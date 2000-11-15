Building Cisco Remote Access Networks
1st Edition
An increasing number of companies are designing and implementing Remote Access Networks, which allow users who are not physically connected to a Wide Area Network (WAN) or Local Area Network (LAN) to access the network's servers, applications and databases or to participate in video conferencing and conference calls. The ability for a remote user to function as if they were in the next office dramatically improves overall efficiency while reducing total cost of ownership. Cisco Systems, the world's largest internetworking vendor, is the pioneer of the enabling technologies for Remote Access Networks. This book will identify and explain all of the Cisco products necessary for designing and building a remote access network and integrating it with legacy systems.
This book is a professional reference detailing all of the strategies, tactics and methods for designing, configuring and maintaining Cisco Remote Access Networks. It will include thorough discussions of all Cisco Access Servers and routers.
- Demand for information on remote access networks is growing quickly at corporate and administrator level
- Cisco remote access networks appeal to businesses as they provide efficient and secure connectivity at reduced cost
- Book includes thorough discussions of all Cisco Access Servers and routers
Foreword
Chapter 1: Introduction to BCRAN and Cisco Remote Access Solutions
Introduction
WAN Connection Requirements
WAN Topology and Specifications
Connection Types
WAN Encapsulation Protocols
SDLC
HDLC
SLIP
PPP
X.25
Frame Relay
ATM
Selecting Cisco Access Servers and Routers
700 Series
800 Series
900 Series
1000 Series
1400 Series
1600 Series
1700 Series
2500 Series
2600 Series
3000 VPN Concentrators
3600 Series
AS5000 Series
7100, 7200, and 7500 Series
Considerations Before Installing a Remote Access Network
Network Planning and Design
Remote Access Network Implementation Considerations
Change Control Procedures
Backout Plans
Minimizing Network Interruption
Coordination of Resources
Verifying and Troubleshooting Network Installation
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 2: Configuring Asynchronous Remote Access Connections
Introduction
Modem Overview
Digital Modems
Modem Signaling and Cabling
Cisco Console and AUX Port Cabling
Modem Modulation Standards
Error Control and Data Compression Methods
Automatic Repeat Request (ARQ)
Microcom Networking Protocol (MNP)
Link Access Procedure for Modems (LAPM)
Data Compression Protocols
Configuring an Asynchronous Connection
Router Configuration
Chat Scripts
Providing Asynchronous Dial-in
Terminal Services
The Autocommand Feature
Menus
EXEC Callback
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 3: Using PPP to Provide Remote Network Access
Introduction
PPP Overview
PPP Features
LCP
NCP
PPP vs. SLIP and ARAP
Relevant RFCs
Configuring PPP
Autoselect
PPP Addressing Methods
PPP Link Control Options
Authentication Failures
Multichassis Multilink PPP
Verifying and Troubleshooting PPP
PPP and Cisco Access Servers
PPP and ISDN Connections between Cisco Routers
Providing Remote Access Services for Microsoft Windows Clients
Microsoft Specific PPP Options
Windows 95 Clients
Windows 98 Clients
Windows NT4 Clients
Windows 2000 Clients
Troubleshooting Microsoft Windows Connections
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 4: Utilizing Virtual Private Network (VPN) Technology for Remote Access Connectivity
Introduction
VPN Technology
ISAKMP & IKE
IPSec
DES, Triple Pass DES & 3DES
VPN Operation
Cisco VPN Terminology
Site-to-Site VPN
An Intranet Solution
Configuring ISAKMP/IKE
Configuring IPSec
An Extranet Solution
Remote Access VPN
Configuring IPSec on the Network Access Server
Service Provider Solution
Verifying and Debugging VPN Operation
Advantages and Disadvantages of VPN
Cisco’s VPN Solutions
FW Solution (HW Accelerator)
3000 Series Product Line
Traditional Router with FW Feature Set
Policy Manager 2.x (VPN Configuration and Management)
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 5: Using ISDN and DDR to Enhance Remote Access Connectivity
Introduction
ISDN Overview
Basic Rate Interface (BRI)
Primary Rate Interface (PRI)
ISDN Protocol Layers
U-plane
C-plane
ISDN Call Setup and Teardown
Dial-on-Demand Routing (DDR)
Interesting Traffic
Topologies
Dialer Interfaces
Configuring ISDN and DDR
Caller ID Screening
Routing Issues with DDR
Static and Default Routes
Snapshot Routing
OSPF On-demand Circuits
Route Redistribution
Monitoring and Troubleshooting ISDN and DDR
Monitoring the ISDN Interface
Monitoring the Dialer
Monitoring PPP Multilink
Monitoring Snapshot Routing
Troubleshooting ISDN and DDR
Walkthrough
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 6: Enabling Dial-on-Demand Routing (DDR)
Introduction
Dialer Rotary Groups
Configuring Dialer Rotary Groups
Dialer Profiles
Physical Interface
Dialer List
Dialer Interface
Dialer Pool
Map Class
Configuring Dialer Profiles
Virtual Profiles
Fine Tuning Connections
Dialer Lists
Dialer Timers
Walkthrough
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 7: Configuring and Backing Up Permanent Connections
Introduction
Configuring Point-to-Point Connections
X.25 Connections
X.25 Overview
X.25 Virtual Circuits
Configuring X.25
Verifying and Troubleshooting X.25 Connections
Frame Relay Connections
Frame Relay Overview
Frame Relay Topologies
Configuring Frame Relay
Verifying and Troubleshooting Frame Relay
Loopback Tests
Frame Relay Traffic Shaping (FRTS)
Configuring Traffic Shaping
Verifying Traffic Shaping
ATM Connections
ATM Overview
ATM Virtual Circuits
Configuring ATM
Verifying and Troubleshooting ATM Connections
Backing up Permanent Connections
Backup Interface
The backup load Command
Floating Static Routes and Default Routes
Dialer Watch
Verifying and Troubleshooting Backup Connections
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 8: Securing your Remote Access Network
Introduction
What is a Firewall?
Cisco IOS Firewall Feature Set
Firewall Feature Set Benefits and Features
AAA Overview
Accounting
Method-Lists
Security Protocols
Remote Authentication Dial-in User Service (RADIUS)
Terminal Access Controller Access Control System Plus(TACACS+)
Comparing TACACS+ and RADIUS
Using RADIUS and TACACS+ for AAA Services
Configuring AAA
Enabling AAA
Configuring the RADIUS or TACACS+ Parameters
Configuring AAA Authentication
Configuring AAA Authorization
Configuring AAA Accounting
Virtual Profiles and AAA
Scenario 1: Virtual Profiles Using Virtual Templates
Scenario 2: Virtual Profiles Using AAA Configuration
Scenario 3: Virtual Profiles Using Virtual Templates and AAA Configuration
Configuring Virtual Profiles
Per-User Configuration Example
Monitoring and Verifying AAA Access Control
AAA Debug And Show Commands
Walkthrough
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 9: Optimizing Network Performance with Queuing and Compression
Introduction
Network Performance
Queuing Overview
Queuing Methods and Configuration
Selecting a Cisco IOS Queuing Method
Verifying Queuing Operation
Weighted Random Early Detection (WRED) Overview
Tail Drop
Weighted Random Early Detection (WRED)
Flow-based WRED
Data Compression Overview
Hardware Compression
Selecting a Cisco IOS Compression Method
Verifying Compression Operation
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 10: Requirements for Network Address Translation in Remote Access Networks
Introduction
NAT Overview
Terminology
NAT Operation
Traffic Types Supported
NAT Commands
Translate Inside Source Addresses
Dynamic Translation
Configuring Dynamic NAT
Dynamic NAT Translation Screen Captures
Address Overloading
Configuring Address Overloading
Address Overloading Screen Captures
Static Translation
Configuring Static NAT Translations
Static NAT Translation Output
Dual Address Translation (Overlapping Networks)
Configuring Overlapping Networks
TCP Load Distribution
Configuring TCP Load Distribution
Output Showing TCP Load Distribution
Changing NAT Timeouts
NAT to an ISP
NAT to an ISP using Easy IP
Easy IP Operation
PAT to an ISP Using a Cisco 700 Series Router
Walkthrough
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 11: Private Addressing and Subnetting Large Networks
Introduction
Strategies to Conserve Addresses
Classless Inter-Domain Routing (CIDR)
Variable-Length Subnet Mask (VLSM)
Private Addresses
Addressing Economics
An Appeal
Public vs Private Address Spaces
Can I Pick My Own?
RFC 1918—Private Network Addresses
The Three Address Blocks
Considerations
Which to Use When
Strategy for Subnetting a Class A Private Network
The Network
The Strategy
Address Assignment
Results
BGP Requirements
IBGP and EBGP Requirements
Loopback Interfaces
Summary
FAQs
Appendix: Implementing the Windows 2000 Servers
Introduction
Installing Windows 2000
Overview of a Scripted Installation
Overview of Disk Duplication Methods
Windows 2000 Setup Phases
Installing the Active Directory
Which Domain First?
Which Server First?
DCPromo
Installing the Recovery Console
Populating a Domain with Organizational Units(OUs) and Objects
Setting Up Sites
Installing and Configuring Windows 2000 Components
Configuring DNS
Configuring the Distributed File System
Public Key Infrastructure
Internet Information Services
Asynchronous Transfer Mode
Terminal Services
Configuring Routing and Remote Access Services
DHCP
WINS
Case Studies
ABC Chemical Company
West Coast Accounting
Summary
FAQs
Index
Wayne Lawson
Wayne A. Lawson II (CCIE # 5244) currently with iPexpert, Inc., formerly a Systems Engineer with Cisco Systems in Southfield, Michigan. With over 9 years of experience in the IT industry, his certifications include the Cisco CCIE, CCNA, & CCDA, Nortel Networks NNCSE, Certified Network Expert (CNX) Ethernet, Microsoft MCSE, Novell CNE, and Banyan Systems CBE. His core area of expertise is in the Routed Wide Area Network (WAN) arena as well as the Campus Switching arena.