Building Big Data Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128157466

Building Big Data Applications

1st Edition

Authors: Krish Krishnan
Paperback ISBN: 9780128157466
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2019
Page Count: 300
Description

Building Big Data Applications helps data managers and their organizations make the most of unstructured data with an existing data warehouse. It provides readers with what they need to know to make sense of how Big Data fits into the world of Data Warehousing. Readers will learn about infrastructure options and integration and come away with a solid understanding on how to leverage various architectures for integration. The book includes a wide range of use cases that will help data managers visualize reference architectures in the context of specific industries (healthcare, big oil, transportation, software, etc.).

Key Features

  • Explores various ways to leverage Big Data by effectively integrating it into the data warehouse
  • Includes real-world case studies which clearly demonstrate Big Data technologies
  • Provides insights on how to optimize current data warehouse infrastructure and integrate newer infrastructure matching data processing workloads and requirements

Readership

Data analysts, data managers, researchers, and engineers who need to deal with large and complex sets of data; masters level students in data analytics programs

Table of Contents

1. Big Data Introduction

2. Infrastructure and Technology

3. Building Big Data Applications

4. Scientific Research Applications and Usage

5. Pharmacy Industry Applications and Usage

6. Visualization, Storyboarding & Applications

7. Banking Industry Applications and Usage

8. Travel and Tourism Industry Applications and Usage

9. Governance of Building Big Data Applications

10. Delivery of Applications

11. Data Discovery with Machine Learning

Appendix: Use Cases from Industry Vendors

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128157466

About the Author

Krish Krishnan

Krish Krishnan is a recognized expert worldwide in the strategy, architecture and implementation of high performance data warehousing solutions and unstructured Data. A sought after visionary data warehouse thought leader and practitioner, he is ranked as one of the top strategy and architecture consultants in the world in this subject. Krish is also an independent analyst, and a speaker at various conferences around the world on Big Data and teaches at TDWI on this subject. Krish along with other experts is helping drive the industry maturity on the next generation of data warehousing, focusing on Big Data, Semantic Technologies, Crowdsourcing, Analytics, and Platform Engineering.

Krish is the founder president of Sixth Sense Advisors Inc., a Chicago based company providing Independent Analyst services in Big Data, Analytics, Data Warehouse and Business Intelligence.

Affiliations and Expertise

Founder and President of Sixth Sense Advisors, Inc., Chicago, Illinois, USA

Ratings and Reviews

