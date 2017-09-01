Building Wireless Sensor Networks
1st Edition
Application to Routing and Data Diffusion
Description
Building Wireless Sensor Networks: Application to Routing and Data Diffusion discusses challenges involved in securing routing in wireless sensor networks with new hybrid topologies. An analysis of the security of real time data diffusion—a protocol for routing in wireless sensor networks—is provided, along with various possible attacks and possible countermeasures. Different applications are introduced, and new topologies are developed. Topics include audio video bridging (AVB) switched Ethernet, which uses the representation of a network of wireless sensors by a grayscale image to construct routing protocols, thereby minimizing energy consumption and data sharing in vehicular ad-hoc networks.
Existing wireless networks aim to provide communication services between vehicles by enabling the vehicular networks to support wide range applications. New topologies are proposed first, based on the graphiton models, then the wireless sensor networks (WSN) based on the IEEE 802.15.4 standard (ZigBee sensors, and finally the Pancake graphs as an alternative to the Hypercube for interconnecting processors in parallel computer networks.
Key Features
- Presents an analysis and protocol for routing in wireless sensor networks
- Presents ways to prevent attacks against this protocol
- Introduces different applications
- Develops new topologies
Readership
The public working in the field of networks
Table of Contents
1. A Survey of Switched Ethernet Solutions for Real-time Audio/Video Communications
2. Representation of Networks of Wireless Sensors with a Grayscale Image: Application to Routing
3. Routing and Data Diffusion in Vehicular Ad Hoc Networks
4. New "Graphiton" Model: A Computational Discrete Space, Self-Encoded as Trivalent Spin Networks
5. Beacon Cluster-Tree Construction for ZigBee/IEEE802.15.4 Networks
6. One-by-One Embedding of the Twisted Hypercube into Pancake Graph
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 1st September 2017
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785482748
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081024133
About the Editor
Smain Femmam
Smain Femmam is currently Senior Director of Research at the University of Haute-Alsace in France and is on the editorial board of several journals. His research interests include signal processing for wireless communication-computers, estimation theory, adaptive filtering, array processing, distributed and embedding systems, complex theory and robotics.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Haute-Alsace, France