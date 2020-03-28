Building Innovative Nurse Leaders at the Point of Care,An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 55-1

Together with Consulting Editor Dr. Stephen Krau, Dr. Kelly Wolgast has put together a unique issue that discusses nursing leadership. Expert authors have contributed clinical review articles on the following topics: Sustainability Strategies and Nursing; Building Skills in Policy, Advocacy, and Media to Promote Population Health; Integrating Technology Innovation Into Practice; Leading Change in Nurse Bedside Shift Reporting; Decision-making at the Bedside; Making Good Use of Your Limited Time; Nursing Model of Care in Behavioral Health; Mentor Relationships to Build Individual Leader Skills; Sepsis Management in the ED; Importance of GIS Mapping and Disaster Preparedness; Nurse Characteristics and Effects on Quality; Interprofessional Models of Care; Magnet and the Direct Care Nurse; and Home Health Nursing Satisfaction and Retention. Readers will come away with the information they need to create a successful environment for nurses that ultimately results in improving patient outcomes.