Buffer Overflow Attacks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781932266672, 9780080488424

Buffer Overflow Attacks

1st Edition

Detect, Exploit, Prevent

Authors: Jason Deckard
eBook ISBN: 9780080488424
Paperback ISBN: 9781932266672
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 29th January 2005
Page Count: 304
Description

The SANS Institute maintains a list of the "Top 10 Software Vulnerabilities." At the current time, over half of these vulnerabilities are exploitable by Buffer Overflow attacks, making this class of attack one of the most common and most dangerous weapon used by malicious attackers. This is the first book specifically aimed at detecting, exploiting, and preventing the most common and dangerous attacks.

Buffer overflows make up one of the largest collections of vulnerabilities in existence; And a large percentage of possible remote exploits are of the overflow variety. Almost all of the most devastating computer attacks to hit the Internet in recent years including SQL Slammer, Blaster, and I Love You attacks. If executed properly, an overflow vulnerability will allow an attacker to run arbitrary code on the victim’s machine with the equivalent rights of whichever process was overflowed. This is often used to provide a remote shell onto the victim machine, which can be used for further exploitation.

A buffer overflow is an unexpected behavior that exists in certain programming languages. This book provides specific, real code examples on exploiting buffer overflow attacks from a hacker's perspective and defending against these attacks for the software developer.

Key Features

  • Over half of the "SANS TOP 10 Software Vulnerabilities" are related to buffer overflows.
  • None of the current-best selling software security books focus exclusively on buffer overflows.
  • This book provides specific, real code examples on exploiting buffer overflow attacks from a hacker's perspective and defending against these attacks for the software developer.

Readership

Software Developers, Security Specialists, Network Administrators and anyone concerned with hacking and computer security.

Table of Contents

  1. Buffers and overflows 2. Stack segment 3. Attacks on the stack 4. Attacks on the heap 5. Discovering vulnerabilities 6. Crafting a payload 7. Attack delivery 8. Real world examples 9. Trapping attacks 10. Preventing attacks 11. Defense in depth

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780080488424
Paperback ISBN:
9781932266672

About the Author

Jason Deckard

