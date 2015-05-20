Building a Cell from its Component Parts, Volume 128
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. In Vitro Systems for the Study of Microtubule-Based Cell Polarity in Fission Yeast
Núria Taberner, Andries Lof, Sophie Roth, Dimitry Lamers, Hans Zeijlemaker and Marileen Dogterom
2. Microtubules, MAPs, and Motor Patterns
Kasimira T. Stanhope and Jennifer L. Ross
3. Self-Organization of Motors and Microtubules in Lipid-Monolayered Droplets
Hella Baumann and Thomas Surrey
4. Reconstitution of Microtubule Based Motility Using Cell Extracts
Swathi Ayloo and Erika L. F. Holzbaur
5. Building Cells for Quantitative, Live-cell Analyses of Collective Motor Protein Functions
Eric A. Kumar, David Tsao, Anand Radhakrishnan and Michael Diehl
6. Reconstituting Cytoskeletal Contraction Events with Biomimetic Actin-Myosin Active gels
José Alvarado and Gijsje H. Koenderink
7. Building an Artificial Actin Cortex on Microscopic Pillar Arrays
R. Ayadi and W. H. Roos
8. Triggering Actin Polymerization in Xenopus Egg Extracts from Phosphoinositide-Containing Lipid Bilayers
Astrid Walrant, Daniel S. Saxton, Guilherme Pereira Correia and Jennifer L. Gallop
9. Reconstituting Geometry Modulated Protein Patterns in Membrane Compartments
Katja Zieske and Petra Schwille
10. Structural and Functional Studies of Membrane Remodeling Machines
Raghav Kalia, Nathaniel Talledge and Adam Frost
11. Building Interconnected Membrane Networks
Matthew A. Holden
12. Using Supported Bilayers to Study the Spatiotemporal Organization of Membrane Bound Proteins
Phuong A. Nguyen, Christine M. Field, Aaron C. Groen, Timothy J. Mitchison and Martin Loose
13. Reconstituting ParA/ParB-Mediated Transport of DNA Cargo
Anthony G. Vecchiarelli, James A. Taylor and Kiyoshi Mizuuchi
14. Cell-Sized Liposomes that Mimic Cell Motility and the Cell Cortex
Joël Lemière, Kevin Carvalho and Cécile Sykes
15. Reconstitution of Cortical Actin Networks Within Water-In-Oil Emulsions
Enas Abu Shah, Maya Malik-Garbi and Kinneret Keren
16. Engineering Artificial Cells by Combining HeLa-Based Cell-Free Expression and Ultra-Thin Double Emulsion Template
Kenneth K.Y. Ho, Victoria L. Murray, Allen P. Liu
17. Reconstitution of Proteins on Electroformed Giant Unilamellar Vesicles
Eva M. Schmid, David L. Richmond, and Daniel A. Fletcher
18. Reconstituting SNARE-Mediated Membrane Fusion at the Single Liposome Level
Volker Kiessling, Binyong Liang and Lukas K. Tamm
Description
The cell interior is another world that we are only beginning to explore. Although there are a number of approaches for examining the inner workings of the cell, the reductionist approach of building up complexity appeals to many with physical science and engineering backgrounds. This volume of Methods in Cell Biology spans a range of spatial scales from single protein molecules to vesicle and cell sized structures capable of complex behaviors. Contributions include; methods for combining different motors and cytoskeletal components in defined ways to produce more complex behaviors; methods to combine cytoskeletal assemblies with fabricated devices such as chambers or pillar arrays; reconstituting membrane fission and fusion; reconstituting important biological processes that normally take place on membrane surfaces; and methods for encapsulating protein machines within vesicles or droplets.
Key Features
- Covers sections on model systems and functional studies, imaging-based approaches and emerging studies
- Chapters are written by experts in the field
- Cutting-edge material
Readership
Researchers and students in cell, molecular and developmental biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 404
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 20th May 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128026397
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128024508
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Jennifer Ross Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physics, University of Massachusetts Amherst, USA
Wallace F. Marshall Serial Volume Editor
Wallace Marshall is an electrical engineer by training, who became interested in biology out of a desire to understand how cells solve engineering problems, such as determining the size of organelles. He received his Ph.D. at UCSF with John Sedat, where he studied the diffusional of motion of interphase chromatin using live cell imaging and computational image analysis. He then trained as a postdoc with Joel Rosenbaum at Yale, where he began studying the mechanisms regulating the length of cilia and flagella. He is now Profess of Biochemistry at UCSF, where he lab continues to study the assembly and length regulation of cilia and flagella, as well as the mechanisms that regulate the size of other organelles. His work takes advantage of an integrated combination of methods including genetics, microscopy, and computational modeling, as well as a wide variety of model organisms including Chlamydomonas reinhardtii, Stentor coeruleus, yeast, flatworms, and mammalian cells.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biochemistry & Biophysics, University of California San Fransisco at Mission Bay, USA