Building Robots with LEGO Mindstorms NXT
1st Edition
Description
The Ultimate Tool for MINDSTORMS® Maniacs The new MINDSTORMS kit has been updated to include a programming brick, USB cable, RJ11-like cables, motors, and sensors. This book updates the robotics information to be compatible with the new set and to show how sound, sight, touch, and distance issues are now dealt with.
The LEGO MINDSTORMS NXT and its predecessor, the LEGO MINDSTORMS Robotics Invention System (RIS), have been called "the most creative play system ever developed." This book unleashes the full power and potential of the tools, sensors, and components that make up LEGO MINDSTORMS NXT. It also provides a unique insight on newer studless building techniques as well as interfacing with the traditional studded beams. Some of the world's leading LEGO MINDSTORMS inventors share their knowledge and development secrets. You will discover an incredible range of ideas to inspire your next invention. This is the ultimate insider's look at LEGO MINDSTORMS NXT system and is the perfect book whether you build world-class competitive robots or just like to mess around for the fun of it.
Featuring an introduction by astronaut Dan Barry and written by Dave Astolfo, Invited Member of the MINDSTORMS Developer Program and MINDSTORMS Community Partners (MCP) groups, and Mario and Guilio Ferrari, authors of the bestselling Building Robots with LEGO Mindstorms, this book covers:
Understanding LEGO Geometry Playing with Gears Controlling Motors Reading Sensors What's New with the NXT? Building Strategies Programming the NXT Playing Sounds and Music Becoming Mobile Getting Pumped: Pneumatics Finding and Grabbing Objects Doing the Math Knowing Where You Are Classic Projects Building Robots That Walk Robotic Animals Solving a Maze Drawing and Writing Racing Against Time Hand-to-Hand Combat Searching for Precision
Key Features
- Complete coverage of the new Mindstorms NXT kit
- Brought to you by the DaVinci's of LEGO
- Updated edition of a bestseller
Readership
Lego enthusiasts of all levels
Table of Contents
Lead Author and Technical Editor
Lead Authors
Contributors
Foreword Contributor
Foreword
Preface
Chapter 1: Understanding LEGO® Geometry
Introduction
Expressing Sizes and Units
Squaring the LEGO World: Vertical Bracing
Tilting the LEGO World: Diagonal Bracing
TECHNIC Liftarms: Angles Built In
Summary
Chapter 2: Playing with Gears
Introduction
Counting Teeth
Gearing Up and Down
Riding That Train: The Geartrain
Worming Your Way: The Worm Gear
Limiting Strength with the Clutch Gear
Placing and Fitting Gears
Using Pulleys, Belts, and Chains
Pulleys and Belts
Chains
Making a Difference: The Differential
Summary
Chapter 3: Controlling Motors
Introduction
Pacing, Trotting, and Galloping
Mounting Motors
Wiring Motors
Controlling Power
Coupling Motors
Summary
Chapter 4: Reading Sensors
Introduction
Digital Sensor Ports with the I2C (Inter-Integrated Circuit) Interface
The Touch Sensor
The Light Sensor
The Ultrasonic Sensor
The Servo Motor Encoder (Rotation Sensor)
Sensor Tips and Tricks
Other Sensors
Summary
Chapter 5: What’s New with the NXT?
Introduction
Notable Enhancements
The NXT File System
The LCD Screen
Games
Digital Interfaces and Bluetooth
Future Possibilities
Summary
Chapter 6: Building Strategies
Introduction
Studless Building Techniques
Maximizing Modularity
Loading the Structure
Putting It All Together: Chassis, Modularity, and Load
Hybrid Robots: Using Studless and Studded LEGO Pieces
Summary
Chapter 7: Programming the NXT
Introduction
What Is the NXT Programmable Brick?
Introduction to Programming the NXT Brick
Using RobotC
Using Other Programming Languages
Code Samples
Running Independent Tasks
Summary
Chapter 8: Playing Sounds and Music
Introduction
Communicating through Tones
Playing Music
Converting Sound and Music Files
WAV2RSO
Summary
Chapter 9: Becoming Mobile
Introduction
Building the Simple Differential Drive
Building a Skid-Steer Drive
Building a Steering Drive
Building a Synchro Drive
Other Configurations
Summary
Chapter 10: Getting Pumped: Pneumatics
Introduction
Recalling Some Basic Science
Pumps and Cylinders
Controlling the Airflow
Building Air Compressors
Building a Pneumatic Engine
Summary
Chapter 11: Finding and Grabbing Objects
Introduction
Operating Hands and Grabbers
Finding Objects
Distinguishing Objects and Obstacles
Summary
Chapter 12: Doing the Math
Introduction
Multiplying and Dividing
Averaging Data
Using Interpolation
Understanding Hysteresis
Higher Math
Summary
Chapter 13: Knowing Where You Are
Introduction
Choosing Internal or External Guidance
Looking for Landmarks: Absolute Positioning
Map Matching Using Ultrasonic Sensor
Combining Compass Sensor to Increase Precision
Measuring Movement: Relative Positioning
Measuring Movement: Acceleration Sensor
Summary
Chapter 14: Classic Projects
Introduction
Exploring Your Room
Following a Line
Summary
Chapter 15: Building Robots That Walk
Introduction
The Theory behind Walking
Building Legs
Building a Four-Legged Robot
Building a Six-Legged Steering Robot
Designing Bipeds
Summary
Chapter 16: Robotic Animals
Introduction
Creating a Monkey
Programming Your Monkey
Creating a Mouse
Creating Other Animals
Summary
Chapter 17: Solving a Maze
Introduction
Finding the Way Out
Building a Maze Runner
Building a Maze Solver
Summary
Chapter 18: Drawing and Writing
Introduction
Creating a Logo Turtle
Tape Writer
Further Suggestions
Summary
Chapter 19: Racing Against Time
Introduction
Hosting and Participating in Contests
Optimizing Speed
Combining Speed with Precision
Summary
Chapter 20: Hand-to-Hand Combat
Introduction
Building a Robotic Sumo
Attack Strategies
Getting Defensive
Testing Your Sumo
Summary
Chapter 21: Searching for Precision
Introduction
Precise Positioning
Shooting with Precision
Fine Motor Skills of Your Robot
Fire Fighting in a Maze
Playing Soccer
Summary
Resources
Introduction
Bibliography
General Interest Sites
Matching Distances
Note Frequencies
Math Cheat Sheet
Sensors
Averages
Weighted average:
Interpolation
Gears, Wheels, and Navigation
Index
About the Editor
David Astolfo
Dave Astolfo (GIS A.S.) is a Project Manager / Business Analyst with the technical arm of a North American environmental consulting company. He currently provides project management, technical consulting, database design and software architecture with a focus on Geographic Information Systems ranging from desktop mapping software, web mapping portals and mobile software applications. His specialties range from database modeling, software design / architecture. Dave is a key contributor to the business development and implementation of products and services. As such, he develops enterprise-wide technology solutions and methodologies focused on client organizations. Dave holds a bachelor’s degree from Trent University and is a certified Geographic Information Systems Applications Specialist holding a certificate from Sir Sandford Fleming College. In early 2006, Dave was invited by Lego to participate in the Lego Mindstorms Developer Program (MPD) to help Lego beta test the pre-release of the Lego Mindstorms NXT robotics system. After the release of the NXT, Dave was invited back to participate in the Lego Mindstorms Community Partner Program (MCP) to work with Lego in developing the product further while and providing an ear to the community. Dave has been involved with Lego all of his life, and has been working with the Mindstorms product since the initial release of the Lego Mindstorms Robotics Invention System (RIS) in 1998. Dave is well known for building a Mindstorms domino-placing robot which was published in a previous Syngress book (10 Cool Lego Ultimate Builders Lego Mindstorms Robots). Since then, he has created newer versions with a more recent NXT version being used by Lego marketing staff in Europe. Visit Dave’s site, www.plastibots.com, for more information on his work.
Affiliations and Expertise
Invited Member of the MINDSTORMS Developer Program and Mindstorms Community Partners (MCP) groups, Burlington, Ontario, Canada
About the Author
Mario Ferrari
Mario Ferrari received his first Lego box around 1964, when he was 4. Lego was his favorite toy for many years, until he thought he was too old to play with it. In 1998, the Lego Mindstorms RIS set gave him reason to again have Lego become his main addiction. Mario believes Lego is the closest thing to the perfect toy. He is Managing Director at EDIS, a leader in finishing and packaging solutions and promotional packaging. The advent of the MINDSTORMS product line represented for him the perfect opportunity to combine his interest in IT and robotics with his passion for LEGO bricks, which started during his early childhood. Mario has been a very active member of the online MINDSTORMS community from the beginning and has pushed LEGO robotics to its limits. Mario holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Turin and has always nourished a strong interest for physics, mathematics, and computer science. He is fluent in many programming languages and his background includes positions as an IT manager and as a project supervisor. Mario estimates he owns over 60,000 Lego pieces. Mario works in Modena, Italy, where he lives with his wife Anna and his children Sebastiano and Camilla.
Affiliations and Expertise
Author of bestselling "Building Robots with LEGO Mindstorms", Italy
Guilio Ferrari
Giulio Ferrari is a student in Economics at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, where he also studied Engineering. He is fond of computers and has developed utilities, entertainment software, and Web applications for several companies. Giulio discovered robotics in 1998, with the arrival of MINDSTORMS, and held an important place in the creation of the Italian LEGO community. He shares a love for LEGO bricks with his oldest brother Mario, and a strong curiosity for the physical and mathematical sciences. Giulio also has a collection of 1200 dice, including odd-faced dice and game dice. He studies, works, and lives in Modena, Italy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Author of bestselling "Building Robots with LEGO Mindstorms", Italy