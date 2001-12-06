Building Robots With Lego Mindstorms
1st Edition
Description
Lego robots! Mindstorms are sweeping the world and fans need to learn how to programme them
Lego Mindstorms are a new generation of Lego Robots that can be manipulated using microcomputers, light and touch sensors, an infrared transmitter and CD-ROMs. Since Lego launched Lego Mindstorms in late 1998 sales have skyrocketed - with no sign of slowing down. Mindstorms have captured the imagination of adults and children alike, creating a subculture of Mindstorm enthusiasts around the world. The kits are now a staple part of engineering and computer science classes at many high profile Universities.
Building Robots with Lego Mindstorms provides readers with a fundamental understanding of the geometry, electronics, engineering, and programming required to build your own robots. Mario and Giulio Ferrari are world-renowned experts in the field of Lego Mindstorms robotics, and in this book they share their unrivaled knowledge and expertise of robotics as well as provide a series of chapters detailing how to design and build the most exotic robots. Mario and Giulio also give detailed explanations of how to integrate Lego Mindstorms kits with other Lego programmable bricks such as Scout and Cybermaster, as well as with non-robotic Lego Technics models.
Readership
Anyone who owns a Mindstorms Robotic Invention Kit. Educational institutions interested in teaching Lego Mindstorms robotics in engineering classes
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Part I Tools
Chapter 1 Understanding LEGO® Geometry
Introduction
Expressing Sizes and Units
Squaring the LEGO World:Vertical Bracing
Tilting the LEGO World: Diagonal Bracing
Expressing Horizontal Sizes and Units
Bracing with Hinges
Summary
Chapter 2 Playing with Gears
Introduction
Counting Teeth
Gearing Up and Down
Riding That Train:The Geartrain
Worming Your Way:The Worm Gear
Limiting Strength with the Clutch Gear
Placing and Fitting Gears
Using Pulleys, Belts, and Chains
Making a Difference:The Differential
Summary
Chapter 3 Controlling Motors
Introduction
Pacing,Trotting, and Galloping
Mounting Motors
Wiring Motors
Controlling Power
Coupling Motors
Summary
Chapter 4 Reading Sensors
Introduction
Touch Sensor
Light Sensor
Rotation Sensor
Temperature Sensor
Sensor Tips and Tricks
Other Sensors
Summary
Chapter 5 Building Strategies
Introduction
Locking Layers
Maximizing Modularity
Loading the Structure
Putting It All Together: Chassis, Modularity, and Load
Summary
Chapter 6 Programming the RCX
Introduction
What Is the RCX
Using LEGO RCX Code
Using the NQC Language
Using Other Programming Languages
Divide and Conquer: Keeping Your Code Organized
Running Independent Tasks
Summary
Chapter 7 Playing Sounds and Music
Introduction
Communicating through Tones
Playing Music
Converting MIDI files
Converting WAV Files
Summary
Chapter 8 Becoming Mobile
Introduction
Building a Simple Differential Drive
Building a Dual Differential Drive
Building a Skid-Steer Drive
Building a Steering Drive
Building a Tricycle Drive
Building a Synchro Drive
Other Configurations
Summary
Chapter 9 Expanding Your Options with Kits and Creative Solutions
Introduction
Acquiring More Parts
Creating Custom Components
Creative Solutions When More RCX Ports Are Needed
Summary
Chapter 10 Getting Pumped: Pneumatics
Introduction
Recalling Some Basic Science
Pumps and Cylinders
Controlling the Airflow
Building Air Compressors
Building a Pneumatic Engine
Summary
Chapter 11 Finding and Grabbing Objects
Introduction
Operating Hands and Grabbers
Understanding Degrees of Freedom
Finding Objects
Summary
Chapter 12 Doing the Math
Introduction
Multiplying and Dividing
Averaging Data
Using Interpolation
Understanding Hysteresis
Summary
Chapter 13 Knowing Where You Are
Introduction
Choosing Internal or External Guidance
Looking for Landmarks: Absolute Positioning
Measuring Movement: Relative Positioning
Summary
Part II Projects
Chapter 14 Classic Projects
Introduction
Exploring Your Room
Following a Line
Modeling Cars
Summary
Chapter 15 Building Robots That Walk
Introduction
The Theory behind Walking
Building Legs
Building a Four-Legged Robot
Building a Six-Legged Steering Robot
Designing Bipeds
Summary
Chapter 16 Unconventional Vehicles
Introduction
Creating Your Own SHRIMP
Creating a Skier
Creating Other Vehicles
Summary
Chapter 17 Robotic Animals
Introduction
Creating a Mouse
Creating a Turtle
Creating Other Animals
Summary
Chapter 18 Replicating Renowned Droids
Introduction
Building an R2-D2-Style Droid
Building a Johnny Five-Style Droid
Summary
Chapter 19 Solving a Maze
Introduction
Finding the Way Out
Building a Maze Runner
Building a Maze Solver
Summary
Chapter 20 Board Games
Introduction
Playing Tic-Tac-Toe
Playing Chess
Playing Other Board Games
Summary
Chapter 21 Playing Musical Instruments
Introduction
Creating a Drummer
Creating a Pianist
Other Suggestions
Summary
Chapter 22 Electronic Games
Introduction
Creating a Pinball Machine
Creating a Simon-Says Game
Other Electronic Game Suggestions
Summary
Chapter 23 Drawing and Writing
Introduction
Creating a Logo Turtle
Tape Writer
Further Suggestions
Summary
Chapter 24 Simulating Flight
Introduction
Introducing the Forces Involved in Flight
Designing the Simulator Project
Building the Hardware
Programming the Simulator
Operating the Simulator
Downsizing the Project
Upsizing the Project
Summary
Chapter 25 Constructing Useful Stuff
Introduction
Building a Floor Sweeper
Building a Milk Guard
Building a Plant Sprinkler
Designing Other Useful Robots
Summary
Part III Contests
Chapter 26 Racing Against Time
Introduction
Hosting and Participating in Contests
Optimizing Speed
Combining Speed with Precision
Summary
Chapter 27 Hand-to-Hand Combat
Introduction
Building a Robotic Sumo
Attack Strategies
Getting Defensive
Testing Your Sumo
Summary
Chapter 28 Searching for Precision
Introduction
Precise Positioning
Finding and Collecting Things
Playing Soccer
Summary
Appendix A Resources
Introduction
Bibliography
General Interest Sites
Appendix B Matching Distances
Appendix C Note Frequencies
Appendix D Math Cheat Sheet
Sensors
Averages
Interpolation
Gears,Wheels, and Navigation
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2001
- Published:
- 6th December 2001
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080476285
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781928994671
About the Author
Mario Ferrari
Mario Ferrari received his first Lego box around 1964, when he was 4. Lego was his favorite toy for many years, until he thought he was too old to play with it. In 1998, the Lego Mindstorms RIS set gave him reason to again have Lego become his main addiction. Mario believes Lego is the closest thing to the perfect toy. He is Managing Director at EDIS, a leader in finishing and packaging solutions and promotional packaging. The advent of the MINDSTORMS product line represented for him the perfect opportunity to combine his interest in IT and robotics with his passion for LEGO bricks, which started during his early childhood. Mario has been a very active member of the online MINDSTORMS community from the beginning and has pushed LEGO robotics to its limits. Mario holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Turin and has always nourished a strong interest for physics, mathematics, and computer science. He is fluent in many programming languages and his background includes positions as an IT manager and as a project supervisor. Mario estimates he owns over 60,000 Lego pieces. Mario works in Modena, Italy, where he lives with his wife Anna and his children Sebastiano and Camilla.
Affiliations and Expertise
Author of bestselling "Building Robots with LEGO Mindstorms", Italy