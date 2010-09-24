Building a Digital Repository Program with Limited Resources
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
List of figures
About the author
Part One
Chapter 1: Introduction
Opportunities for libraries
Definitions
Institutional repositories, digital projects, and digital repository programs
Conclusion
Chapter 2: Strategic planning
The vision for a digital program
Core constituencies’ needs
Internal resource audit: infrastructure, resources, content
Legal issues
Determining what’s realistic
Shaping the program: writing a mission statement
Bigger than the repository program: aligning with institutional and organizational goals
Putting it all together
Chapter 3: Technical overview
Introduction
Guiding principles
General structure of a digital repository system
Understanding the institutional environment
Repository Systems
Working with multiple systems
Partnership with IT
Keeping down costs
Conclusion
Chapter 4: Staffing
Assembling the team(s): staffing needs and considerations
Digital repository program coordinator
Digital program planning team
Digital program steering group
Project teams
Metadata team
Technical/infrastructure team
Instructional technologists
Getting IT staff involved in repository work
Librarians and repository work
Digital repository workgroups
Library and information science interns
Part Two
Chapter 5: Metadata
What is metadata?
Definitions
Guiding principles
Types of metadata
Metadata standards and protocols
A-Z of metadata work
Tools to support metadata production
Complexity of metadata work
The hands-on metadata workshop
Conclusion
Chapter 6: Collection building: project proposals, planning, implementation
Introduction
Guiding principles
Project initiation: proposals and the review process
Project planning
Project implementation
Monitoring
Closing: launch
Post-launch
Chapter 7: Content recruitment and marketing
Introduction
Guiding principles
Working with faculty
Other potential partners within the institution
What to show before you have collections
Recruiting content from outside of the university
Big and small ways to market your repository program
Showcasing individual projects and collections
Chapter 8: Open Access
Introduction: what is open access?
Guiding principles
Nuts and bolts of open access
Clarifying common misconceptions
What does OA mean for libraries?
Selling open access
Chapter 9: Sustainability
Introduction
Guiding principles
Sustaining digital objects
Sustaining digital collections
Sustaining repository teams
Sustaining the repository program
Chapter 10: Assessment
Introduction
Guiding principles
Overview of the process
Assessing the repository program and its services
Collection-level usage data
Conclusion
Chapter 11: Web 2.0 and digital repositories
Introduction
Guiding principles
Push content out; bring users in
Integrate Web 2.0 tools with the repository
User participation
Concluding thoughts
AppendixÂ 1: Introduction to metadata workshop
AppendixÂ 2: The World War II Poster Project
Bibliography
Index
Description
Whether you are just starting to create a digital repository or your institution already has a fully-developed program, this book provides strategies for building and maintaining a high-use, cohesive, and fiscally-responsible repository with collections that showcase your institution. The book explains how to strategically select projects tied to your institution’s goals, create processes and workflows designed to support a fully-functioning program, and creatively utilize existing resources. The benefits of taking a holistic approach to creating a digital repository program rather than focusing only on individual collections are discussed. Case studies and best practices from various institutions round out the author’s practical suggestions.
Key Features
- Focuses on the bigger picture of repository work (creating a unified, cohesive program) but also includes suggestions for effectively implementing digital projects of all shapes and sizes
- Focuses on doing more with less – strategies that are perfect for smaller institutions or institutions which want to be fiscally responsible when it comes to building and sustaining digital repository programs
- Includes ready-to-use templates, worksheets, workshop exercises, and assessment tools written by the author
Readership
Library directors and administrators, digital repository project managers, librarians, library technologists, and library and information science graduate students
Reviews
…an important book for librarians and repository managers… a clearly articulated and practical roadmap for the implementation of digital initiatives in HE institutions., Library Review
For medium-to-large colleges and universities with adequate staff resources, this handbook functions as an appropriate and excellent guide., Library Resources & Technical Services
About the Authors
Abby Clobridge Author
Abby Clobridge is currently the Associate Director for Research and Knowledge Services at the Harvard University, Kennedy School of Government Library. Prior to joining Harvard, she worked in various academic and special libraries including Bucknell University, where she created a digital repository program, and CNN, where she worked as an investigative researcher and news librarian. Ms. Clobridge and her colleague, David Del Testa, won the 2009 ACRL Instruction Section Innovation Award for their development of the World War II Poster Project, a digital library project designed to teach undergraduate students information literacy and technology fluency skills.
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard University, Kennedy School of Government Library, USA