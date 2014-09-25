The language of medicine may be complex, but learning it doesn’t have to be. Using short, easy-to-understand segments followed immediately by programmed exercises, Building a Medical Vocabulary: With Spanish Translations, 9th Edition starts with medical terms that you may already know and builds your knowledge by adding new combining forms, prefixes, and suffixes. An Evolve companion website reinforces your understanding with interactive games, animations, audio pronunciations, and more. Organizing medical terms by body system, this text provides the building blocks for effective communication in the health care environment.