Building Cisco Remote Access Networks

An increasing number of companies are designing and implementing Remote Access Networks, which allow users who are not physically connected to a Wide Area Network (WAN) or Local Area Network (LAN) to access the network's servers, applications and databases or to participate in video conferencing and conference calls. The ability for a remote user to function as if they were in the next office dramatically improves overall efficiency while reducing total cost of ownership. Cisco Systems, the world's largest internetworking vendor, is the pioneer of the enabling technologies for Remote Access Networks. This book will identify and explain all of the Cisco products necessary for designing and building a remote access network and integrating it with legacy systems.

Foreword

Chapter 1: Introduction to BCRAN and Cisco Remote Access Solutions

Introduction

WAN Connection Requirements

WAN Topology and Specifications

Connection Types

WAN Encapsulation Protocols

SDLC

HDLC

SLIP

PPP

X.25

Frame Relay

ATM

Selecting Cisco Access Servers and Routers

700 Series

800 Series

900 Series

1000 Series

1400 Series

1600 Series

1700 Series

2500 Series

2600 Series

3000 VPN Concentrators

3600 Series

AS5000 Series

7100, 7200, and 7500 Series

Considerations Before Installing a Remote Access Network

Network Planning and Design

Remote Access Network Implementation Considerations

Change Control Procedures

Backout Plans

Minimizing Network Interruption

Coordination of Resources

Verifying and Troubleshooting Network Installation

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 2: Configuring Asynchronous Remote Access Connections

Introduction

Modem Overview

Digital Modems

Modem Signaling and Cabling

Cisco Console and AUX Port Cabling

Modem Modulation Standards

Error Control and Data Compression Methods

Automatic Repeat Request (ARQ)

Microcom Networking Protocol (MNP)

Link Access Procedure for Modems (LAPM)

Data Compression Protocols

Configuring an Asynchronous Connection

Router Configuration

Chat Scripts

Providing Asynchronous Dial-in

Terminal Services

The Autocommand Feature

Menus

EXEC Callback

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 3: Using PPP to Provide Remote Network Access

Introduction

PPP Overview

PPP Features

LCP

NCP

PPP vs. SLIP and ARAP

Relevant RFCs

Configuring PPP

Autoselect

PPP Addressing Methods

PPP Link Control Options

Authentication Failures

Multichassis Multilink PPP

Verifying and Troubleshooting PPP

PPP and Cisco Access Servers

PPP and ISDN Connections between Cisco Routers

Providing Remote Access Services for Microsoft Windows Clients

Microsoft Specific PPP Options

Windows 95 Clients

Windows 98 Clients

Windows NT4 Clients

Windows 2000 Clients

Troubleshooting Microsoft Windows Connections

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 4: Utilizing Virtual Private Network (VPN) Technology for Remote Access Connectivity

Introduction

VPN Technology

ISAKMP & IKE

IPSec

DES, Triple Pass DES & 3DES

VPN Operation

Cisco VPN Terminology

Site-to-Site VPN

An Intranet Solution

Configuring ISAKMP/IKE

Configuring IPSec

An Extranet Solution

Remote Access VPN

Configuring IPSec on the Network Access Server

Service Provider Solution

Verifying and Debugging VPN Operation

Advantages and Disadvantages of VPN

Cisco’s VPN Solutions

FW Solution (HW Accelerator)

3000 Series Product Line

Traditional Router with FW Feature Set

Policy Manager 2.x (VPN Configuration and Management)

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 5: Using ISDN and DDR to Enhance Remote Access Connectivity

Introduction

ISDN Overview

Basic Rate Interface (BRI)

Primary Rate Interface (PRI)

ISDN Protocol Layers

U-plane

C-plane

ISDN Call Setup and Teardown

Dial-on-Demand Routing (DDR)

Interesting Traffic

Topologies

Dialer Interfaces

Configuring ISDN and DDR

Caller ID Screening

Routing Issues with DDR

Static and Default Routes

Snapshot Routing

OSPF On-demand Circuits

Route Redistribution

Monitoring and Troubleshooting ISDN and DDR

Monitoring the ISDN Interface

Monitoring the Dialer

Monitoring PPP Multilink

Monitoring Snapshot Routing

Troubleshooting ISDN and DDR

Walkthrough

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 6: Enabling Dial-on-Demand Routing (DDR)

Introduction

Dialer Rotary Groups

Configuring Dialer Rotary Groups

Dialer Profiles

Physical Interface

Dialer List

Dialer Interface

Dialer Pool

Map Class

Configuring Dialer Profiles

Virtual Profiles

Fine Tuning Connections

Dialer Lists

Dialer Timers

Walkthrough

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 7: Configuring and Backing Up Permanent Connections

Introduction

Configuring Point-to-Point Connections

X.25 Connections

X.25 Overview

X.25 Virtual Circuits

Configuring X.25

Verifying and Troubleshooting X.25 Connections

Frame Relay Connections

Frame Relay Overview

Frame Relay Topologies

Configuring Frame Relay

Verifying and Troubleshooting Frame Relay

Loopback Tests

Frame Relay Traffic Shaping (FRTS)

Configuring Traffic Shaping

Verifying Traffic Shaping

ATM Connections

ATM Overview

ATM Virtual Circuits

Configuring ATM

Verifying and Troubleshooting ATM Connections

Backing up Permanent Connections

Backup Interface

The backup load Command

Floating Static Routes and Default Routes

Dialer Watch

Verifying and Troubleshooting Backup Connections

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 8: Securing your Remote Access Network

Introduction

What is a Firewall?

Cisco IOS Firewall Feature Set

Firewall Feature Set Benefits and Features

AAA Overview

Accounting

Method-Lists

Security Protocols

Remote Authentication Dial-in User Service (RADIUS)

Terminal Access Controller Access Control System Plus(TACACS+)

Comparing TACACS+ and RADIUS

Using RADIUS and TACACS+ for AAA Services

Configuring AAA

Enabling AAA

Configuring the RADIUS or TACACS+ Parameters

Configuring AAA Authentication

Configuring AAA Authorization

Configuring AAA Accounting

Virtual Profiles and AAA

Scenario 1: Virtual Profiles Using Virtual Templates

Scenario 2: Virtual Profiles Using AAA Configuration

Scenario 3: Virtual Profiles Using Virtual Templates and AAA Configuration

Configuring Virtual Profiles

Per-User Configuration Example

Monitoring and Verifying AAA Access Control

AAA Debug And Show Commands

Walkthrough

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 9: Optimizing Network Performance with Queuing and Compression

Introduction

Network Performance

Queuing Overview

Queuing Methods and Configuration

Selecting a Cisco IOS Queuing Method

Verifying Queuing Operation

Weighted Random Early Detection (WRED) Overview

Tail Drop

Weighted Random Early Detection (WRED)

Flow-based WRED

Data Compression Overview

Hardware Compression

Selecting a Cisco IOS Compression Method

Verifying Compression Operation

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 10: Requirements for Network Address Translation in Remote Access Networks

Introduction

NAT Overview

Terminology

NAT Operation

Traffic Types Supported

NAT Commands

Translate Inside Source Addresses

Dynamic Translation

Configuring Dynamic NAT

Dynamic NAT Translation Screen Captures

Address Overloading

Configuring Address Overloading

Address Overloading Screen Captures

Static Translation

Configuring Static NAT Translations

Static NAT Translation Output

Dual Address Translation (Overlapping Networks)

Configuring Overlapping Networks

TCP Load Distribution

Configuring TCP Load Distribution

Output Showing TCP Load Distribution

Changing NAT Timeouts

NAT to an ISP

NAT to an ISP using Easy IP

Easy IP Operation

PAT to an ISP Using a Cisco 700 Series Router

Walkthrough

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 11: Private Addressing and Subnetting Large Networks

Introduction

Strategies to Conserve Addresses

Classless Inter-Domain Routing (CIDR)

Variable-Length Subnet Mask (VLSM)

Private Addresses

Addressing Economics

An Appeal

Public vs Private Address Spaces

Can I Pick My Own?

RFC 1918—Private Network Addresses

The Three Address Blocks

Considerations

Which to Use When

Strategy for Subnetting a Class A Private Network

The Network

The Strategy

Address Assignment

Results

BGP Requirements

IBGP and EBGP Requirements

Loopback Interfaces

Summary

FAQs

Appendix: Implementing the Windows 2000 Servers

Introduction

Installing Windows 2000

Overview of a Scripted Installation

Overview of Disk Duplication Methods

Windows 2000 Setup Phases

Installing the Active Directory

Which Domain First?

Which Server First?

DCPromo

Installing the Recovery Console

Populating a Domain with Organizational Units(OUs) and Objects

Setting Up Sites

Installing and Configuring Windows 2000 Components

Configuring DNS

Configuring the Distributed File System

Public Key Infrastructure

Internet Information Services

Asynchronous Transfer Mode

Terminal Services

Configuring Routing and Remote Access Services

DHCP

WINS

Case Studies

ABC Chemical Company

West Coast Accounting

Summary

FAQs

