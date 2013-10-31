Building Communities
1st Edition
Social Networking for Academic Libraries
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of figures
- Acknowledgements
- About the author
- Chapter 1: The whats and whys of social networking for academic libraries
- Abstract:
- Background
- Role on campus
- Why social media for academic libraries?
- Rewards of social media participation
- Chapter 2: How to approach the implementation of social media technologies
- Abstract:
- Planning
- Community-building
- Survey of academic librarians using social media
- Conclusion
- Chapter 3: Case studies of academic libraries and social media networking
- Abstract:
- Libraries
- Analysis of the experiences shared in case studies
- Chapter 4: First steps
- Abstract:
- Strategy for implementing social media
- Skill set defined
- Sample social media policies
- Chapter 5: Make the connection: posting on social media
- Abstract:
- Just DO it
- Basic Facebook how-to section
- Basic Twitter How-to Section
- Chapter 6: Evaluating the impact of social media in academic libraries
- Abstract:
- How to evaluate
- What to evaluate and what tools to use
- Mid-course adjustments
- Chapter 7: Closing thoughts
- Abstract:
- Appendix 1: Survey questions
- Appendix 2: Case study questions
- Appendix 3: Tools and resources
- Glossary
- References
- Bibliography
- Index
Description
Social media is here to stay. A robust social media campaign can provide academic libraries with a means to showcase library resources, highlight content and events, and attract students to sample what the library has to offer. Building Communities is a handbook to implement social media technologies for academic libraries. It is a guide to planning and implementing a successful social media campaign and evaluating its impact. This title covers: the beginning of social networking in the academic context; how to implement use of social media technologies; and evaluating their use. The final section considers the future and asks: ‘What’s next?’
Key Features
- Provides information on how to plan, integrate, and assess the use of social media in academic libraries
- Gives examples on the best social media technologies to implement in academic libraries
- Discusses the skills and knowledge required in the academic library to launch a successful social media campaign
Readership
Information professionals, managers, staff, and all those involved with academic libraries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 242
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 31st October 2013
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780634012
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843347354
About the Authors
Denise Garofalo Author
Denise A. Garofalo is Systems and Catalog Services Librarian at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh, New York. Denise previously served as Library Director at the Astor Home for Children in Rhinebeck, and held various technology positions at the Mid-Hudson Library System in Poughkeepsie, as well as positions in many other libraries. Denise is a trustee for the Marlboro Free Library in New York and has served on various library committees at the regional and state level. She has presented at international conferences, is a regular reviewer, and writes a column, ‘Tips from the Trenches’, for the Journal of Electronic Resources Librarianship. She is a peer reviewer for the International Journal of Library Science and the Journal of Library Administration and Management, and has written chapters for many library technology books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mount Saint Mary College, USA