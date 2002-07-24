Build and Upgrade Your Own PC
3rd Edition
Description
Ian Sinclair's Build Your Own books have established themselves as authoritative and highly practical guides for home PC users and advanced hobbyists alike. All aspects of building and upgrading a PC are covered, making this the book the computer retailers don't want you to read!
By getting to grips with the world of PC hardware you can avoid the built-in obsolescence that seems to be part and parcel of the fast moving world of PCs, and escape the need to buy a new PC every year. You can also have a PC that keeps pace with the ever increasing demands that new software applications place on your system.
The new edition of this book is based round building and upgrading to the latest systems such as Pentium 4 or AMD Athlon motherboards running Windows 2000 / ME. As well as guiding you round the inside of your PC base unit Ian Sinclair also covers monitors, printers, video capture, DVD drives, USB and parallel port accessories....
By reading this book PC owners will get to grips with the world of PC hardware and can avoid the built-in obsolescence that seems to be part and parcel of the fast moving world of PCs, and escape the need to buy a new PC every year.
According to a New York Times article it is estimated that between 2000 and 2007, 500 million computers will become obsolete. The National Safety Council estimates that by 2004 315 million PCs will be obsolete. Two points that highlight how most people are unaware how simple the process of upgrading their own PC is.
The third edition has been updated throughout with new and expanded sections including: • Sound capture and editing • Video capture from analog and digital camcorders, and TV / video • New fast motherboards, including RAID and other types with up to eight IDE devices controlled • Very fast processors in the range 1.5 to 2.0+ GHz • Cooling and fan-noise problems • Using large hard drives (60 Gb and more) • The new USB-2 standard
Key Features
- Covers all aspects of building and upgrading a PC,
making this the book the computer retailers don't
want you to read
- Guides PC owners to create the PC you really want,
not just the off-the shelf package offered by
manufacturers
- Helps you create a PC that keeps pace with the ever increasing demands that new software applications place on their system
Readership
PC users seeking guidance on the hardware side of their system: upgrading, hardware troubleshooting, and even construction of a full system. Also suitable for hardware-based vocational education and training courses. According to C Net there are 165 million people who who have access to at least one PC.
Table of Contents
Preface; The PC machine; Casings; The motherboard and its fittings; Drives; Adding boards; Connections; Connnecting it all up; Preparations; Upgrading; The operating systems; Sundry hardware items; Junior league upgrading; Appendices; Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2002
- Published:
- 24th July 2002
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080500379
About the Author
Ian Sinclair
Ian Sinclair was born in 1932 in Tayport, Fife, and graduated from the University of St. Andrews in 1956. In that year, he joined the English Electric Valve Co. in Chelmsford, Essex, to work on the design of specialised cathode-ray tubes, and later on small transmitting valves and TV transmitting tubes. In 1966, he became an assistant lecturer at Hornchurch Technical College, and in 1967 joined the staff of Braintree College of F.E. as a lecturer. His first book, “Understanding Electronic Components” was published in 1972, and he has been writing ever since, particularly for the novice in Electronics or Computing. The interest in computing arose after seeing a Tandy TRS80 in San Francisco in 1977, and of his 204 published books, about half have been on computing topics, starting with a guide to Microsoft Basic on the TRS80 in 1979. He left teaching in 1984 to concentrate entirely on writing, and has also gained experience in computer typesetting, particularly for mathematical texts. He has recently visited Seattle to see Microsoft at work, and to remind them that he has been using Microsoft products longer than most Microsoft employees can remember. Ian Sinclair is the author of the following Made Simple books: Lotus 1-2-3- (2.4 DOS version) MS-DOS (up to version 6.22) PagePlus for Windows 3.1 Hard drives He is also the author of many other books published under our Newnes imprint.Visit Ian's website at http://website.lineone.net/~ian_sinclair
Affiliations and Expertise
Long-standing technical author, UK