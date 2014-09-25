Building a Medical Vocabulary
9th Edition
with Spanish Translations
Description
The language of medicine may be complex, but learning it doesn’t have to be. Using short, easy-to-understand segments followed immediately by programmed exercises, Building a Medical Vocabulary: With Spanish Translations, 9th Edition starts with medical terms that you may already know and builds your knowledge by adding new combining forms, prefixes, and suffixes. An Evolve companion website reinforces your understanding with interactive games, animations, audio pronunciations, and more. Organizing medical terms by body system, this text provides the building blocks for effective communication in the health care environment.
Key Features
- Easy-to-understand, conversational writing style makes reading and absorbing the material enjoyable.
- Programmed Learning sections allow you to actively participate in learning and get instant feedback on your progress.
- An Evolve companion website reinforces learning with audio pronunciations, interactive games, exercises, animations, flash cards, and more.
- Thorough explanation of terms enhances understanding by presenting vocabulary in the context of medical settings.
- Moderate level of A&P coverage provides the background that you need to understand body systems in the context of medical terminology.
- Health Care Reports and case studies allow you to apply your knowledge to job-like situations.
- Spanish translations cover common Spanish terminology that you are likely to encounter in the clinical environment.
- Be Careful with These caution boxes highlight important distinctions between terms that are similar in spelling and/or pronunciation.
- Comprehensive end-of-chapter reviews allow you to measure your learning against chapter objectives.
- The Joint Commission official Do Not Use list of error-prone abbreviations alert you to abbreviations that should not be used in the clinical setting.
- Bookmark pronunciation guide makes it easy to find pronunciations and may also be used to cover the answer column while working the programmed learning sections of the text.
- Glossary/Index makes it easy to find words and their definitions, and is great for final exam review.
Table of Contents
Introductory Chapters: Foundations of Medical Terminology
1. Tools for Building Medical Terms
2. Building Terms with Suffixes
3. Using Prefixes and Anatomic Terms
4. Blood and Other Body Fluids
Body Systems
5. Circulatory
6. Respiratory System
7. Digestive System
8. Urinary System
9. Reproductive System (includes material on Reproduction)
10. Musculoskeletal System
11. Nervous System and Psychological Disorders
12. Special Sense Organs of the Peripheral Nervous System NEW!
13. Integumentary System
14. Endocrine System
Appendices
I: Abbreviations
II: Spanish-English Translation of Selected Terms
III: Word Parts: Alphabetized Word Parts and Meanings
IV: Solutions to Exercises and Self Test
Bibliography and Illustration Credits
Glossary/Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 25th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292542
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323289269
About the Author
Peggy Leonard
Affiliations and Expertise
Chesterfield, MO