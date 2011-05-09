Building Decorative Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857092571, 9780857092588

Building Decorative Materials

1st Edition

Editors: Yan Li Shuxia Ren
eBook ISBN: 9780857092588
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857092571
Paperback ISBN: 9780081017357
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 9th May 2011
Page Count: 420
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
170.00
144.50
263.64
224.09
245.00
208.25
185.00
157.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
185.00
157.25
147.50
125.38
245.00
208.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1 Status and Development of Building Decorative Materials

1.2 Types of Building Decorative Materials

1.3 Brief Introduction of Technological Standards of Building Decorative Materials

1.4 Functions and Selection of Building Decorative Materials

1.5 Learning Goals and Methods of the Course

Questions for Reviewing and Thinking

Chapter 2: Basic Properties of Building Decorative Materials

2.1 Physical Properties of Building Decorative Materials

2.2 Mechanical Properties of Building Decorative Materials

2.3 Properties Related to Acoustics

2.4 Decorative Functions of Building Decorative Materials

Summary

Questions for Reviewing and Thinking

Chapter 3: Building Decorative Stone

3.1 Basic Knowledge of Rock and Stone

3.2 Natural Building Decorative Stone

4 Storage and Selection of Natural Marble

3.3 Artificial Facing Stone

Summary

Questions for Reviewing and Thinking

Chapter 4: Gypsum Decorative Materials

4.1 Basic Knowledge of Gypsum

4.2 Gypsum Decorative Products

Cases of Materials Selection

Summary

Questions for Reviewing and Thinking

Chapter 5: Building Decorative Cement

5.1 Common Cement

5.2 White Cement and Colored Silicate Cement

Case of Materials Selection

Summary

Questions for Reviewing and Thinking

Chapter 6: Building Decorative Concrete and Mortar

6.1 Introduction of Concrete

6.2 Mortar

Decorative Materials Test

Summary

Questions for Reviewing and Thinking

Chapter 7: Building Decorative Ceramic

7.1 Introduction of Ceramic

7.2 Glazed Interior Tile

7.3 Ceramic Wall and Floor Tile

7.4 Ceramic Flooring Tiles

7.5 Ceramic Mosaic

7.6 Building Terracotta

Materials Selection

Test on Decorative Materials

Practice

Summary

Questions for Reviewing and Thinking

Chapter 8: Building Decorative Glass

8.1 Introduction of Glass

8.2 Regular Plate Glass

8.3 Decorative Glass

8.4 Safety Glass

8.5 Energy-saving Decorative Glass

8.6 Other Decorative Glass Products

8.7 Nucleated Glass

8.8 Future Development of Building Decorative Glass

Case of Materials Selection

Summary

Questions for Reviewing and Thinking

Chapter 9: Metal Decorative Materials

9.1 Building Decorative Steel and Products

9.2 Building Decorative Aluminum and Aluminum Alloy Products

9.3 Other Metal Decorative Materials

Chapter 10: Decorative Wood

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Classification and Structure of Natural Wood

10.3 Physical Mechanic Properties of Wood

10.4 Types and Selection of Commonly-used Wood Decorative Materials

8 Parquet

9 Timer line

10.5 Selection of Decorative Wood

10.6 Wood Floor

10.7 Decay and Decay Prevention of Wood

Practice

Summary

Questions for Reviewing and Thinking

Chapter 11: Decorative Plastics

11.1 Introduction of Plastic

11.2 Building Decorative Plastic Plate

11.3 Plastic Flooring

11.4 Plastic Wallpaper

11.5 Plastic Doors and Windows

Case of Materials Selection

Practice

Summary

Questions for Reviewing and Thinking

Chapter 12: Building Decorative Fiber Fabric and its Products

12.1 Basic Knowledge of Fiber

12.2 Carpet and Tapestry

12.3 Wall Decorative Fabric

12.4 Decorative Curtains

Practice

Summary

Questions for Reviewing and Thinking

Chapter 13: Architectural Coatings

13.1 Introduction of Decorative Coatings

13.2 Interior Wall Coatings

13.3 Exterior Wall Coatings

13.4 Coatings for Doors, Windows and Furniture

13.5 Functional Architectural Coatings

Tests on Building Decorative Materials

Practice

Summary

Questions for Reviewing and Thinking

Chapter 14: Adhesives

14.1 Introduction of Adhesives

14.2 Bonding Mechanism and Factors Affecting Bonding Strength

14.3 Types and Selection of Commonly-used Adhesives

Case of Materials Selection

Summary

Questions for Reviewing and Thinking

Chapter 15: Waterproof Materials

15.1 Asphalt

15.2 Waterproof Coils

5 High Molecular Waterproof Sheets

15.3 Waterproof Coatings

Case of Materials Selection

Summary

Questions for Reviewing and Thinking

Chapter 16: Acoustic and Thermal Insulating Materials

16.1 Acoustic Materials

16.2 Thermal Insulating Materials

Summary

Questions for Reviewing and Thinking

Chapter 17: New Energy-saving and Environmental Protective Building Materials

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Types, Sources and Main Hazards of Interior Pollutants and Selection of Decorative Materials

17.3 National Standard “Limit of Harmful Substances of Indoor Decorating and Refurbishing Materials”

17.4 Several Environmental Friendly Building Decorative Materials

17.5 New Energy-saving, Thermal Preserving and Insulating Building Materials

Questions for Reviewing and Thinking

References

Index

Description

Buildings should not only be functional but aesthetically pleasing. This requires the use of decorative materials both on the exterior and inside a building. Building decorative materials reviews the range of materials available and their potential applications.

The book begins by considering the main types of decorative material and the physical, mechanical and other properties they require. It then discusses types and potential uses of decorative stone materials such as marble, granite, slate or gypsum. It then goes on to discuss the ways cement and concrete can be used for decorative effect, before considering the role of ceramics in such areas as tiling. The following chapters review decorative glass for windows or facades, metals and wood before assessing polymer materials such as plastics and textiles. The final group of chapters discuss coatings, including waterproofing materials, multi-functional materials used for such purposes as soundproofing and thermal insulation, and the use of more sustainable decorative materials.

Building decorative materials is a useful reference for architects, civil engineers and those studying civil or structural engineering.

Key Features

  • Reviews the full range of materials available for both the exterior and interior of buildings and their potential applications beyond conventional uses
  • Considers the main types of decorative material and the physical, mechanical and other properties they require as the role of sustainable materials
  • Discusses types and potential uses of decorative stone materials such as marble, granite, slate or gypsum and explores how cement and concrete can be used for decorative effect

Readership

Architects, civil engineers, and those studying civil or structural engineering

Details

No. of pages:
420
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857092588
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857092571
Paperback ISBN:
9780081017357

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Yan Li Editor

Dr Y. Li is a Professor at The Institute of Textiles and Clothing at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong. He is a Fellow of The Textile Institute, a member of several professional bodies and has more than 350 scientific publications and patents.

Affiliations and Expertise

Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong

Shuxia Ren Editor

Shuxia Ren coordinates a team of authors who are leading experts involved in teaching the national building decorative materials course in China.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.