The construction of buildings and structures relies on having a thorough understanding of building materials. Without this knowledge it would not be possible to build safe, efficient and long-lasting buildings, structures and dwellings. Building materials in civil engineering provides an overview of the complete range of building materials available to civil engineers and all those involved in the building and construction industries.



The book begins with an introductory chapter describing the basic properties of building materials. Further chapters cover the basic properties of building materials, air hardening cement materials, cement, concrete, building mortar, wall and roof materials, construction steel, wood, waterproof materials, building plastics, heat-insulating materials and sound-absorbing materials and finishing materials. Each chapter includes a series of questions, allowing readers to test the knowledge they have gained. A detailed appendix gives information on the testing of building materials.



With its distinguished editor and eminent editorial committee, Building materials in civil engineering is a standard introductory reference book on the complete range of building materials. It is aimed at students of civil engineering, construction engineering and allied courses including water supply and drainage engineering. It also serves as a source of essential background information for engineers and professionals in the civil engineering and construction sector.