Building Big Data Applications
1st Edition
Description
Building Big Data Applications helps data managers and their organizations make the most of unstructured data with an existing data warehouse. It provides readers with what they need to know to make sense of how Big Data fits into the world of Data Warehousing. Readers will learn about infrastructure options and integration and come away with a solid understanding on how to leverage various architectures for integration. The book includes a wide range of use cases that will help data managers visualize reference architectures in the context of specific industries (healthcare, big oil, transportation, software, etc.).
Key Features
- Explores various ways to leverage Big Data by effectively integrating it into the data warehouse
- Includes real-world case studies which clearly demonstrate Big Data technologies
- Provides insights on how to optimize current data warehouse infrastructure and integrate newer infrastructure matching data processing workloads and requirements
Readership
Data analysts, data managers, researchers, and engineers who need to deal with large and complex sets of data; masters level students in data analytics programs
Table of Contents
1. Big Data Introduction
2. Infrastructure and Technology
3. Building Big Data Applications
4. Scientific Research Applications and Usage
5. Pharmacy Industry Applications and Usage
6. Visualization, Storyboarding & Applications
7. Banking Industry Applications and Usage
8. Travel and Tourism Industry Applications and Usage
9. Governance of Building Big Data Applications
10. Delivery of Applications
11. Data Discovery with Machine Learning
Appendix: Use Cases from Industry Vendors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128157466
About the Author
Krish Krishnan
Krish Krishnan is a recognized expert worldwide in the strategy, architecture and implementation of high performance data warehousing solutions and unstructured Data. A sought after visionary data warehouse thought leader and practitioner, he is ranked as one of the top strategy and architecture consultants in the world in this subject. Krish is also an independent analyst, and a speaker at various conferences around the world on Big Data and teaches at TDWI on this subject. Krish along with other experts is helping drive the industry maturity on the next generation of data warehousing, focusing on Big Data, Semantic Technologies, Crowdsourcing, Analytics, and Platform Engineering.
Krish is the founder president of Sixth Sense Advisors Inc., a Chicago based company providing Independent Analyst services in Big Data, Analytics, Data Warehouse and Business Intelligence.
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder and President of Sixth Sense Advisors, Inc., Chicago, Illinois, USA