start to develop a personal brand?

Personal brand self-assessment checklist

Developing a personal brand as an early-career professional

Marketing: the four Cs

Web 2.0 tools for developing a personal brand

Web 2.0 tools for eportfolios

Importance and benefits of marketing

Conclusion

Chapter 5: Privacy, social networking and your career

Abstract:

Why is privacy important?

What has changed to make online privacy an issue now?

Are there generational differences in attitudes to privacy?

Who is responsible for ensuring online privacy?

What is the history of privacy erosion in the online world?

Privacy and your career

Privacy and Facebook

Privacy and Google

Digital footprint

How to monitor your digital footprint

Google Alerts

FAQs and actions for online privacy

Government agencies providing support for privacy

Tracking privacy changes on social networking sites

Conclusion

Chapter 6: Lifelong learning and your career

Abstract:

Career paths and new roles in LIS

What is lifelong learning?

Lifelong learning and student graduate attributes

Strategies for becoming a lifelong learner

RSS (Really Simple Syndication)

RSS feed readers

Sources of RSS feeds

How to subscribe to RSS feeds

Managing your RSS feeds

Start pages

iGoogle start page

Web widgets and gadgets

Step by step: setting up iGoogle

Netvibes

Yahoo! Pipes

Conclusion

Chapter 7: Web 2.0 professional development for your library career

Abstract:

LIS professional organisations and professional development

New ways of delivering professional development

LIS conferences and their career advantages

Getting the most out of conference attendance

Post-conference reflection

Conferences in the time of Web 2.0

The conference backchannel

The unconference

23 things and the Learning 2.0 Programme

Accessing the Learning 2.0 Programme as an independent learner

List of 23 things from University of Cambridge Library

Devices and gadgets: learning through play

YouTube for professional development

Open education courseware

Webinars

WebJunction

Conclusion

Chapter 8: Networking for your LIS career

Abstract:

Why do you need to network?

Networks for career support

Networks for career influence

Learning networks and your career

Connectivism and learning networks

‘I store my knowledge in my friends’

Personal learning networks (PLNs)

How do you cultivate a network?

Tips for cultivating networks:

Cloud computing

Wikis for networking

Google Groups for networking

Yammer for networking

LinkedIn for networking

Conclusion

Chapter 9: E-mentoring for career development

Abstract:

What is mentoring?

What does a mentor do?

Benefits of mentoring in the workplace

Formal mentoring

Informal mentoring

E-mentoring

E-mail for e-mentoring

Finding a mentor

Characteristics of a successful e-mentoring relationship

Thinking outside the box, peer mentoring and non-library mentors

Online networks for mentoring contacts

Conclusion

Chapter 10: Keeping up to date and being competent

Abstract:

Information overload

Coping with information overload

Library and Web 2.0 blogs

SlideShare for staying up to date

RSS for staying up to date

Twitter for staying up to date

Social bookmarking

Tag or word clouds

Housekeeping and keeping track of passwords

Social media competencies for LIS professionals

Conclusion

Bibliography

Index