Building a Digital Repository Program with Limited Resources

1st Edition

Authors: Abby Clobridge
Published Date: 24th September 2010
Table of Contents

Foreword

Preface

List of figures

About the author

Part One

Chapter 1: Introduction

Opportunities for libraries

Definitions

Institutional repositories, digital projects, and digital repository programs

Conclusion

Chapter 2: Strategic planning

The vision for a digital program

Core constituencies’ needs

Internal resource audit: infrastructure, resources, content

Legal issues

Determining what’s realistic

Shaping the program: writing a mission statement

Bigger than the repository program: aligning with institutional and organizational goals

Putting it all together

Chapter 3: Technical overview

Introduction

Guiding principles

General structure of a digital repository system

Understanding the institutional environment

Repository Systems

Working with multiple systems

Partnership with IT

Keeping down costs

Conclusion

Chapter 4: Staffing

Assembling the team(s): staffing needs and considerations

Digital repository program coordinator

Digital program planning team

Digital program steering group

Project teams

Metadata team

Technical/infrastructure team

Instructional technologists

Getting IT staff involved in repository work

Librarians and repository work

Digital repository workgroups

Library and information science interns

Part Two

Chapter 5: Metadata

What is metadata?

Definitions

Guiding principles

Types of metadata

Metadata standards and protocols

A-Z of metadata work

Tools to support metadata production

Complexity of metadata work

The hands-on metadata workshop

Conclusion

Chapter 6: Collection building: project proposals, planning, implementation

Introduction

Guiding principles

Project initiation: proposals and the review process

Project planning

Project implementation

Monitoring

Closing: launch

Post-launch

Chapter 7: Content recruitment and marketing

Introduction

Guiding principles

Working with faculty

Other potential partners within the institution

What to show before you have collections

Recruiting content from outside of the university

Big and small ways to market your repository program

Showcasing individual projects and collections

Chapter 8: Open Access

Introduction: what is open access?

Guiding principles

Nuts and bolts of open access

Clarifying common misconceptions

What does OA mean for libraries?

Selling open access

Chapter 9: Sustainability

Introduction

Guiding principles

Sustaining digital objects

Sustaining digital collections

Sustaining repository teams

Sustaining the repository program

Chapter 10: Assessment

Introduction

Guiding principles

Overview of the process

Assessing the repository program and its services

Collection-level usage data

Conclusion

Chapter 11: Web 2.0 and digital repositories

Introduction

Guiding principles

Push content out; bring users in

Integrate Web 2.0 tools with the repository

User participation

Concluding thoughts

AppendixÂ 1: Introduction to metadata workshop

AppendixÂ 2: The World War II Poster Project

Bibliography

Index

Description

Whether you are just starting to create a digital repository or your institution already has a fully-developed program, this book provides strategies for building and maintaining a high-use, cohesive, and fiscally-responsible repository with collections that showcase your institution. The book explains how to strategically select projects tied to your institution’s goals, create processes and workflows designed to support a fully-functioning program, and creatively utilize existing resources. The benefits of taking a holistic approach to creating a digital repository program rather than focusing only on individual collections are discussed. Case studies and best practices from various institutions round out the author’s practical suggestions.

Key Features

  • Focuses on the bigger picture of repository work (creating a unified, cohesive program) but also includes suggestions for effectively implementing digital projects of all shapes and sizes
  • Focuses on doing more with less – strategies that are perfect for smaller institutions or institutions which want to be fiscally responsible when it comes to building and sustaining digital repository programs
  • Includes ready-to-use templates, worksheets, workshop exercises, and assessment tools written by the author

Readership

Library directors and administrators, digital repository project managers, librarians, library technologists, and library and information science graduate students

…an important book for librarians and repository managers… a clearly articulated and practical roadmap for the implementation of digital initiatives in HE institutions., Library Review
For medium-to-large colleges and universities with adequate staff resources, this handbook functions as an appropriate and excellent guide., Library Resources & Technical Services

Abby Clobridge Author

Abby Clobridge is currently the Associate Director for Research and Knowledge Services at the Harvard University, Kennedy School of Government Library. Prior to joining Harvard, she worked in various academic and special libraries including Bucknell University, where she created a digital repository program, and CNN, where she worked as an investigative researcher and news librarian. Ms. Clobridge and her colleague, David Del Testa, won the 2009 ACRL Instruction Section Innovation Award for their development of the World War II Poster Project, a digital library project designed to teach undergraduate students information literacy and technology fluency skills.

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard University, Kennedy School of Government Library, USA

