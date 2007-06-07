Building Robots with LEGO Mindstorms NXT - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781597491525, 9780080554334

Building Robots with LEGO Mindstorms NXT

1st Edition

Editors: David Astolfo
Authors: Mario Ferrari Guilio Ferrari
eBook ISBN: 9780080554334
Paperback ISBN: 9781597491525
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 7th June 2007
Page Count: 480
Description

The Ultimate Tool for MINDSTORMS® Maniacs The new MINDSTORMS kit has been updated to include a programming brick, USB cable, RJ11-like cables, motors, and sensors. This book updates the robotics information to be compatible with the new set and to show how sound, sight, touch, and distance issues are now dealt with.

The LEGO MINDSTORMS NXT and its predecessor, the LEGO MINDSTORMS Robotics Invention System (RIS), have been called "the most creative play system ever developed." This book unleashes the full power and potential of the tools, sensors, and components that make up LEGO MINDSTORMS NXT. It also provides a unique insight on newer studless building techniques as well as interfacing with the traditional studded beams. Some of the world's leading LEGO MINDSTORMS inventors share their knowledge and development secrets. You will discover an incredible range of ideas to inspire your next invention. This is the ultimate insider's look at LEGO MINDSTORMS NXT system and is the perfect book whether you build world-class competitive robots or just like to mess around for the fun of it.

Featuring an introduction by astronaut Dan Barry and written by Dave Astolfo, Invited Member of the MINDSTORMS Developer Program and MINDSTORMS Community Partners (MCP) groups, and Mario and Guilio Ferrari, authors of the bestselling Building Robots with LEGO Mindstorms, this book covers:

Understanding LEGO Geometry Playing with Gears Controlling Motors Reading Sensors What's New with the NXT? Building Strategies Programming the NXT Playing Sounds and Music Becoming Mobile Getting Pumped: Pneumatics Finding and Grabbing Objects Doing the Math Knowing Where You Are Classic Projects Building Robots That Walk Robotic Animals Solving a Maze Drawing and Writing Racing Against Time Hand-to-Hand Combat Searching for Precision

Key Features

  • Complete coverage of the new Mindstorms NXT kit
  • Brought to you by the DaVinci's of LEGO
  • Updated edition of a bestseller

Readership

Lego enthusiasts of all levels

Table of Contents

Lead Author and Technical Editor

Lead Authors

Contributors

Foreword Contributor

Foreword

Preface

Chapter 1: Understanding LEGO® Geometry

Introduction

Expressing Sizes and Units

Squaring the LEGO World: Vertical Bracing

Tilting the LEGO World: Diagonal Bracing

TECHNIC Liftarms: Angles Built In

Summary

Chapter 2: Playing with Gears

Introduction

Counting Teeth

Gearing Up and Down

Riding That Train: The Geartrain

Worming Your Way: The Worm Gear

Limiting Strength with the Clutch Gear

Placing and Fitting Gears

Using Pulleys, Belts, and Chains

Pulleys and Belts

Chains

Making a Difference: The Differential

Summary

Chapter 3: Controlling Motors

Introduction

Pacing, Trotting, and Galloping

Mounting Motors

Wiring Motors

Controlling Power

Coupling Motors

Summary

Chapter 4: Reading Sensors

Introduction

Digital Sensor Ports with the I2C (Inter-Integrated Circuit) Interface

The Touch Sensor

The Light Sensor

The Ultrasonic Sensor

The Servo Motor Encoder (Rotation Sensor)

Sensor Tips and Tricks

Other Sensors

Summary

Chapter 5: What’s New with the NXT?

Introduction

Notable Enhancements

The NXT File System

The LCD Screen

Games

Digital Interfaces and Bluetooth

Future Possibilities

Summary

Chapter 6: Building Strategies

Introduction

Studless Building Techniques

Maximizing Modularity

Loading the Structure

Putting It All Together: Chassis, Modularity, and Load

Hybrid Robots: Using Studless and Studded LEGO Pieces

Summary

Chapter 7: Programming the NXT

Introduction

What Is the NXT Programmable Brick?

Introduction to Programming the NXT Brick

Using RobotC

Using Other Programming Languages

Code Samples

Running Independent Tasks

Summary

Chapter 8: Playing Sounds and Music

Introduction

Communicating through Tones

Playing Music

Converting Sound and Music Files

WAV2RSO

Summary

Chapter 9: Becoming Mobile

Introduction

Building the Simple Differential Drive

Building a Skid-Steer Drive

Building a Steering Drive

Building a Synchro Drive

Other Configurations

Summary

Chapter 10: Getting Pumped: Pneumatics

Introduction

Recalling Some Basic Science

Pumps and Cylinders

Controlling the Airflow

Building Air Compressors

Building a Pneumatic Engine

Summary

Chapter 11: Finding and Grabbing Objects

Introduction

Operating Hands and Grabbers

Finding Objects

Distinguishing Objects and Obstacles

Summary

Chapter 12: Doing the Math

Introduction

Multiplying and Dividing

Averaging Data

Using Interpolation

Understanding Hysteresis

Higher Math

Summary

Chapter 13: Knowing Where You Are

Introduction

Choosing Internal or External Guidance

Looking for Landmarks: Absolute Positioning

Map Matching Using Ultrasonic Sensor

Combining Compass Sensor to Increase Precision

Measuring Movement: Relative Positioning

Measuring Movement: Acceleration Sensor

Summary

Chapter 14: Classic Projects

Introduction

Exploring Your Room

Following a Line

Summary

Chapter 15: Building Robots That Walk

Introduction

The Theory behind Walking

Building Legs

Building a Four-Legged Robot

Building a Six-Legged Steering Robot

Designing Bipeds

Summary

Chapter 16: Robotic Animals

Introduction

Creating a Monkey

Programming Your Monkey

Creating a Mouse

Creating Other Animals

Summary

Chapter 17: Solving a Maze

Introduction

Finding the Way Out

Building a Maze Runner

Building a Maze Solver

Summary

Chapter 18: Drawing and Writing

Introduction

Creating a Logo Turtle

Tape Writer

Further Suggestions

Summary

Chapter 19: Racing Against Time

Introduction

Hosting and Participating in Contests

Optimizing Speed

Combining Speed with Precision

Summary

Chapter 20: Hand-to-Hand Combat

Introduction

Building a Robotic Sumo

Attack Strategies

Getting Defensive

Testing Your Sumo

Summary

Chapter 21: Searching for Precision

Introduction

Precise Positioning

Shooting with Precision

Fine Motor Skills of Your Robot

Fire Fighting in a Maze

Playing Soccer

Summary

Resources

Introduction

Bibliography

General Interest Sites

Chapter 1 Understanding LEGO Geometry

Chapter 2 Playing with Gears

Chapter 3 Controlling Motors

Chapter 4 Reading Sensors

Chapter 5 What’s New with the NXT

Chapter 6 Building Strategies

Chapter 7 Programming the NXT

Chapter 8 Playing Sounds and Music

Chapter 9 Becoming Mobile

Chapter 10 Getting Pumped: Pneumatics

Chapter 11 Finding and Grabbing Objects

Chapter 12 Doing the Math

Chapter 13 Knowing Where You Are

Chapter 14 Classic Projects

Chapter 15 Building Robots That Walk

Chapter 16 Robotic Animals

Chapter 17 Solving a Maze

Chapter 18 Drawing and Writing

Chapter 19 Racing Against Time

Chapter 20 Hand-to-Hand Combat

Chapter 21 Searching for Precision

Matching Distances

Note Frequencies

Math Cheat Sheet

Sensors

Averages

Weighted average:

Interpolation

Gears, Wheels, and Navigation

Index

About the Editor

David Astolfo

Dave Astolfo (GIS A.S.) is a Project Manager / Business Analyst with the technical arm of a North American environmental consulting company. He currently provides project management, technical consulting, database design and software architecture with a focus on Geographic Information Systems ranging from desktop mapping software, web mapping portals and mobile software applications. His specialties range from database modeling, software design / architecture. Dave is a key contributor to the business development and implementation of products and services. As such, he develops enterprise-wide technology solutions and methodologies focused on client organizations. Dave holds a bachelor’s degree from Trent University and is a certified Geographic Information Systems Applications Specialist holding a certificate from Sir Sandford Fleming College. In early 2006, Dave was invited by Lego to participate in the Lego Mindstorms Developer Program (MPD) to help Lego beta test the pre-release of the Lego Mindstorms NXT robotics system. After the release of the NXT, Dave was invited back to participate in the Lego Mindstorms Community Partner Program (MCP) to work with Lego in developing the product further while and providing an ear to the community. Dave has been involved with Lego all of his life, and has been working with the Mindstorms product since the initial release of the Lego Mindstorms Robotics Invention System (RIS) in 1998. Dave is well known for building a Mindstorms domino-placing robot which was published in a previous Syngress book (10 Cool Lego Ultimate Builders Lego Mindstorms Robots). Since then, he has created newer versions with a more recent NXT version being used by Lego marketing staff in Europe. Visit Dave’s site, www.plastibots.com, for more information on his work.

Affiliations and Expertise

Invited Member of the MINDSTORMS Developer Program and Mindstorms Community Partners (MCP) groups, Burlington, Ontario, Canada

About the Author

Mario Ferrari

Mario Ferrari received his first Lego box around 1964, when he was 4. Lego was his favorite toy for many years, until he thought he was too old to play with it. In 1998, the Lego Mindstorms RIS set gave him reason to again have Lego become his main addiction. Mario believes Lego is the closest thing to the perfect toy. He is Managing Director at EDIS, a leader in finishing and packaging solutions and promotional packaging. The advent of the MINDSTORMS product line represented for him the perfect opportunity to combine his interest in IT and robotics with his passion for LEGO bricks, which started during his early childhood. Mario has been a very active member of the online MINDSTORMS community from the beginning and has pushed LEGO robotics to its limits. Mario holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Turin and has always nourished a strong interest for physics, mathematics, and computer science. He is fluent in many programming languages and his background includes positions as an IT manager and as a project supervisor. Mario estimates he owns over 60,000 Lego pieces. Mario works in Modena, Italy, where he lives with his wife Anna and his children Sebastiano and Camilla.

Affiliations and Expertise

Author of bestselling "Building Robots with LEGO Mindstorms", Italy

Guilio Ferrari

Giulio Ferrari is a student in Economics at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, where he also studied Engineering. He is fond of computers and has developed utilities, entertainment software, and Web applications for several companies. Giulio discovered robotics in 1998, with the arrival of MINDSTORMS, and held an important place in the creation of the Italian LEGO community. He shares a love for LEGO bricks with his oldest brother Mario, and a strong curiosity for the physical and mathematical sciences. Giulio also has a collection of 1200 dice, including odd-faced dice and game dice. He studies, works, and lives in Modena, Italy.

Affiliations and Expertise

Author of bestselling "Building Robots with LEGO Mindstorms", Italy

