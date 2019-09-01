Building Big Data Applications

Krish Krishnan is a recognized expert worldwide in the strategy, architecture and implementation of high performance data warehousing solutions and unstructured Data. A sought after visionary data warehouse thought leader and practitioner, he is ranked as one of the top strategy and architecture consultants in the world in this subject. Krish is also an independent analyst, and a speaker at various conferences around the world on Big Data and teaches at TDWI on this subject. Krish along with other experts is helping drive the industry maturity on the next generation of data warehousing, focusing on Big Data, Semantic Technologies, Crowdsourcing, Analytics, and Platform Engineering.

Krish is the founder president of Sixth Sense Advisors Inc., a Chicago based company providing Independent Analyst services in Big Data, Analytics, Data Warehouse and Business Intelligence.