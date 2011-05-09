Building Decorative Materials
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1: Introduction
1.1 Status and Development of Building Decorative Materials
1.2 Types of Building Decorative Materials
1.3 Brief Introduction of Technological Standards of Building Decorative Materials
1.4 Functions and Selection of Building Decorative Materials
1.5 Learning Goals and Methods of the Course
Questions for Reviewing and Thinking
Chapter 2: Basic Properties of Building Decorative Materials
2.1 Physical Properties of Building Decorative Materials
2.2 Mechanical Properties of Building Decorative Materials
2.3 Properties Related to Acoustics
2.4 Decorative Functions of Building Decorative Materials
Summary
Questions for Reviewing and Thinking
Chapter 3: Building Decorative Stone
3.1 Basic Knowledge of Rock and Stone
3.2 Natural Building Decorative Stone
4 Storage and Selection of Natural Marble
3.3 Artificial Facing Stone
Summary
Questions for Reviewing and Thinking
Chapter 4: Gypsum Decorative Materials
4.1 Basic Knowledge of Gypsum
4.2 Gypsum Decorative Products
Cases of Materials Selection
Summary
Questions for Reviewing and Thinking
Chapter 5: Building Decorative Cement
5.1 Common Cement
5.2 White Cement and Colored Silicate Cement
Case of Materials Selection
Summary
Questions for Reviewing and Thinking
Chapter 6: Building Decorative Concrete and Mortar
6.1 Introduction of Concrete
6.2 Mortar
Decorative Materials Test
Summary
Questions for Reviewing and Thinking
Chapter 7: Building Decorative Ceramic
7.1 Introduction of Ceramic
7.2 Glazed Interior Tile
7.3 Ceramic Wall and Floor Tile
7.4 Ceramic Flooring Tiles
7.5 Ceramic Mosaic
7.6 Building Terracotta
Materials Selection
Test on Decorative Materials
Practice
Summary
Questions for Reviewing and Thinking
Chapter 8: Building Decorative Glass
8.1 Introduction of Glass
8.2 Regular Plate Glass
8.3 Decorative Glass
8.4 Safety Glass
8.5 Energy-saving Decorative Glass
8.6 Other Decorative Glass Products
8.7 Nucleated Glass
8.8 Future Development of Building Decorative Glass
Case of Materials Selection
Summary
Questions for Reviewing and Thinking
Chapter 9: Metal Decorative Materials
9.1 Building Decorative Steel and Products
9.2 Building Decorative Aluminum and Aluminum Alloy Products
9.3 Other Metal Decorative Materials
Chapter 10: Decorative Wood
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Classification and Structure of Natural Wood
10.3 Physical Mechanic Properties of Wood
10.4 Types and Selection of Commonly-used Wood Decorative Materials
8 Parquet
9 Timer line
10.5 Selection of Decorative Wood
10.6 Wood Floor
10.7 Decay and Decay Prevention of Wood
Practice
Summary
Questions for Reviewing and Thinking
Chapter 11: Decorative Plastics
11.1 Introduction of Plastic
11.2 Building Decorative Plastic Plate
11.3 Plastic Flooring
11.4 Plastic Wallpaper
11.5 Plastic Doors and Windows
Case of Materials Selection
Practice
Summary
Questions for Reviewing and Thinking
Chapter 12: Building Decorative Fiber Fabric and its Products
12.1 Basic Knowledge of Fiber
12.2 Carpet and Tapestry
12.3 Wall Decorative Fabric
12.4 Decorative Curtains
Practice
Summary
Questions for Reviewing and Thinking
Chapter 13: Architectural Coatings
13.1 Introduction of Decorative Coatings
13.2 Interior Wall Coatings
13.3 Exterior Wall Coatings
13.4 Coatings for Doors, Windows and Furniture
13.5 Functional Architectural Coatings
Tests on Building Decorative Materials
Practice
Summary
Questions for Reviewing and Thinking
Chapter 14: Adhesives
14.1 Introduction of Adhesives
14.2 Bonding Mechanism and Factors Affecting Bonding Strength
14.3 Types and Selection of Commonly-used Adhesives
Case of Materials Selection
Summary
Questions for Reviewing and Thinking
Chapter 15: Waterproof Materials
15.1 Asphalt
15.2 Waterproof Coils
5 High Molecular Waterproof Sheets
15.3 Waterproof Coatings
Case of Materials Selection
Summary
Questions for Reviewing and Thinking
Chapter 16: Acoustic and Thermal Insulating Materials
16.1 Acoustic Materials
16.2 Thermal Insulating Materials
Summary
Questions for Reviewing and Thinking
Chapter 17: New Energy-saving and Environmental Protective Building Materials
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Types, Sources and Main Hazards of Interior Pollutants and Selection of Decorative Materials
17.3 National Standard “Limit of Harmful Substances of Indoor Decorating and Refurbishing Materials”
17.4 Several Environmental Friendly Building Decorative Materials
17.5 New Energy-saving, Thermal Preserving and Insulating Building Materials
Questions for Reviewing and Thinking
References
Index
Description
Buildings should not only be functional but aesthetically pleasing. This requires the use of decorative materials both on the exterior and inside a building. Building decorative materials reviews the range of materials available and their potential applications.
The book begins by considering the main types of decorative material and the physical, mechanical and other properties they require. It then discusses types and potential uses of decorative stone materials such as marble, granite, slate or gypsum. It then goes on to discuss the ways cement and concrete can be used for decorative effect, before considering the role of ceramics in such areas as tiling. The following chapters review decorative glass for windows or facades, metals and wood before assessing polymer materials such as plastics and textiles. The final group of chapters discuss coatings, including waterproofing materials, multi-functional materials used for such purposes as soundproofing and thermal insulation, and the use of more sustainable decorative materials.
Building decorative materials is a useful reference for architects, civil engineers and those studying civil or structural engineering.
Key Features
- Reviews the full range of materials available for both the exterior and interior of buildings and their potential applications beyond conventional uses
- Considers the main types of decorative material and the physical, mechanical and other properties they require as the role of sustainable materials
- Discusses types and potential uses of decorative stone materials such as marble, granite, slate or gypsum and explores how cement and concrete can be used for decorative effect
Readership
Architects, civil engineers, and those studying civil or structural engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2011
- Published:
- 9th May 2011
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857092588
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857092571
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081017357
About the Editors
Yan Li Editor
Dr Y. Li is a Professor at The Institute of Textiles and Clothing at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong. He is a Fellow of The Textile Institute, a member of several professional bodies and has more than 350 scientific publications and patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong
Shuxia Ren Editor
Shuxia Ren coordinates a team of authors who are leading experts involved in teaching the national building decorative materials course in China.