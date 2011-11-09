Building Your Library Career with Web 2.0
1st Edition
Chapter 1: Web 2.0 and your library career
Technology and the core business of libraries
Our technological past and future
What is Web 2.0?
Why should LIS professionals be interested in Web 2.0?
What are the key features of Web 2.0 that make it useful in careers?
What are the risks and pitfalls of Web 2.0?
Web 2.0 and the workplace generally
Cornerstones of career development
Conclusion
Chapter 2: Social networking sites and your library career
Social networking overview
What is social networking software?
What is social media?
The rise and rise of social networking
Drivers of social networking growth
What is so revolutionary about social networking software?
Why should librarians be interested in social networking?
What are the main issues or problems with social networking?
Getting started on the social networking checklist
Conclusion
Chapter 3: Using Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter for your career
Chapter 4: Personal marketing for your career
What is marketing and why do you need to know about it?
How do you apply marketing principles to your career?
How do you start to develop a personal brand?
Personal brand self-assessment checklist
Developing a personal brand as an early-career professional
Marketing: the four Cs
Web 2.0 tools for developing a personal brand
Web 2.0 tools for eportfolios
Importance and benefits of marketing
Conclusion
Chapter 5: Privacy, social networking and your career
Why is privacy important?
What has changed to make online privacy an issue now?
Are there generational differences in attitudes to privacy?
Who is responsible for ensuring online privacy?
What is the history of privacy erosion in the online world?
Privacy and your career
Privacy and Facebook
Privacy and Google
Digital footprint
How to monitor your digital footprint
Google Alerts
FAQs and actions for online privacy
Government agencies providing support for privacy
Tracking privacy changes on social networking sites
Conclusion
Chapter 6: Lifelong learning and your career
Career paths and new roles in LIS
What is lifelong learning?
Lifelong learning and student graduate attributes
Strategies for becoming a lifelong learner
RSS (Really Simple Syndication)
RSS feed readers
Sources of RSS feeds
How to subscribe to RSS feeds
Managing your RSS feeds
Start pages
iGoogle start page
Web widgets and gadgets
Step by step: setting up iGoogle
Netvibes
Yahoo! Pipes
Conclusion
Chapter 7: Web 2.0 professional development for your library career
LIS professional organisations and professional development
New ways of delivering professional development
LIS conferences and their career advantages
Getting the most out of conference attendance
Post-conference reflection
Conferences in the time of Web 2.0
The conference backchannel
The unconference
23 things and the Learning 2.0 Programme
Accessing the Learning 2.0 Programme as an independent learner
List of 23 things from University of Cambridge Library
Devices and gadgets: learning through play
YouTube for professional development
Open education courseware
Webinars
WebJunction
Conclusion
Chapter 8: Networking for your LIS career
Why do you need to network?
Networks for career support
Networks for career influence
Learning networks and your career
Connectivism and learning networks
‘I store my knowledge in my friends’
Personal learning networks (PLNs)
How do you cultivate a network?
Tips for cultivating networks:
Cloud computing
Wikis for networking
Google Groups for networking
Yammer for networking
LinkedIn for networking
Conclusion
Chapter 9: E-mentoring for career development
What is mentoring?
What does a mentor do?
Benefits of mentoring in the workplace
Formal mentoring
Informal mentoring
E-mentoring
E-mail for e-mentoring
Finding a mentor
Characteristics of a successful e-mentoring relationship
Thinking outside the box, peer mentoring and non-library mentors
Online networks for mentoring contacts
Conclusion
Chapter 10: Keeping up to date and being competent
Information overload
Coping with information overload
Library and Web 2.0 blogs
SlideShare for staying up to date
RSS for staying up to date
Twitter for staying up to date
Social bookmarking
Tag or word clouds
Housekeeping and keeping track of passwords
Social media competencies for LIS professionals
Conclusion
Many professionals in the Library and Information Services (LIS) area are using Web 2.0 to deliver content and reaching out to connect with library users. This book applies these technologies to help shape your own career development plan. Increased online connectivity has opened up new opportunities for professionals to network, learn and grow in their careers; in an online world, where many of us have a digital footprint already, new rules apply. This readable guide builds on the solid foundation of previous library career books. The social networking tools described will supplement the traditional methods of career development. Chapters provide advice and practical examples, showing how to use Web 2.0 technologies in our careers including: ways to enhance your skills; building professional networks; developing a positive online presence.
- Provides fresh ideas on building networks to survive and thrive in the digital career space
- Covers the risks and opportunities of having an online presence
- Provides a Web 2.0 toolkit for independent learning
Library and information professionals; Library science students
"This is a very practical guide, providing a good background in social-media technology along with some hands-on suggestions to get you started. Well researched and grounded in evidence, Gross strikes a good balance between theory and functional aspects, so there is something for everyone."--The Australian Library Journal, Vol. 62, No. 3, 2013
"Written in an informal style, this practical guide is suited to both new and established LIS professionals who are unfamiliar with this subject area."--An Leabharlann: The Irish Library
"A great deal of detailed information is presented about Web 2.0 technologies with direct professional relevance, including explanations, step by step instructions, useful web links and practical examples."--Australian Academic & Research Libraries
Julia Gross Author
Julia Gross is Education and Arts Faculty Librarian at Edith Cowan University, in Perth, Western Australia. She has over 30 years' experience as an academic librarian, educator and manager working in the areas of information services and faculty support. Gross has worked as a library consultant, mentoring librarians in the developed world and supports for library services to provide remote access to offshore students. For the last four years, Gross has worked with library staff in promoting and training in library 2.0, at the same time as being a faculty librarian manager. She has published and presented internationally on subjects as wide ranging as library 2.0, library professional development, web 2.0 applications, information literacy, and usability and user behaviour.
