Building Your Library Career with Web 2.0 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843346517, 9781780632896

Building Your Library Career with Web 2.0

1st Edition

Authors: Julia Gross
eBook ISBN: 9781780632896
Paperback ISBN: 9781843346517
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 9th November 2011
Page Count: 236
Table of Contents

List of figures and tables

Preface

Acknowledgements

About the author

Chapter 1: Web 2.0 and your library career

Abstract:

Technology and the core business of libraries

Our technological past and future

What is Web 2.0?

Why should LIS professionals be interested in Web 2.0?

What are the key features of Web 2.0 that make it useful in careers?

What are the risks and pitfalls of Web 2.0?

Web 2.0 and the workplace generally

Cornerstones of career development

Conclusion

Chapter 2: Social networking sites and your library career

Abstract:

Social networking overview

What is social networking software?

What is social media?

The rise and rise of social networking

Drivers of social networking growth

What is so revolutionary about social networking software?

Why should librarians be interested in social networking?

What are the main issues or problems with social networking?

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Getting started on the social networking checklist

Conclusion

Chapter 3: Using Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter for your career

Abstract:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Chapter 4: Personal marketing for your career

Abstract:

What is marketing and why do you need to know about it?

How do you apply marketing principles to your career?

How do you start to develop a personal brand?

Personal brand self-assessment checklist

Developing a personal brand as an early-career professional

Marketing: the four Cs

Web 2.0 tools for developing a personal brand

Web 2.0 tools for eportfolios

Importance and benefits of marketing

Conclusion

Chapter 5: Privacy, social networking and your career

Abstract:

Why is privacy important?

What has changed to make online privacy an issue now?

Are there generational differences in attitudes to privacy?

Who is responsible for ensuring online privacy?

What is the history of privacy erosion in the online world?

Privacy and your career

Privacy and Facebook

Privacy and Google

Digital footprint

How to monitor your digital footprint

Google Alerts

FAQs and actions for online privacy

Government agencies providing support for privacy

Tracking privacy changes on social networking sites

Conclusion

Chapter 6: Lifelong learning and your career

Abstract:

Career paths and new roles in LIS

What is lifelong learning?

Lifelong learning and student graduate attributes

Strategies for becoming a lifelong learner

RSS (Really Simple Syndication)

RSS feed readers

Sources of RSS feeds

How to subscribe to RSS feeds

Managing your RSS feeds

Start pages

iGoogle start page

Web widgets and gadgets

Step by step: setting up iGoogle

Netvibes

Yahoo! Pipes

Conclusion

Chapter 7: Web 2.0 professional development for your library career

Abstract:

LIS professional organisations and professional development

New ways of delivering professional development

LIS conferences and their career advantages

Getting the most out of conference attendance

Post-conference reflection

Conferences in the time of Web 2.0

The conference backchannel

The unconference

23 things and the Learning 2.0 Programme

Accessing the Learning 2.0 Programme as an independent learner

List of 23 things from University of Cambridge Library

Devices and gadgets: learning through play

YouTube for professional development

Open education courseware

Webinars

WebJunction

Conclusion

Chapter 8: Networking for your LIS career

Abstract:

Why do you need to network?

Networks for career support

Networks for career influence

Learning networks and your career

Connectivism and learning networks

‘I store my knowledge in my friends’

Personal learning networks (PLNs)

How do you cultivate a network?

Tips for cultivating networks:

Cloud computing

Wikis for networking

Google Groups for networking

Yammer for networking

LinkedIn for networking

Conclusion

Chapter 9: E-mentoring for career development

Abstract:

What is mentoring?

What does a mentor do?

Benefits of mentoring in the workplace

Formal mentoring

Informal mentoring

E-mentoring

E-mail for e-mentoring

Finding a mentor

Characteristics of a successful e-mentoring relationship

Thinking outside the box, peer mentoring and non-library mentors

Online networks for mentoring contacts

Conclusion

Chapter 10: Keeping up to date and being competent

Abstract:

Information overload

Coping with information overload

Library and Web 2.0 blogs

SlideShare for staying up to date

RSS for staying up to date

Twitter for staying up to date

Social bookmarking

Tag or word clouds

Housekeeping and keeping track of passwords

Social media competencies for LIS professionals

Conclusion

Bibliography

Index

Description

Many professionals in the Library and Information Services (LIS) area are using Web 2.0 to deliver content and reaching out to connect with library users. This book applies these technologies to help shape your own career development plan. Increased online connectivity has opened up new opportunities for professionals to network, learn and grow in their careers; in an online world, where many of us have a digital footprint already, new rules apply. This readable guide builds on the solid foundation of previous library career books. The social networking tools described will supplement the traditional methods of career development. Chapters provide advice and practical examples, showing how to use Web 2.0 technologies in our careers including: ways to enhance your skills; building professional networks; developing a positive online presence.

Key Features

  • Provides fresh ideas on building networks to survive and thrive in the digital career space
  • Covers the risks and opportunities of having an online presence
  • Provides a Web 2.0 toolkit for independent learning

Readership

Library and information professionals; Library science students

Reviews

"This is a very practical guide, providing a good background in social-media technology along with some hands-on suggestions to get you started. Well researched and grounded in evidence, Gross strikes a good balance between theory and functional aspects, so there is something for everyone."--The Australian Library Journal, Vol. 62, No. 3, 2013
"Written in an informal style, this practical guide is suited to both new and established LIS professionals who are unfamiliar with this subject area."--An Leabharlann: The Irish Library
"A great deal of detailed information is presented about Web 2.0 technologies with direct professional relevance, including explanations, step by step instructions, useful web links and practical examples."--Australian Academic & Research Libraries

About the Authors

Julia Gross Author

Julia Gross is Education and Arts Faculty Librarian at Edith Cowan University, in Perth, Western Australia. She has over 30 years' experience as an academic librarian, educator and manager working in the areas of information services and faculty support. Gross has worked as a library consultant, mentoring librarians in the developed world and supports for library services to provide remote access to offshore students. For the last four years, Gross has worked with library staff in promoting and training in library 2.0, at the same time as being a faculty librarian manager. She has published and presented internationally on subjects as wide ranging as library 2.0, library professional development, web 2.0 applications, information literacy, and usability and user behaviour.

