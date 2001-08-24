Build Your Own Low-Power Transmitters
1st Edition
Projects for the Electronics Experimenter
Description
Rudolf Graf and William Sheets have written a book containing twenty low-power (LP) transmitter projects, perfect for the electronics hobbyist and radio experimenter. Now that the FCC has changed its regulations about "pirate" transmissions, more and more people are setting up radio and video stations for broadcast from their homes. Build Your Own Low-Power Transmitters addresses applications for hobbyist broadcasting of AM, SSB, TV, FM Stereo and NBFM VHF-UHF signals with equipment the reader can build himself for thousands of dollars less than similar equipment sold on the retail market. The authors also fully explore the legal limits and ramifications of using the equipment as well as how to get the best performance for optimum range. The key advantage is referencing a low-cost source for all needed parts, including the printed circuit board, as well as the kit.
Projects in the book include: LP FM stereo transmitter; digitally synthesized PLL FM stereo transmitter; LP AM transmitter for 150-1710 KHz; radio control transmitter/receiver; carrier current transmitter and AM and FM receivers; LP VHF one-way and two-way audio links; 1-watt 40-meter CW transmitter for ham radio use; SSB LP transmitter for 10-meter ham radio use; 2-meter VHF FM ham radio transmitter; FM video link for 900 MHz NTSC/PAL operation; 2-watt TV transmitters for 440, 900 and 1300 MHz amateur TV NTSC/PAL transmissions; linear amplifier for 440MHz, 10-15watt NTSC/PAL operation; Downconverters for 440, 900 and 1300 MHz with VHF channel 3 or 4 output; TV video receiving systems and AM-FM IF systems; LP video link for UHF channels 14-18; 1-watt CW beacon transmitter for Part 15 LF radio experimentation; CW identifier for transmitters; test equipment projects for LP transmitters; as well as an RF power meter and modulation monitor.
Complete source information will be included to help each reader find the kits and parts they need to build these fascinating projects.
Key Features
- Unique among comparable project books, this one offers a low-cost source for all parts, including the printed circuit board. This allows immediate completion without needing to search for difficult to find parts
- Features twenty low-power transmitter projects
Readership
Hobbyists, amateur radio operators
Table of Contents
Low Power Transmitters, General Oscillators, MOPA Types, PLL; Basic Building Blocks; Simple LP Transmitters for Experiments; Simple AM Transmitter for 530-1710 kHz 50 mw VFO controlled; PLL synthesized AM transmitter for 530-1710 kHz, Simple FM Monaural Transmitter for 88-108 MHz 88-108 MHz VFO controlled; Basic FM Stereo Signal Generation Techniques, PLL synthesized FM Stereo transmitter for 88-108 MHz; Microprocessor-controlled FM Stereo Transmitter 88-108 MHZ; A 20 mw low power TV Transmitter; 0.5 Watt TV Transmitter for R/C Vehicles; 2 Watt TV Transmitter for R/C and Amateur TV for 440 MHz; 1 Watt TV transmitters for 902-928 MHz and 1240-1300 MHz; 915 MHz PLL FMTV transmitter; Receiving Converters and IF Systems for Low Power ATV; LP Narrow Band FM Audio transmitter For 2m FM, audio links, etc.; Basic serial data TX-RX System for Remote Control; Ch1 Low Power Transmitters for Experimenters; Ch2 LP Transmitter Basics; Ch3 Simple Low Power Transmitters for Experimenters; Ch4 A Simple VFO Controlled 50 mW AM Transmitter; Ch 5 The AM88 Low Power AM Transmitter; Ch 6 A Low-Powered VFO-Controlled FM Monaural Transmitter for 88-108 MHz; Ch 7 Basic FM Stereo Signal Generation; Ch 8 Frequency Synthesized Stereo FM Transmitter; Ch 9 Microprocessor Controlled FM Stereo Transmitter 88-108 MHz; Ch 10 A Milliwatt Video Transmitter; Ch 11 0.5 Watt Video Transmitter for R/C Vehicles; Ch 12 A 2-Watt 12V TV Transmitter for Amateur Operation; Ch 13 1 Watt TV Transmitters; Ch 14 A 915 MHz Experimental Low-Power FM TV Transmitter; Chapter 15 Receiving Converters and IF Systems for LP Television Transmitters; Ch 16 Simple VHF NBFM Speech Transmitters for the VHF Band; Ch 17 A Serial Data Encoder and Decoder for R/C Applications; An RF Field Strength Meter for LP Transmitter Use; Ch 19 A Simple Low Power CW Transmitter for 40 Meters; Ch 20 Single Sideband (SSB) Basics; Ch 21 A Basic SSB Generator/Exciter Unit; Ch 22 A 1 Watt Transmitter for the 1750 Meter Band; Ch 23 A Simple CW Identifier Circuit; Ch 24 Antennas for Low Power Transmitters
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2001
- Published:
- 24th August 2001
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750672443
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080494142
About the Author
Rudolf F. Graf
Affiliations and Expertise
Graduate Electronics Engineer. Received his MBA at New York University. He is a senior member of the IEEE, a licensed amateur radio operator, and holder of a first-class radiotelephone operator's license. He currently lives in New York.
William Sheets
Affiliations and Expertise
Independant Consultant, New York State. He has more than twenty years experience in RF communications and digital circuitry. He is the author of numerous articles and books, including Video Scrambling and Descrambling, published by Newnes.