Building Wireless Sensor Networks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785482748, 9780081024133

Building Wireless Sensor Networks

1st Edition

Application to Routing and Data Diffusion

Editors: Smain Femmam
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785482748
eBook ISBN: 9780081024133
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 1st September 2017
Page Count: 192
Description

Building Wireless Sensor Networks: Application to Routing and Data Diffusion discusses challenges involved in securing routing in wireless sensor networks with new hybrid topologies. An analysis of the security of real time data diffusion—a protocol for routing in wireless sensor networks—is provided, along with various possible attacks and possible countermeasures. Different applications are introduced, and new topologies are developed. Topics include audio video bridging (AVB) switched Ethernet, which uses the representation of a network of wireless sensors by a grayscale image to construct routing protocols, thereby minimizing energy consumption and data sharing in vehicular ad-hoc networks.

Existing wireless networks aim to provide communication services between vehicles by enabling the vehicular networks to support wide range applications. New topologies are proposed first, based on the graphiton models, then the wireless sensor networks (WSN) based on the IEEE 802.15.4 standard (ZigBee sensors, and finally the Pancake graphs as an alternative to the Hypercube for interconnecting processors in parallel computer networks.

Key Features

  • Presents an analysis and protocol for routing in wireless sensor networks
  • Presents ways to prevent attacks against this protocol
  • Introduces different applications
  • Develops new topologies

Readership

The public working in the field of networks

Table of Contents

1. A Survey of Switched Ethernet Solutions for Real-time Audio/Video Communications
2. Representation of Networks of Wireless Sensors with a Grayscale Image: Application to Routing
3. Routing and Data Diffusion in Vehicular Ad Hoc Networks
4. New "Graphiton" Model: A Computational Discrete  Space, Self-Encoded as Trivalent Spin Networks
5. Beacon Cluster-Tree Construction for ZigBee/IEEE802.15.4 Networks
6. One-by-One Embedding of the Twisted Hypercube into Pancake Graph

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785482748
eBook ISBN:
9780081024133

About the Editor

Smain Femmam

Smain Femmam is currently Senior Director of Research at the University of Haute-Alsace in France and is on the editorial board of several journals. His research interests include signal processing for wireless communication-computers, estimation theory, adaptive filtering, array processing, distributed and embedding systems, complex theory and robotics.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Haute-Alsace, France

